Missouri State

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services names department’s first Chief Medical Officer

Heidi B. Miller, MD, joined the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) this month as the department’s first chief medical officer. Miller will provide medical guidance and expertise to DHSS programs, serve as the liaison with medical associations and providers, be instrumental in program and protocol development, and continue to build and implement the vision of an integrated public health and health care system.
Study shows where the most generous Missourians live

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — A recent study suggests that the most generous people in the state of Missouri live in one of the state’s most populated counties. SmartAsset, a consumer-focused financial information and advice website, ranks St. Louis County as the number one most generous county in Missouri. The City of St. Louis ranked eighth.
Could In-N-Out Burger Come To Missouri?

With the announcement earlier this week that In-N-Out Burger will be expanding East, could we see one coming to Missouri?. I have never had an In-N-Out Burger, so I can't tell you either way if I would like to have a restaurant closer or not. But many of my friends have said it's one of the best burgers they've ever had. The California-based company which has over 385 restaurants already made a BIG announcement about the future. Currently only based in California, Arizona, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Texas the company announced that they are expanding east with a brand new location in Tennessee.
Gov. Parson proposes raise for Missouri state employees, extra pay for night work

State workers would get their biggest pay raise in living memory under a plan proposed Wednesday by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. In a news release, Parson said he wants to boost all state workers by 8.7% and to offer a $2 an hour night shift differential to employees in four agencies responsible for people under […] The post Gov. Parson proposes raise for Missouri state employees, extra pay for night work appeared first on Missouri Independent.
These timeshare companies agree to pay sizable settlement

KSNF/KODE — It’s “a major win for consumers”, according to Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey. Several Greene County-based timeshare companies have agreed to an $800,000 settlement after more than two years of litigation. Those companies are Vacation Consulting Services, VCS Communications, The Transfer Group, and Real...
COVID-19 count falls in Mo, rises in Ste. Genevieve County

JEFFERSON CITY – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri dropped from the previous number. This week 5,100 new cases were reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The previous week, the number was 6,286. There were 25 new cases in Ste. Genevieve County compared...
