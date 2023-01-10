ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Struggles to Finish Trampoline Workout: “I Should’ve Worn a Bra!”

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
Decider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7aUP_0k9iwQdZ00

Drew Barrymore can now add workouts to the list of must-watch segments on The Drew Barrymore Show. During today’s episode, the actress-turned-talk show host took on a trampoline exercise alongside her Drew’s News co-host Ross Mathews — and what resulted reminded us of just how relatable she is.

The duo brought on fitness instructor Colette Dong to train them in a trampoline workout, which is used by celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Kelly Ripa.

“If your New Year’s resolution is to be your healthiest self — until that falls off in February — well, this segment will make you jump for joy,” Barrymore explained, before getting on the trampoline and following along with Dong’s various jumping techniques.

Of course, the segment quickly became more funny than fitness-focused as Barrymore held her chest while jumping. From the other side of the room, Mathews asked, “How are you doing, Drew?” to which she admitted, “I should’ve worn a bra!”

When Mathews said, “Don’t make me laugh, Drew,” she replied, “Don’t make me laugh, I’ll pee!”

Meanwhile, a winded Mathews added, “I have to say, it really starts to work after a while.”

Once they finished, Barrymore peeled herself from the trampoline, then went on to joke, “The best part, Colette, is that I didn’t pee my pants once. That was so amazing. I really understand how people get fit now.”

Pointing out that people jump for 45 to 60 minutes in one session (as opposed to the couple of minutes they tried on the show), Mathews immediately quipped, “Like in a row, or in a week?”

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

As Barrymore laid down face-first on the ground, she admitted that she’s now a “complete convert and devotee” to Dong and her trampolines, before gifting one to her entire audience.

I say we get a Lisa Rinna-style fitness video from Barrymore and Mathews next.

The Drew Barrymore Show airs on weekdays on CBS. You can check the website for local airtimes.

SPONSORED STORIES

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
HollywoodLife

Ana De Armas Rocks Black & Silver Dress At 2023 Golden Globe Awards: Photo

Ana de Armas, 34, wowed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10! The actress, who is nominated for an award in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama category for her role in Blonde, showed off a sleeveless black dress with a silver sequined front as she posed on the red carpet. She also had her long hair down and added silver earrings and a matching bracelet.
Decider.com

Gina Carano Defends Her Career Choices After Her Latest Film Grosses Only $13K in Theaters

When The Mandalorian premiered back in 2019 on Disney+, actress Gina Carano, a former MMA fighter, starred as Cara Dune, a fighter with the Rebel Alliance who teamed up with the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) to protect Grogu, a.k.a. The Child. But then in 2021 she went on social media to promote several controversial theories which her employer, Lucasfilm, deemed “abhorrent and unacceptable,” and Carano was fired from the show.
MONTANA STATE
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Mandy Rose Saccomanno Stops By ‘The Tamron Hall Show’

Former WWE star Mandy Rose sat down for a daytime exclusive on “Tamron Hall” just one month after being released from the WWE. Mandy’s shocking firing came after racy images from her FanTime page leaked online. From making $1 million from the risqué content to the possibility of returning to the WWE—Mandy Saccomanno bares all. See what she had to say inside…
Decider.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Teases Ellen Pompeo’s Final Episode With New Promo, Cast Photo

Friends, we all know that this day would eventually come, but now it’s right around the corner. At the Television Critics Association’s 2023 winter tour, ABC spilled more details about Grey’s Anatomy’s return for its 19th season on Thursday, February 23 at 9/8c p.m. That fast-approaching premiere date is the good news. The bad news is that this return will mark Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) final farewell to Grey Sloan Memorial. ABC also included a promo for the fateful episode.
People

Rihanna Is 'Crushing Hearts and Snappin' Necks' in Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign

On Thursday, the singer and lingerie brand released the sexy ad campaign across social media Rihanna is ready for Valentine's Day. On Thursday, the 34-year-old musician shared a steamy video announcement for Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day campaign where she posed seductively in a black lace see-through bodysuit. A s the words "V-DAY 2023" came on screen, the video cut to different poses of Rihanna as the sound of glass breaking played in the background against a mid-tempo beat. "phuck yo roses ♥️," wrote Rihanna as the lingerie brand also...
ETOnline.com

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Drops Steamy New Collection for Valentine's Day: Shop Corsets, Boxers, Sleep and More

If there's anyone that can bring out our inner bad gal on Valentine's Day, it's Rihanna. The pop star (and upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performer)'s lingerie and loungewear line, Savage X Fenty, just dropped its Valentine's Day edit and it might be the hottest collection yet. From rose-embroidered bustiers and crotchless catsuits to lace boxers, satin sleep sets and more, Savage X's latest lingerie collection is sure to make Valentine's Day 2023 sizzle.
The Independent

Jennifer Lawrence says she ‘looked like a radio contest winner’ in photos with Ariana Grande

Jennifer Lawrence has admitted to getting embarrassingly starstruck when working on a film with Ariana Grande.In a new interview, the Academy Award-winning actor said that no matter how famous she got, it was tabloid favourites who continued to enthral her.“The biggest celebrities in the world to me are like Pete Davidson,” she told W magazine.“Or Ariana Grande was in Don’t Look Up and I got photographed with her. I look fully like a radio contest winner. I’m like [wide-eyed smile].”Lawrence starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Adam McKay’s 2021 satirical film, in which Grande played a fictional pop star.Don’t Look...
NME

Iggy Azalea promises new music and “scandalous shit”

Iggy Azalea has revealed that she has new music in the pipeline for 2023, marking her first new material in nearly two years. On Tuesday (January 10), a Twitter user with the handle @M0NSTERKITTEN sent a tweet to the Australian-born rapper asking: “so… when will we have new music?” A day later, Azalea responded to the tweet, noting that new music will be arriving in “summer” but also that “scandalous shit” will be revealed this coming Friday. View the tweet below:
Decider.com

Decider.com

59K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy