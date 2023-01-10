SC high school basketball coaches poll: Dorman boys, Southside girls lead classification

In the fourth edition of the 2022-23 South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association poll, 21 schools across the Upstate have been selected as a top-ten team in their respective classification, with the Dorman (15-2) boys and Southside (15-0) girls as the only two atop their class.

See below where your favorite Upstate team landed in this edition of the SCBCA poll.

Note: Upstate-area schools, those located in Anderson, Cherokee, Greenville, Pickens, Spartanburg and Union counties, are marked with an asterisks and bolded.

Boys

AAAAA

Dorman* Conway Byrnes* Goose Creek Lexington TL Hanna* Summerville Carolina Forest Hillcrest* Cane Bay

AAAA

North Augusta Lancaster Irmo Wilson Greenville* Indian Land Westside* Catawba Ridge Greer* West Florence

AAA

Crestwood Orangeburg-Wilkinson Chester Wren* Marlboro County Daniel* North Charleston Clinton Lake City Manning

AA

Gray Collegiate Oceanside Collegiate Wade Hampton Keenan Strom Thurmond Landrum* Andrew Jackson Newberry Abbeville Woodland

A

Great Falls Scott’s Branch Christ Church* High Point Academy* Denmark-Olar North Southside Christian* Hannah-Pamlico Johnsonville Calhoun County

Girls

AAAAA

Stratford Woodmont* Spring Valley Sumter Clover Lexington Summerville Wando Rock Hill Fort Dorchester

AAAA

South Pointe North Augusta Westwood South Florence Hartsville Pickens* Greer* AC Flora Bluffton Catawba Ridge

AAA

Southside* Camden Wren* Phillip Simmons Blue Ridge* Crestwood Lower Richland Emerald West Oak Gilbert

AA

Keenan Gray Collegiate Andrew Jackson Silver Bluff Bishop England Barnwell Kingstree Timberland Chesterfield Columbia

A