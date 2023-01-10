Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Why don't students stick with STEM degrees?
The number of jobs requiring expertise in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields has risen by 34% over the past decade, leaving employers scrambling to recruit graduates with the required skills. But training the workforce of tomorrow isn't easy: research shows that fewer than 40% of students who begin a STEM program ultimately graduate with a degree in their chosen field, while about a fifth drop out of college altogether.
Math Teachers in Virtual Classes View Girls & Black Students as 'Less Capable'
This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. The big idea In virtual classrooms, math teachers deem Black students as less capable than white students. They also view girls as less capable than boys. That’s what we found after we conducted an experiment with 1,000 teachers in schools throughout the United […]
POLITICO
A higher education can be transformative, so let’s make sure students from all backgrounds have that opportunity
Education is synonymous with opportunity. My parents knew that well as teachers in Iran before the revolution. They believed in the value of education so much that my mother sold her wedding jewelry to open a school where more children, including young girls, could thrive. When my family came to the U.S., I didn’t look or sound like everyone else, but that foundational belief in the power of education as a great equalizer — so intrinsic to the American Dream — forged my path to and through higher education.
kidsinthehouse.com
College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen
When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
College students who work more hours are less likely to graduate
Taking a job while in college may put graduation out of reach for some students.
Disparities in Advanced Math and Science Skills Begin by Kindergarten
This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black […]
Philander Smith College Approved To Offer First Master’s Degree Program
Philander Smith College (PSC) has received approval from its accrediting body, the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), to officially become a graduate degree-granting institution. The College’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program was approved by the HLC’s Institutional Actions Council in November 2022. “On the heels of the 145th...
Union Public Schools Educates Parents On Cyber, Campus Safety
Union Public Schools introduced a new initiative to help parents better understand the importance of cyber safety. The district held a forum Thursday night to inform parents about security tips online and on campus. Union Public Schools said the goal of the forum is for parents to feel comfortable communicating...
clearadmit.com
Stanford GSB MBA Employment Report: Class of 2022 Continues Increase in Starting Salaries
While the Stanford GSB MBA Class of 2022 began their MBAs at the early stage of a pandemic, they graduated into a strong job market. According to their employment report, 93 percent of students seeking employment received job offers within three months of graduation. Eighty-four percent of GSB graduates seeking employment accepted positions within three months of graduation.
A new AI tool can write essays, even poems. How should we teach students to use it? | Opinion
Gov. Phil Murphy’s signing of bill S588 directs the New Jersey Department of Education to introduce information literacy into the K-12 curriculum. While New Jersyans should take collective pride in this groundbreaking law — the first of its kind in the United States and the culmination of many years of advocacy by librarians and media specialists — the work has only just begun because the next generation of artificial intelligence has arrived and we must prepare our children to use it wisely.
Leadership: An Art Or Science?
Leadership is a complex and multifaceted concept that has been studied and debated by scholars and practitioners for centuries. One of the key debates in the field of leadership is whether it is an art or a science. Both art and science have different characteristics and approaches, and the answer to this question can have important implications for how we understand and practice leadership.
Career Experts Name College Degrees That May Not Be a Good Investment
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
aiexpress.io
How human language accelerated robotic learning
Exploring a brand new technique to train robots, Princeton researchers have discovered that human-language descriptions of instruments can speed up the educational of a simulated robotic arm lifting and utilizing a wide range of instruments. The outcomes construct on proof that offering richer data throughout synthetic intelligence (AI) coaching could...
Gilbert Allen shares the benefit of investing in your education
Gilbert Allen is the director of clinical services for Shelter Inc. He trains, mentors and coaches aspiring clinicians and entrepreneurs. Allen’s inauspicious beginning did not derail him, it propelled his journey and he uses those hard-won lessons to help others. Growing up in poverty, being unhoused and having an...
Phys.org
Program teaches US Air Force personnel the fundamentals of AI
A new academic program developed at MIT aims to teach U.S. Air and Space Forces personnel to understand and utilize artificial intelligence technologies. In a recent study which the program researchers recently shared at the IEEE Frontiers in Education Conference, the program researchers found that this approach was effective and well-received by employees with diverse backgrounds and professional roles.
