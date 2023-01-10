When will Bojangles, Biggby Coffee open in Canton area?

JACKSON TWP. — A new Bojangles location will be opening this spring in front of Red Roof Inn on Everhard Road NW.

After initial reports that the fast-food chicken chain would open last fall, franchise owner Chris Maggiore confirmed ground has broken and progress is being made on this location.

“We broke ground about three weeks ago, and we’re doing all the site work now — sewer, water, etc. And we’re hoping for April/May opening. It depends on the weather … and how quick we can get the materials,” Maggiore said. “Everything is looking good, and we’re moving as quickly as we can.”

Along with Bojangles, there will be a Biggby Coffee opening at 4537 Everhard Road NW. These are two separate buildings on the same property, with Bojangles on one side and Biggby Coffee on the other.

Bojangles will be about 3,200 square feet, and Biggby Coffee will be about 2,000 square feet. There also will be a 2,000-square-foot retail space connected to the Biggby Coffee location. Maggiore said they’re still working on a couple different deals, so he can’t disclose what company will be leasing the retail space.

How many jobs will Bojanges, Biggby Coffee bring to Stark County?

The chains are expected to bring about 135 jobs to the county.

“We’re going to be employing around 110 people for the Bojangles, and Biggby will employ around 25 and not sure on the retail, how many they will employ,” Maggiore said.

Although Jackson Township has a few fast-food chicken chains nearby already, including Raising Cane’s and Chik-fil-A, Maggiore is not worried about the competition.

“I’m going to focus on running my business the best way I can, focus my energy on that, instead of always looking over my shoulder to competition,” Maggiore said. “I have a great franchise in Bojangles. They have over 800 stores in 17 states.”

He also noted this location will have the new frontier menu Bojangles is launching.

“This will be like the sixth location to have the new frontier menu. So I’m very confident in the menu, in the product, the food, and then it’s on me and my team to execute and give great service, which we plan to do,” Maggiore said.

The Everhard Road Biggby Coffee will be Maggiore’s second Biggby Coffee location, with the first opening within 30 days at 4015 Hills and Dales Road NW in Plain Township.

When Bojangles and Biggby Coffee open at Everhard Road NW, which will be at different times, there will be grand opening events for both.