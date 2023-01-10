ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Police: 1 dead, argument turns shooting in a home on Detroit's east side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - An argument turned into a deadly shooting inside a home on Detroit's east side Sunday morning. "I am not used to everything that's happening now," said Toforaya Williams, a neighbor. "This is just sad to hear something like this," Williams said. According to Detroit police,...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: Breaking and entering Ferndale restaurant suspect caught on camera

A Detroit man is due in Ferndale court Thursday on a felony charge after police say he entered a restaurant after it was closed and stole liquor and an Apple iPad. Tyron Herbert Anderson, 36, is free on personal bond after he failed to appear for his first arraignment hearing last month in Ferndale 43rd District Court.
FERNDALE, MI
Detroit News

Police arrest suspect in Southfield Freeway shooting

Michigan State Police arrested one person in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit. "Today, through great investigative work the suspect vehicle ... was recovered and detectives determined it was staged to look like it was stolen (broken window)," the agency said in a statement on Twitter.
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Woman with multiple warrants has vehicle impounded

RIVERVIEW — A 37-year-old Belleville woman had her 2010 Ford Focus impounded and towed Jan. 6 following a traffic stop on Fort Street near King Road that was initiated by an expired license plate. The woman said she did not have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance or...
BELLEVILLE, MI
The Oakland Press

Preying on (alleged) child predators

Robert Lee knows some people call him a vigilante for his online efforts to catch child predators. “I’m a concerned citizen,” said Lee, a 39-year-old Pontiac resident. “A vigilante is doing police work without a badge.”. Lee calls himself Boopac Shakur online. Using his smartphone, social media...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Area man arrested 3 times in matter of weeks on drug charges

A Chesterfield Township man was arrested three separate times by undercover police officers who seized thousands of dollars worth of illegal pills, along with packaging materials and weapons from his house. Nino Morrison, 24, was arraigned in 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore Jan. 5 on a variety of charges...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Marijuana grow operation revealed when car crashes into Detroit building

DETROIT – A marijuana grow operation was revealed Tuesday after a car crashed into a building on Detroit’s east side. At about 4:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a vehicle crashed into the side of an auto body shop on Gratiot Avenue at Hazelridge Street, near East McNichols Road. The crash significantly damaged the building’s exterior, creating a large hole.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
25K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy