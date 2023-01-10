The morning air is crisp with the chill of autumn, still cloaked by darkness as dawn creeps in and the day begins to stir and awaken. Equipped with a hand-powered spreader and thick gardening gloves, University of Cincinnati (UC) employee Bill Offutt disperses a pre-emergent herbicide on landscape beds at UC’s Uptown East/Medical campus, working alongside his co-worker, Jay. While the turf guys are busy killing weeds before they have the chance to surface, five other UC employees are cutting back bushes at Bellevue Gardens apartments, the residential community adjacent to the medical campus. Meanwhile, others trim and tidy the zigzag of shrubs to Woodside Garage. The litter crew scours through Main Street on side-by-side utility vehicles stopping along the way to empty garbage cans and pick up remnants from the weekend left scattered on the ground.

