University of Cincinnati News Record
Leaf it to the grounds department
The morning air is crisp with the chill of autumn, still cloaked by darkness as dawn creeps in and the day begins to stir and awaken. Equipped with a hand-powered spreader and thick gardening gloves, University of Cincinnati (UC) employee Bill Offutt disperses a pre-emergent herbicide on landscape beds at UC’s Uptown East/Medical campus, working alongside his co-worker, Jay. While the turf guys are busy killing weeds before they have the chance to surface, five other UC employees are cutting back bushes at Bellevue Gardens apartments, the residential community adjacent to the medical campus. Meanwhile, others trim and tidy the zigzag of shrubs to Woodside Garage. The litter crew scours through Main Street on side-by-side utility vehicles stopping along the way to empty garbage cans and pick up remnants from the weekend left scattered on the ground.
University of Cincinnati News Record
SG and Women’s Center present ‘Body Justice Week’
The University of Cincinnati (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) is collaborating with the Women’s Center to present a body positivity week. Body Justice Week, a weeklong campaign to “empower students to learn about body neutrality” and “spark conversations on fat-phobia prevalent in our communities,” is organized by the Women’s Center.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Four hiking trails to visit near UC’s campus
Greater Cincinnati is known for its urban atmosphere, which spans multiple booming cities. However, there is a second side to Cincinnati – the vast woods, parks and nature preserves that populate the area. As a student at the University of Cincinnati (UC), many nearby hiking trails will expose you...
University of Cincinnati News Record
From pre-game prep to player care, sports medicine student managers make UC sports run smoothly
Prior to each University of Cincinnati (UC) football game, a team of UC Athletics staff – consisting of both full-time hires and students looking for experience in sports medicine – works hours on end to make the college football gameday experience flow smoothly. Hannah Schroeder, a third-year student, has spent the last two years and football seasons working alongside Bearcats football as a sports medicine student manager.
University of Cincinnati News Record
New football staff looks ahead to Big 12 move
On Tuesday, the University of Cincinnati (UC) football team’s defensive coordinator, Bryan Brown, and offensive coordinator Tom Manning – the newest addition to the UC football staff – met with the media inside Fifth Third Arena around noon. UC’s head coach Scott Satterfield shared his excitement to be reunited with Brown, as he elected to follow Satterfield from the University of Louisville and introduced Manning as his newest hire.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Bearcats hot from behind the arc in dominant ECU win
The University of Cincinnati (UC) men’s basketball team beat East Carolina University (ECU) in a ‘90s-themed, late-night match on Wednesday. With a dominant final score of 83-55, the Bearcats’ American Athletic Conference (AAC) record extends to 3-2 and their overall record to 12-6. Throughout the match, the...
