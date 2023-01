According to a report by ESPN’s Buster Olney, Major League Baseball will implement an electronic strike zone in all 30 Triple A ballparks in 2023. Olney notes the Automated Balls and Strikes system, commonly referred to as ABS, will be used in two different ways, with 15 of the Class AAA stadiums using all of the calls determined by an electronic strike zone, and the other half will be played with an ABS challenge system similar to that used in professional tennis.

1 DAY AGO