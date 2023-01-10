SC high school basketball coaches poll: Dorman boys, Southside girls lead classification
In the fourth edition of the 2022-23 South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association poll, 21 schools across the Upstate have been selected as a top-ten team in their respective classification, with the Dorman (15-2) boys and Southside (15-0) girls as the only two atop their class.
See below where your favorite Upstate team landed in this edition of the SCBCA poll.
Note: Upstate-area schools, those located in Anderson, Cherokee, Greenville, Pickens, Spartanburg and Union counties, are marked with an asterisks and bolded.
Boys
AAAAA
- Dorman*
- Conway
- Byrnes*
- Goose Creek
- Lexington
- TL Hanna*
- Summerville
- Carolina Forest
- Hillcrest*
- Cane Bay
AAAA
- North Augusta
- Lancaster
- Irmo
- Wilson
- Greenville*
- Indian Land
- Westside*
- Catawba Ridge
- Greer*
- West Florence
AAA
- Crestwood
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson
- Chester
- Wren*
- Marlboro County
- Daniel*
- North Charleston
- Clinton
- Lake City
- Manning
AA
- Gray Collegiate
- Oceanside Collegiate
- Wade Hampton
- Keenan
- Strom Thurmond
- Landrum*
- Andrew Jackson
- Newberry
- Abbeville
- Woodland
A
- Great Falls
- Scott’s Branch
- Christ Church*
- High Point Academy*
- Denmark-Olar
- North
- Southside Christian*
- Hannah-Pamlico
- Johnsonville
- Calhoun County
Girls
AAAAA
- Stratford
- Woodmont*
- Spring Valley
- Sumter
- Clover
- Lexington
- Summerville
- Wando
- Rock Hill
- Fort Dorchester
AAAA
- South Pointe
- North Augusta
- Westwood
- South Florence
- Hartsville
- Pickens*
- Greer*
- AC Flora
- Bluffton
- Catawba Ridge
AAA
- Southside*
- Camden
- Wren*
- Phillip Simmons
- Blue Ridge*
- Crestwood
- Lower Richland
- Emerald
- West Oak
- Gilbert
AA
- Keenan
- Gray Collegiate
- Andrew Jackson
- Silver Bluff
- Bishop England
- Barnwell
- Kingstree
- Timberland
- Chesterfield
- Columbia
A
- Military Magnet
- Denmark-Olar
- High Point Academy*
- Lake View
- Christ Church*
- Carvers Bay
- Calhoun Falls
- McBee
- Cross
- Latta
