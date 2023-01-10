ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC high school basketball coaches poll: Dorman boys, Southside girls lead classification

By Sam Albuquerque, Greenville News
 5 days ago
In the fourth edition of the 2022-23 South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association poll, 21 schools across the Upstate have been selected as a top-ten team in their respective classification, with the Dorman (15-2) boys and Southside (15-0) girls as the only two atop their class.

See below where your favorite Upstate team landed in this edition of the SCBCA poll.

Note: Upstate-area schools, those located in Anderson, Cherokee, Greenville, Pickens, Spartanburg and Union counties, are marked with an asterisks and bolded.

Boys

AAAAA

  1. Dorman*
  2. Conway
  3. Byrnes*
  4. Goose Creek
  5. Lexington
  6. TL Hanna*
  7. Summerville
  8. Carolina Forest
  9. Hillcrest*
  10. Cane Bay

AAAA

  1. North Augusta
  2. Lancaster
  3. Irmo
  4. Wilson
  5. Greenville*
  6. Indian Land
  7. Westside*
  8. Catawba Ridge
  9. Greer*
  10. West Florence

AAA

  1. Crestwood
  2. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
  3. Chester
  4. Wren*
  5. Marlboro County
  6. Daniel*
  7. North Charleston
  8. Clinton
  9. Lake City
  10. Manning

AA

  1. Gray Collegiate
  2. Oceanside Collegiate
  3. Wade Hampton
  4. Keenan
  5. Strom Thurmond
  6. Landrum*
  7. Andrew Jackson
  8. Newberry
  9. Abbeville
  10. Woodland

A

  1. Great Falls
  2. Scott’s Branch
  3. Christ Church*
  4. High Point Academy*
  5. Denmark-Olar
  6. North
  7. Southside Christian*
  8. Hannah-Pamlico
  9. Johnsonville
  10. Calhoun County

Girls

AAAAA

  1. Stratford
  2. Woodmont*
  3. Spring Valley
  4. Sumter
  5. Clover
  6. Lexington
  7. Summerville
  8. Wando
  9. Rock Hill
  10. Fort Dorchester

AAAA

  1. South Pointe
  2. North Augusta
  3. Westwood
  4. South Florence
  5. Hartsville
  6. Pickens*
  7. Greer*
  8. AC Flora
  9. Bluffton
  10. Catawba Ridge

AAA

  1. Southside*
  2. Camden
  3. Wren*
  4. Phillip Simmons
  5. Blue Ridge*
  6. Crestwood
  7. Lower Richland
  8. Emerald
  9. West Oak
  10. Gilbert

AA

  1. Keenan
  2. Gray Collegiate
  3. Andrew Jackson
  4. Silver Bluff
  5. Bishop England
  6. Barnwell
  7. Kingstree
  8. Timberland
  9. Chesterfield
  10. Columbia

A

  1. Military Magnet
  2. Denmark-Olar
  3. High Point Academy*
  4. Lake View
  5. Christ Church*
  6. Carvers Bay
  7. Calhoun Falls
  8. McBee
  9. Cross
  10. Latta

