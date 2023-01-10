There's a belief among reality show producers that if you take two successful reality shows and smash them together, it makes another successful reality show. Case in point: Pressure Cooker, which combines Iron Chef and Big Brother for a cooking competition where the kitchen skills hardly matter and forming alliances does. The series makes its debut on Netflix's Top 10 Shows list at No. 9, and it's the only new item on either Netflix list today. Ginny & Georgia remains the most popular show, and it should until we get Joe (Raymond Ablack) the justice he deserves, and Christian Bale's The Pale Blue Eye is the most-watched movie. Look for true crime documentary The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, which was just released today, to be on the list tomorrow.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO