ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for 3 suspects with connections to a stolen car, puppy
DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for three suspects who have connections with a stolen car along with a puppy. According to officials, the crime took place on Jan. 4 around 2:30 a.m. at a gas station on West Chicago and Greenfield Roads. Detroit police say that there was...
Detroit police: suspect who robbed CVS on city's west side used cardboard to cover license plate as he fled
Police are asking for tips finding a man accused of robbing a CVS store on Detroit’s northwest side last weekend. The suspect fled the scene in a car that had its license plate covered with cardboard.
fox2detroit.com
Police: 1 dead, argument turns shooting in a home on Detroit's east side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - An argument turned into a deadly shooting inside a home on Detroit's east side Sunday morning. "I am not used to everything that's happening now," said Toforaya Williams, a neighbor. "This is just sad to hear something like this," Williams said. According to Detroit police,...
Detroit police: 2 suspects held man at gunpoint as he returned home, got away with several valuables
Police are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed a man as he returned to his home on Cadieux early Friday morning on Detroit’s east side.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect who robbed 2 dollar stores in one day
Detroit - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed two dollar stores in one day. The first robbery happened at around 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, at the Family Dollar located in the 11600 block of Greenfield. Police say the suspect entered the store, produced a...
The Oakland Press
Police: Breaking and entering Ferndale restaurant suspect caught on camera
A Detroit man is due in Ferndale court Thursday on a felony charge after police say he entered a restaurant after it was closed and stole liquor and an Apple iPad. Tyron Herbert Anderson, 36, is free on personal bond after he failed to appear for his first arraignment hearing last month in Ferndale 43rd District Court.
Driver dead after losing control of car on I-75 in Oakland County, slamming into tree: MSP
One person is dead after a fiery crash along I-75 in northern Oakland County Saturday morning. A passerby reported seeing a brush fire along the freeway. Authorities arrived and discovered the car.
DPD investigating 4 armed robberies that happened over past week
The Detroit Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's assistance regarding 4 armed robberies, with one of those incidents also being investigated as a home invasion
Detroit News
Police arrest suspect in Southfield Freeway shooting
Michigan State Police arrested one person in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit. "Today, through great investigative work the suspect vehicle ... was recovered and detectives determined it was staged to look like it was stolen (broken window)," the agency said in a statement on Twitter.
Michigan State Police trying to identify driver found dead in fiery crash
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – Michigan State Police are investigating after a driver was found dead in a vehicle that crashed and caught fire early Saturday, Jan. 14. Police say a 911 caller reported a brush fire on I-75 in Springfield Township around 5:50 a.m. Springfield Township Fire crews arrived...
Detroiter seeks justice after dozens of bullets pierce home
A homeowner on Detroit's east side is seeking justice after dozens of rounds of gunfire penetrated his home.
Man pleads for safe return of emotional support dog stolen with car
Detroit police are searching for an emotional support dog that was inside a car when it was stolen from outside a gas station on the city's west side.
Michigan State Police looking for suspect who broke into students' cars in downtown Detroit
Troopers with the Michigan State Police Second District are asking for help from the public to ID the person wanted in connection with a series of crimes in downtown Detroit.
downriversundaytimes.com
Woman with multiple warrants has vehicle impounded
RIVERVIEW — A 37-year-old Belleville woman had her 2010 Ford Focus impounded and towed Jan. 6 following a traffic stop on Fort Street near King Road that was initiated by an expired license plate. The woman said she did not have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance or...
The Oakland Press
Preying on (alleged) child predators
Robert Lee knows some people call him a vigilante for his online efforts to catch child predators. “I’m a concerned citizen,” said Lee, a 39-year-old Pontiac resident. “A vigilante is doing police work without a badge.”. Lee calls himself Boopac Shakur online. Using his smartphone, social media...
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Irate woman trashes Detroit gas station after clerk refuses to let her use the phone
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Harper Woods woman turned a gas station into a disaster zone in Detroit after she became irate and started tearing down shelves of food and other items Wednesday morning. A gas station clerk said the woman caused more than $20,000 in damage with the entire...
The Oakland Press
Area man arrested 3 times in matter of weeks on drug charges
A Chesterfield Township man was arrested three separate times by undercover police officers who seized thousands of dollars worth of illegal pills, along with packaging materials and weapons from his house. Nino Morrison, 24, was arraigned in 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore Jan. 5 on a variety of charges...
Detroit Police involved in 7-hour barricaded standoff searching for double murder suspect, discover he's not inside
Detroit Police said an unknown suspect shot and killed two men Thursday night in their Ford Fusion on Liberal Street in the area of Seven Mile and Gratiot.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Jan. 15
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Summit Street: The road between Main Street and Wildt Street/Hiscock Street is closing starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Corby Energy Services, on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Marijuana grow operation revealed when car crashes into Detroit building
DETROIT – A marijuana grow operation was revealed Tuesday after a car crashed into a building on Detroit’s east side. At about 4:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a vehicle crashed into the side of an auto body shop on Gratiot Avenue at Hazelridge Street, near East McNichols Road. The crash significantly damaged the building’s exterior, creating a large hole.
