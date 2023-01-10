ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

What do you have to disclose when you are selling your home?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/07/2023: Real Estate Tax Attorney Dave Schlueter with the Law Offices of Dave Schlueter Ltd. talks about what you have to disclose when you are selling your home. To learn more about what Dave Schlueter can help you with go to schlueterlawoffice.com or call at 1-630-285-5300.
What happens if you walk away at closing?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/07/2023: Real Estate Tax Attorney Dave Schlueter with the Law Offices of Dave Schlueter Ltd. talks about earnest money and what happens when you walk out of a closing deal. To learn more about what Dave Schlueter can help you with go to schlueterlawoffice.com or call at 1-630-285-5300.
Last year’s best dishes and our 2023 Chicago food goals

New Year. New Chicago food experiences to try. The Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast returns and so does Chicago Tribune food critic Nick Kindelsperger to discuss his list of the best Chicago dishes of 2022 with hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff. Nick also shares some projects he has in the works and new restaurants he wants to try in 2023.
Why are fine dining Indian restaurants growing in popularity?

Nick Kindelsperger, food critic for the Chicago Tribune, joins Bob Sirott to talk about his favorite dishes of 2022 and the history of Garrett’s Popcorn. He also discusses why Indian fine dining restaurants are growing in popularity and food news to look forward to in 2023.
Extremely Local News: Want to adopt a dog? Look no further than these pizza boxes!

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Baker Miller Becomes Miller Bagel, Bringing A New, Streamlined Menu To Lincoln Square: Bagels have been the cafe’s most popular item over the years, so its owners decided to narrow their focus as food costs climb.
Wintrust Business Minute: Chicago’s small business leaders have positive outlook in 2023

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The outlook for 2023 is positive among Chicago’s small business leaders, including company presidents, vice presidents, directors and other executives. A group of 190 of them from companies with 500 or fewer employees were surveyed by Crain’s. Half of them expect revenues to go up this year and nearly a third plan to increase their workforce in 2023.
