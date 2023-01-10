Read full article on original website
The Roots’ Black Thought Announces New Album With El Michels Affair
Black Thought (of the Roots) has announced a new collaborative album with El Michels Affair called Glorious Game. It’s due out April 14 via Big Crown. Check out the full tracklist and “Grateful,” the first single, below. According to a press release, Black Thought and El Michels...
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare Announces New Album 7s, Shares New Songs: Listen
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare has announced another new solo album that’s due soon. It’s titled 7s and it’s out February 17 via Domino. He’s shared two tracks from the project—“The Musical” and “Hey Bog”—along with tour dates for a North American run this spring. Find the new songs and tour details below.
La Luz’s Shana Cleveland Announces New Album, Shares Video: Watch
Shana Cleveland of La Luz has announced a new solo album: Manzanita is out March 10 via Hardly Art. The lead single is called “Faces in the Firelight,” and, according to a press release, it’s addressed to Cleveland’s son and also her life partner, Will Sprott of Shannon and the Clams. Find it below.
Yo La Tengo Share New Song “Aselestine”: Listen
Yo La Tengo are back with another new song from This Stupid World, their upcoming album: “Aselestine” features Georgia Hubley on lead vocals. Give it a listen below. This Stupid World is the Yo La Tengo’s first new full-length since 2020’s We Have Amnesia Sometimes. It’s due out February 10 via Matador. In addition to “Aselestine,” they’ve also shared the lead single “Fallout.”
Neutral Milk Hotel Announce Career-Spanning Vinyl Box Set, Share Previously Unreleased Song: Listen
Neutral Milk Hotel have announced a career-spanning vinyl box set. The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel includes both of the group’s LPs—1996’s On Avery Island and 1998’s In the Aeroplane Over the Sea—as well as live recordings, alternate takes, unreleased material, and more. The collection arrives February 24 via Merge. Among the perviously unreleased tracks included in the box set is “Little Birds,” which has been released digitally today for the first time. Hear it below and scroll down for images of the box set.
Moss Icon Announce Lyburnum Wits End Liberation Fly Reissue
Moss Icon—the experimental post-punk band that formed in Annapolis, Maryland, in 1986—have announced a reissue of their sole full-length. Lyburnum Wits End Liberation Fly was originally recorded in 1988, but didn’t get released until 1993, several years after the band broke up. Now, 20 years later, the album has been remastered and re-pressed on vinyl, and will be available March 31 (via Temporary Residence Ltd.). Check out the remastered version of opening song, “Mirror,” below, and scroll down for the album art and tracklist.
Jai Paul to Perform First Live Show Ever at Coachella 2023
Jai Paul is set to take the stage at Coachella this year, marking the enigmatic musician’s first-ever live performances. He takes the stage on Sunday, April 16, and again on April 23. Other musicians on the bill seem to be pretty excited, with Kaytranada, for one, tweeting, “forget about me performing, i’m going to see Jai Paul.” This year’s headliners are Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and Blackpink.
Father John Misty Adds Spring 2023 Tour Dates
Father John Misty has announced a headlining spring tour in support of Chloë and the Next 20th Century, his fifth and latest studio album. After he finishes up performing in Europe, the singer-songwriter will being the U.S. leg on April 14 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and stay on the road through May. Find a complete list of tour dates below.
The Story of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar in 9 Albums
Slack key guitar is the sound of Hawaiian fellowship, protest, and love for native land. Most scholars trace the origin of the indigenous fingerstyle technique—named for the fact that the strings are tuned “slack” so that chords can be played open, without fretting—to the 1830s, when Mexican cowboys brought guitars to Hawaiʻi, hired by King Kamehameha III to teach Hawaiian cowboys how to properly herd their cattle. When those Mexicans headed back home years later, some of them left their guitars behind. However, they probably didn’t teach the Hawaiians how to play; instead, the Hawaiians experimented with the instrument, re-tuning it to suit an established repertoire of traditional Hawaiian song known as mele. The resulting style of play evolved into slack key—a distinctly Hawaiian sound with complex patterns of rhythm, bass, and a leading melody all handled by one player on an acoustic guitar. It would become synonymous with the identity of the islands.
Belle and Sebastian Releasing New Album, Late Developers, This Friday
Belle and Sebastian have announced a new album: Late Developers is out this Friday, January 13, via Matador. The album was recorded during the sessions for 2022’s A Bit of Previous, and finds Stuart Murdoch and his bandmates pairing their guitar-oriented songwriting with touches of harpsichord and other instrumentation. Check out the tracklist for the upcoming album below.
