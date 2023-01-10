ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutherland Springs, TX

The Hill

Schiff says it’s possible national security was jeopardized with Biden documents

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Congress could not “exclude the possibility” that national security was jeopardized by the handling of President Biden’s classified documents, which are now at the center of a Department of Justice probe. “I don’t think we can exclude the possibility without knowing more of the facts,” Schiff said on ABC’s “This…
TheDailyBeast

‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
MOSCOW, ID
Houston Chronicle

Fewer Americans are attending church but congress remains largely Christian

The pandemic has changed the world in a lot more ways than one, and that includes in the church. A recent study by The Survey Center on American Life at American Enterprise Institute (AEI) and experts at the University of Chicago's National Opinion Research Center (NORC) teamed up to examine how church attendance in the U.S. has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Texas medical schools accused of racial bias against white men

A white man who was denied admission to six state-run medical schools in Texas later sued them for allegedly discriminating against him because of his race. George Stewart accused the six schools for violating U.S. laws that prohibit federally-funded educational programs from discriminating based on race and sex, the lawsuit filed in early January said.
TEXAS STATE

