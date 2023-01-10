Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
Government offices closed; no mail service Monday
Governmental offices are closed Monday, Jan. 16, for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There will be no postal service. Many school districts — including Houston — also are closed. Some businesses also are not open, such as banks.
houstonherald.com
Intercounty, Phelps County commissioners discuss industry project
The Phelps County Commission hosted Tony Floyd and Kristin Sullins of Intercounty Electric Cooperative on Thursday, Jan. 5, to discuss supporting the possible industrial development of the 785-acre Bahr property north of Rolla. Floyd said the industrial Site Development Grant Program of the Missouri Economic Development Department (from ARPA funds)...
Laclede Record
Law enforcement makes dent in drug trade
The partnership between Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG), Laclede County Sheriff’s Office and the Lebanon Police Department continues to make a dent in the illegal drug trade, according to Sheriff David Millsap. The task force, which has one full time investigator assigned to Laclede County, netted more than $480,000 in street value narcotics in 2022, Millsap said. The task force served 21 search warrants last year in Laclede County. LANEG seized nearly three pounds of methamphetamine and more than a pound of fentanyl as a result of those warrants. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
Search for missing Ava girl underway
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing juvenile from Ava. Amber C. Townsend, 14, of Ava, went missing on Jan. 14, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. She is a white, 5-foot-8-inch, 120-pound female with black hair and green eyes. The last time she […]
kjluradio.com
Man with cane reported missing from Pulaski County
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing man. Anthony Payne, 47, was reported missing from Waynesville on Tuesday. When last seen he was wearing a camouflage coat, hat, boots, and jeans. It’s reported Payne uses a cane and requires daily medication. Anyone...
houstonherald.com
Two injured in Highway 32 accident
Two south-central Missouri residents were injured Thursday morning in an accident northwest of Plato on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Teresa L. Halsted, 53, of Mountain View was driving a westbound 2009 Dodge Avenger that crossed the center of Highway 32, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
KYTV
Man found not guilty in a deadly shooting at West Plains, Mo. truck stop
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A man wanted in a deadly shooting outside of a West Plains truck stop has been found not guilty. Police arrested Damian Paul Henry, of West Plains, for the death of James Harlan Vineyard, 34, of West Plains. Police responded to the 14-Junction Truck Stop...
KYTV
Police arrest man for hiding camera inside bathroom of Cabool, Mo., convenience store
Former Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe, injured in the line of duty, announced his retirement and his next opportunity. ON YOUR SIDE: Beware of social posts scammers use to get your information. Updated: 3 hours ago. Aurora and Marionville Police Departments warn about particular social media posts looking for...
kjluradio.com
St. Robert man charged with fatal shooting near his hometown
A St. Robert man is charged with a fatal shooting last night just outside his hometown’s city limits. Tyron Spence-Bey was charged earlier today with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon. Spence-Bey was arrested yesterday afternoon after the body of...
houstonherald.com
HHS girls fall to Thayer at home
Despite leading 22-21 at halftime, the Houston High School girls basketball team was defeated 60-42 by Thayer in a South Central Association conference game Thursday night in Houston’s New Gym. As has been the case in several outings this season, the Lady Tigers had a rough time in the...
houstonherald.com
PHOTOS: HHS girls basketball vs. Thayer
The Houston High School girls varsity and junior varsity basketball teams hosted Thayer on Thursday night (Jan. 12). To view a photo gallery from the contests (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
