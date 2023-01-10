ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

postsouth.com

LSU basketball score vs. Alabama: Live updates from Coleman Coliseum

LSU basketball will try to score its first win in SEC play this year as it faces No. 4 Alabama on the road Saturday (3 p.m., ESPN). The Tigers (12-4, 1-3 SEC) have lost three consecutive SEC matchups after upsetting No. 16 Arkansas to begin league play. The most recent defeat came on Tuesday when LSU dropped its first home game under coach Matt McMahon, losing 67-56 to Florida.
postsouth.com

Texas edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo transfers to LSU football

BATON ROUGE - Texas edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo has transferred to LSU football, the school announced on Thursday. At 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds, Oghoufo started his career at Notre Dame under then-Notre Dame coach and current LSU coach Brian Kelly, recording five sacks and 33 total tackles in three seasons. He transferred to Texas after the 2020 season and had 95 total tackles and 3.5 sacks in two seasons with the Longhorns, also accumulating 36 quarterback pressures in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus.
postsouth.com

LSU basketball vs. Alabama: Score prediction and scouting report

LSU (12-4, 1-3 SEC) has lost three consecutive SEC matchups to Kentucky, Texas A&M and Florida, respectively, after upsetting No. 16 Arkansas to begin conference play. And starting this weekend, the schedule only becomes more difficult. That's because the Tigers will hit the road and face No. 4 Alabama on...
postsouth.com

LSU women's basketball score at Missouri: Live updates

Last time out at Kentucky, No. 5 LSU had a near-10 minute stretch during which it didn't make a field goal. At Missouri on Thursday (6 p.m., SEC Network), the Tigers (16-0, 4-0) will need to be judicious to not have a drought of that magnitude. It may not be able to overcome it.
BATON ROUGE, LA

