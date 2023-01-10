Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Police say tip about shooting in local grocery store was prank call
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department says that police responded to a call about a shooter in a grocery store on Government Street on Sunday, Jan. 15 but the call ended up being a prank. The entire store was evacuated, and the East Baton Rouge...
fox8live.com
Guard attacked at Orleans juvenile center, key card stolen in detainee’s failed escape attempt
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An adult inmate housed at the city’s Juvenile Justice Intervention Center attacked a guard and stole a key card in an attempt to escape the detention center, New Orleans police said Sunday (Jan. 15). The offender’s name was not disclosed, nor was the condition of...
JPSO: Pursuit suspect arrested after trying to hide in nearby trash can, other suspect on loose
Jefferson Parish deputies have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after what started as an attempted traffic stop led to a multi-parish chase across the West Bank.
wbrz.com
Woman says apartment management, police haven't taken action after neighbor shot up her home
BATON ROUGE - It’s been seven days since a troublesome neighbor allegedly shot up Mankisha Pike’s apartment while she was asleep inside. Now, she tells us she's still too afraid to sleep in her own home. “Since last Thursday, I haven't been living in my apartment. I've been...
brproud.com
Kenner toddler found dead with traces of fentanyl in system, mother charged
KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Kenner police have arrested a woman after her one-year-old child was found dead with traces of fentanyl in her system. Detectives say around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, the Kenner Police Department responded to a home in the 3800 block of East Louisiana State Drive for a report of a child not breathing. That’s where police found the 22-month-old son of Alexis Callero, 34, unresponsive.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing a vehicle and causing a police chase
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is currently investigating after two suspects stole a vehicle and caused a pursuit in Terrytown on Thursday. According to deputies, two suspects stole a vehicle and caused a chase in Plaquemines Parish, and the chase continued into Jefferson Parish. It has been reported that one of...
houmatimes.com
Two men charged with murder in separate shootings in Thibodaux
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Kailan Johnson (B/M, 22), of Vacherie, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony) & Carl Shelvin (B/M, 28), of Gray, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony). Late yesterday evening, (Thursday, January 12, 2023), suspects from two recent homicide investigations were taken...
WDSU
Deputies ID suspect wanted in armed robbery of Hammond convenience store
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office identified the suspect wanted in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Hammond. Deputies said on Jan. 7 around 8 p.m., someone in a black face mask entered the Sunoco on the corner of Happywoods Road and Old Baton Rouge Highway.
WDSU
NOPD searching for person of interest in Central City homicide
New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man wanted as a person of interest in an ongoing homicide investigation. Issac Sabatier, 38, is being sought in connection with a homicide that occurred on Dec. 22 at the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. According...
fox8live.com
SWAT activated, resulting in arrest of Hammond man wanted for felony armed robbery and car theft
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police say that their SWAT team was activated Tuesday (Jan. 10) to arrest a Hammond man that was wanted on felony warrants for armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and car theft. Police say that Arthur “Wooda” Robinson, 28, was arrested at his Hammond...
WDSU
Slidell police report an attempting carjacking at Popeyes, police currently searching for the suspect
Slidell Police Department is currently searching for a suspect accused of attempting a carjacking. According to police, the suspect attempted to carjack someone in the parking of Popeyes on Gause Boulevard East. The police's newest canine, Archie, is hunting for the suspect as the suspect is believed to be on...
fox8live.com
Man with child in vehicle shot on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 40-year-old man ran his vehicle onto the neutral ground Saturday (Jan. 14) after he was shot in the right side while driving on Elysian Fields Avenue. Initial reports from New Orleans police indicated the victim had an infant in his vehicle when he was wounded, but the child was not reported injured in the shooting or subsequent crash.
WAFB.com
Woman found dead on Plank Road, officials say
CRIME STOPPERS: Police release photo of man wanted for aggravated kidnapping. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man accused of kidnapping. Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing Zachary firefighter, reserve officer. Updated: 5 hours ago. A man found guilty in the death...
fox8live.com
Massage parlor robbed at gunpoint; Hammond police release video of suspect
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Hammond massage parlor at gunpoint. The Hammond Police Dept. says that officers responded to calls of an armed robbery at Happy Feet Massage on West Church Street on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Employees there told police that a black male wearing a mask entered the business and threatened workers with a handgun until he was able to grab $300 cash from the clerk before exiting.
WDSU
Woman shot in St. Claude on Saturday afternoon, police report
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in St. Claude on Saturday afternoon. According to police, an adult woman was shot at the 1400 block of Desire Street around 12:40 p.m. No other information is available at this time.
fox8live.com
Carjacking victim dragged, cyclist shot in leg in New Orleans’ latest violent crimes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A carjacking victim was dragged down a street and a man riding a bicycle was shot in the leg by a gunman in a passing car Friday (Jan. 13), in the latest manifestations of New Orleans’ wanton violent crime. New Orleans police said unknown juveniles...
WWL-TV
NOPD: Man unloading lumber carjacked near Pontchartrain Park
NEW ORLEANS — A man was carjacked near Pontchartrain Park on Friday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say it happened around 4:23 p.m. near the intersection of Debore and Mithra Streets. Investigators say a man was removing lumber from his truck when he heard it start....
1 injured in shooting on Tiger Bend Road, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 14. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shenandoah Bend apartment complex just a little after 4 p.m. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot in the...
NOLA.com
Driver killed in I-12 wreck near Covington, Louisiana State Police say
A motorist was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Covington, Louisiana State Police said Saturday. The driver, whose name has not been released, was westbound in a 2015 Chrysler 200 on Friday at about 9 p.m. when the sedan ran off the right side of the highway near Louisiana 1077 and hit a tree. The driver died at a hospital, despite being property restrained during the wreck, State Police said.
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