Watch Dry Cleaning Perform “Hot Penny Day” on Fallon
Dry Cleaning were the musical guest on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight (January 9). The English post-punk band performed their song “Hot Penny Day” from their newest album, last year’s Stumpwork. Watch the performance below. Stumpwork is the follow-up to Dry Cleaning’s...
Coachella 2023 Headliners: Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean
Coachella 2023 has revealed its top billing artists. Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, and Blackpink will headline the festival when it returns to Empire Polo Club in Indio, California this spring. Check out the full lineup for this year’s fest here. As previously announced, Coachella will once again take place across two weekends: April 15-17 and 21-23.
The 34 Most Anticipated Albums of 2023
A new year means a new batch of albums to which we can look forward. Some, like Gorillaz’s Cracker Island, feel like they’ve been on the way for as long as we can remember. While others, like Mac DeMarco’s Five Easy Hot Dogs and Popcaan’s Great Is He, seem to have taken us happily by surprise. And, of course, there are the records shrouded in mystery, the ones we hope to see, that feel as likely to drop tomorrow as they are to stay locked away at the studio—we’re looking at you, Rihanna, Cardi B, and Normani. Here are some of the most anticipated albums of 2023. (As of January 9, all release dates have been confirmed. But as usual, everything is subject to change.)
Alex G Performs “Runner,” “Miracles,” More on CBS Saturday Morning: Watch
Alex G appeared on CBS Saturday Morning this week, performing “Runner,” “Miracles,” and “Early Morning Waiting” from last year’s album God Save the Animals. Watch it below. After releasing God Save the Animals in September, Alex G took “Miracles” to the stage at...
U2 Reimagine 40 of Their Songs for New Album Songs of Surrender
U2 have detailed their new album, Songs of Surrender. Out March 17, the LP of 40 reimagined and rerecorded songs follows Bono’s memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, which came out in November. Watch a trailer for the record, featuring a new version of “Beautiful Day,” below.
Listen to Escobar Marion’s “Vbe Only”: The Ones
The drunken, wobbly dance moves and clap-heavy twerk beats that we love in the Milwakee rap scene right now have mostly been revived and reimagined from Milwaukee’s banging era, a dance-focused, 2010s musical moment that has little digital footprint. Think New York’s Get Lite movement or Chicago footwork, if you want a comparison of sorts. On “Vbe Only,” Escobar Marion lays down some unmixed raps over a fast-paced throwback Ching Team beat; distorted 808s mix with robotic handclaps and what sounds like a Fisher-Price keyboard melody as he just barely manages to get his (likely freestyled) rhymes to pierce through the noise. At one point it feels like two different songs are accidentally being played at the same time, but no, this is all intentional homage.
Muna Announce 2023 North American Tour
Muna has announced a string of headlining 2023 tour dates, squeezed in between stints opening for Taylor Swift and Lorde. They’ll also be performing at this year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Check out the full list of dates below. Muna...
Gordy Harmon, Founding Member of the Whispers, Dies at 79
Gordy Harmon, a founding member of the long-running R&B group the Whispers, has died, ABC 7 reports. Harmon’s family confirmed the news in a statement to ABC 7, saying that Harmon died in his sleep on Thursday (January 5) at his Los Angeles home. He was 79 years old.
SNOOP CUBE 40 $HORT
If you missed the debut LP from hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore last summer, you’re excused. In a stunt seemingly designed to persuade blockchain enthusiasts to use multiple Slurp Juices on a single album, the quartet of West Coast OGs (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort) released Bad MFs on a shady Maltese NFT platform called Gala Music in July 2022. The release gambit mirrored Snoop’s announcement from a few months prior that Death Row —which he’d just purchased—would become “the first NFT label”; in a similar spirit, Mount Westmore made their live debut in April 2021 at a pay-per-view boxing match featuring YouTube irritant Jake Paul.
Aoife O’Donovan Covers Bill Callahan’s “Drover” for New Deluxe Album: Listen
Aoife O’Donovan has shared a new cover of Bill Callahan’s Apocalypse opener, “Drover.” The track will feature on a deluxe edition of the singer-songwriter’s most recent album, Age of Apathy. O’Donovan has also shared a new video for the record’s title track. Check out the cover and the video below.
