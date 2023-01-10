ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify

By Anthony Russo
 3 days ago
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers.

A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free.

But the issue was most Americans had filed their 2020 tax returns – which reflected the year when the jobless rate was as high as 14.7 percent at one point.

As a result, the IRS conducted a review of those returns and just completed the process.

The agency is now issuing 12million refunds worth a total of $14.8billion.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE MONEY?

To qualify for the exclusion, adjusted gross income for individuals and married couples must have been less than $150,000.

“Some taxpayers received refunds, while others had the overpayment applied to taxes due or other debts," the IRS said in a statement. “In some cases, the exclusion only resulted in a reduction in their adjusted gross income.

"The IRS mailed a letter to these taxpayers to inform them of the corrections. Taxpayers should keep that letter with their tax records.”

If you believe you are eligible for the employment exclusion and it was not corrected by the agency, you might need to file an amended 2020 tax return.

However, the IRS said not to do this if you’ve already claimed the unemployment exclusion on your taxes.

Currently, it is taking more than 20 weeks to process amended returns.

The U.S. Sun contacted the IRS to see when millions of Americans can expect to receive their average direct payment of $1,232.

Taxpayers can check the status online by using the “Where’s My Refund?” tool.

HOW MANY AMERICANS ARE STILL OWED REFUNDS?

As of December 23, the IRS said it had 1.91million unprocessed returns that were submitted this year.

This applies to ones that reflect 2021 taxes and previous years.

“Of these, 1.49 million returns require error correction or other special handling, and 414,000 are paper returns waiting to be reviewed and processed,” the agency wrote.

Typically, the refunds are issued in less than 21 days.

However, if you made a mistake, the IRS warned that resolving it could take more than 120 days depending on the response timing and how accurate it is.

The quickest way to get your refund is via direct deposit.

For more related stories, the IRS is warning that your return next year might be smaller because there were no new stimulus checks issued in 2022.

Plus, the expanded child tax credit program expired.

Here are 12 states offering parents direct payments worth up to $1,000.

And Americans need to keep three payment deadlines worth up to $25,000 in mind for January.

Comments / 150

Karen Keck
3d ago

sure they are if you live in California and you have the exact right zip code that's BS if the government especially the government is handing out money it ought to go to everybody not just a few and citizens not immigrants

Reply(3)
48
Danielle Anthony
3d ago

personal I think it's kind of ridiculous for some of the things they give out checks for unemployment seriously what about the people who went to work everyday watching as the streets became empty. worrying everytime you go out am I bringing back something possibly deadly to my family. ok what am I supposed to do I have to work...?

Reply(2)
28
Kelli Jones
3d ago

Biden go back in your basement😳 quit acting as if you are keep handing out free money 🤦🏻‍♀️ we payed every penny back from our 2021 taxes,, now Pple get to work and quit waiting and believing you are getting something for free🥴

Reply(15)
48
