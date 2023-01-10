ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Stetson Bennett now becomes a huge NFL Draft dilemma

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HkO7_0k9iwTHk00

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Now, for the next step in Stetson Bennett’s miraculous career: The NFL.

He appears ready for the challenge after becoming just the sixth starting quarterback in college football history to win consecutive national championships.

“The fact that he’s playing in an NFL offense with an NFL coordinator who coached NFL quarterbacks should tell people he’s not going to get marbles in his mouth when he’s spitting out seven-word calls,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after his Bulldogs shellacked TCU, 65-7, at SoFi Stadium on Monday night to repeat as national champions. “And a lot of NFL teams like that.”

At 25 years of age, and undersized at 5-foot-11, Bennett doesn’t pass the eye test. His arm won’t wow scouts. Getting drafted may be unlikely. But there were similar doubts about him on the college level, too, questions about his size, arm strength and ability. All he did was win 28 of 31 starts, get named a Heisman Trophy finalist this season and lead Georgia to consecutive crowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lILPl_0k9iwTHk00
Stetson Bennett during the national championship game
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eihyt_0k9iwTHk00
Stetson Bennett surrounded by his offensive lineman
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KCTTa_0k9iwTHk00
Stetson Bennett and his girlfriend Cameron Liss
stetsonbennettiv/Instagram

When asked what he hopes the NFL sees in him, Bennett said: “Hard worker, pretty good at football, smart. But they’ll see that. … That will take care of itself. Today we’re national champs.”

In the biggest game of his career, Bennett was brilliant, producing six total touchdowns and throwing for 304 yards. The higher stakes, the better he played. In four playoff games over two postseasons, he accounted for 15 touchdowns, threw one interception and completed 68.7 percent of his passes. Smart felt Monday night was his best game, because of how smartly he performed, checking to running plays at the right time, seeing blitzes before they came and using his legs to make plays when throws weren’t there. It is why the Georgia coach believes his quarterback has a future on Sundays.

“Stetson’s [play] speaks for himself, the way he leads and prepares,” Smart said. “His mental makeup is such of a quarterback that believes he can make every throw and what he did tonight was truly amazing. Probably had his best game of his career, in my opinion, with some of the checks he made, some of the decisions he made. Just really elite.”

Afterwards, amid the celebration, Smart found his 10-year-old son Andrew in tears. He had just gotten the bad news: Bennett was out of eligibility. He was leaving Georgia.

“He’s 25 years old,” Smart told his son. “He’s got to go. He’s got to leave.”

It’s time for another challenge for Stetson Bennett.

Comments / 130

4reel
5d ago

Stetson Bennett will be a BUSTin the NFL. No need to reply, just wait and watch the show. Definitely will not be the overall number one pick in the NFL Draft.

Reply(9)
15
Joseph Otwell
4d ago

Stetson will be drafted and make the roster as a backup quarterback. With his nil money and three or four years of nfl game checks he can start doing whatever he pleases around the age of thirty while we sit on the couch and complain about the next over achiever.

Reply(3)
5
D... T..
4d ago

ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU averaged 17.223 million viewers for Georgia's destruction of TCU on Monday night, easily lowest CFP title game since BCS era started in 1999.

Reply(5)
4
DawgsDaily

Watch: Kirby Smart Talks Leaked Audio from Pre Game Speech

There were many great moments that occurred this past weekend for the Georgia football program. For starters, they became the first team to win back-to-back national titles in the college football playoffs, but not all of these great moments happened on the football field.  At some point on ...
ATHENS, GA
