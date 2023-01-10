Read full article on original website
postsouth.com
Matt McMahon: LSU basketball blowout loss to Alabama 'a thorough butt-kicking'
The good news for LSU basketball is the only direction it can go from here is up. Because on Saturday against No. 4 Alabama, the Tigers hit rock bottom so hard the rock began to crumble. The Crimson Tide demolished LSU at the Coleman Coliseum, 106-66. It reflected what the...
postsouth.com
LSU basketball score vs. Alabama: Live updates from Coleman Coliseum
LSU basketball will try to score its first win in SEC play this year as it faces No. 4 Alabama on the road Saturday (3 p.m., ESPN). The Tigers (12-4, 1-3 SEC) have lost three consecutive SEC matchups after upsetting No. 16 Arkansas to begin league play. The most recent defeat came on Tuesday when LSU dropped its first home game under coach Matt McMahon, losing 67-56 to Florida.
postsouth.com
Why Seimone Augustus stayed home, became LSU legend instead of picking Tennessee, UConn
Legendary LSU baseball coach Skip Bertman, who was serving as athletic director during Seimone Augustus' stardom in school, once labeled her as the most influential recruit in the history of Louisiana State University athletics. Think about that for a moment. Not a football player. Or baseball player. But Augustus, the...
postsouth.com
Texas edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo transfers to LSU football
BATON ROUGE - Texas edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo has transferred to LSU football, the school announced on Thursday. At 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds, Oghoufo started his career at Notre Dame under then-Notre Dame coach and current LSU coach Brian Kelly, recording five sacks and 33 total tackles in three seasons. He transferred to Texas after the 2020 season and had 95 total tackles and 3.5 sacks in two seasons with the Longhorns, also accumulating 36 quarterback pressures in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus.
postsouth.com
LSU basketball vs. Alabama: Score prediction and scouting report
LSU (12-4, 1-3 SEC) has lost three consecutive SEC matchups to Kentucky, Texas A&M and Florida, respectively, after upsetting No. 16 Arkansas to begin conference play. And starting this weekend, the schedule only becomes more difficult. That's because the Tigers will hit the road and face No. 4 Alabama on...
postsouth.com
No. 5 LSU women's basketball weathers storm, finishes off Missouri in second half
It was uncertain if senior guard Alexis Morris was going to be healthy enough to play against Missouri Thursday night as she's been battling an illness. She didn't get the start for LSU women's basketball but came off the bench soon after the game started and came out on fire, knocking down her first five 3's.
postsouth.com
LSU women's basketball score at Missouri: Live updates
Last time out at Kentucky, No. 5 LSU had a near-10 minute stretch during which it didn't make a field goal. At Missouri on Thursday (6 p.m., SEC Network), the Tigers (16-0, 4-0) will need to be judicious to not have a drought of that magnitude. It may not be able to overcome it.
