Livingston Parish, LA

brproud.com

Kenner toddler found dead with traces of fentanyl in system, mother charged

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Kenner police have arrested a woman after her one-year-old child was found dead with traces of fentanyl in her system. Detectives say around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, the Kenner Police Department responded to a home in the 3800 block of East Louisiana State Drive for a report of a child not breathing. That’s where police found the 22-month-old son of Alexis Callero, 34, unresponsive.
KENNER, LA
houmatimes.com

Two men charged with murder in separate shootings in Thibodaux

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Kailan Johnson (B/M, 22), of Vacherie, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony) & Carl Shelvin (B/M, 28), of Gray, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony). Late yesterday evening, (Thursday, January 12, 2023), suspects from two recent homicide investigations were taken...
THIBODAUX, LA
WDSU

NOPD searching for person of interest in Central City homicide

New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man wanted as a person of interest in an ongoing homicide investigation. Issac Sabatier, 38, is being sought in connection with a homicide that occurred on Dec. 22 at the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. According...
CENTRAL, LA
fox8live.com

Man with child in vehicle shot on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 40-year-old man ran his vehicle onto the neutral ground Saturday (Jan. 14) after he was shot in the right side while driving on Elysian Fields Avenue. Initial reports from New Orleans police indicated the victim had an infant in his vehicle when he was wounded, but the child was not reported injured in the shooting or subsequent crash.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB.com

Woman found dead on Plank Road, officials say

CRIME STOPPERS: Police release photo of man wanted for aggravated kidnapping. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man accused of kidnapping. Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing Zachary firefighter, reserve officer. Updated: 5 hours ago. A man found guilty in the death...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Massage parlor robbed at gunpoint; Hammond police release video of suspect

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Hammond massage parlor at gunpoint. The Hammond Police Dept. says that officers responded to calls of an armed robbery at Happy Feet Massage on West Church Street on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Employees there told police that a black male wearing a mask entered the business and threatened workers with a handgun until he was able to grab $300 cash from the clerk before exiting.
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

Woman shot in St. Claude on Saturday afternoon, police report

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in St. Claude on Saturday afternoon. According to police, an adult woman was shot at the 1400 block of Desire Street around 12:40 p.m. No other information is available at this time.
WWL-TV

NOPD: Man unloading lumber carjacked near Pontchartrain Park

NEW ORLEANS — A man was carjacked near Pontchartrain Park on Friday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say it happened around 4:23 p.m. near the intersection of Debore and Mithra Streets. Investigators say a man was removing lumber from his truck when he heard it start....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

1 injured in shooting on Tiger Bend Road, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 14. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shenandoah Bend apartment complex just a little after 4 p.m. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Driver killed in I-12 wreck near Covington, Louisiana State Police say

A motorist was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Covington, Louisiana State Police said Saturday. The driver, whose name has not been released, was westbound in a 2015 Chrysler 200 on Friday at about 9 p.m. when the sedan ran off the right side of the highway near Louisiana 1077 and hit a tree. The driver died at a hospital, despite being property restrained during the wreck, State Police said.
COVINGTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

