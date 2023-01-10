Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Related
wjhl.com
Elizabethton sweeps Science Hill on Saturday
BVPD: One in critical condition following early morning …. BVPD: One in critical condition following early morning shooting at apartment complex. Man injured after being struck by train in Greeneville. Man injured after being struck by train in Greeneville. Appalachian Peace Education Center hosts 36th MLK …. Appalachian Peace Education...
wjhl.com
Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady Wolves, Patriots score upsets
Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady Wolves, Patriots score upsets. Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady …. Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady Wolves, Patriots score upsets. Pins and Friends opens in downtown Bristol. Visitors to downtown Bristol have a new entertainment option. Man...
wjhl.com
Snow falls in Unicoi County
Snowfall hit the Tri-Cities Friday, with higher altitudes seeing more accumulation. Snowfall hit the Tri-Cities Friday, with higher altitudes seeing more accumulation. Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady …. Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady Wolves, Patriots score upsets. Pins and Friends opens in downtown Bristol.
wjhl.com
Fire causes significant damage to Bristol, Virginia home
No injuries were reported after a house fire in Bristol, Virginia on Friday afternoon. Fire causes significant damage to Bristol, Virginia …. No injuries were reported after a house fire in Bristol, Virginia on Friday afternoon. BVPD: One in critical condition following early morning …. BVPD: One in critical condition...
wjhl.com
Preparing the roads for snow
Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady …. Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady Wolves, Patriots score upsets. Visitors to downtown Bristol have a new entertainment option. Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County. Authorities say a man has been arrested after a stabbing Thursday night.
wjhl.com
Buffaloes bounced by Truett-McConnell, 84-75
BVPD: One in critical condition following early morning …. BVPD: One in critical condition following early morning shooting at apartment complex. Man injured after being struck by train in Greeneville. Man injured after being struck by train in Greeneville. Appalachian Peace Education Center hosts 36th MLK …. Appalachian Peace Education...
wjhl.com
Man injured after being struck by train in Greeneville
Man injured after being struck by train in Greeneville. Man injured after being struck by train in Greeneville. BVPD: One in critical condition following early morning …. BVPD: One in critical condition following early morning shooting at apartment complex. Appalachian Peace Education Center hosts 36th MLK …. Appalachian Peace Education...
wjhl.com
2022 monster year for Kingsport new home construction
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — As contractors hustled to beat Thursday's rain at an "infill" subdivision on a Kingsport hilltop, the city's top building official said she sees no sign of slowing demand after a record 2022. 2022 monster year for Kingsport new home construction. KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — As...
Greene County basement fire leaves 1 person dead
One person was found dead Sunday morning after a basement fire in a Greeneville home, according to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt.
Pins and Friends opens in downtown Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Visitors to downtown Bristol have a new entertainment option. Pins and Friends, which offers several activities from duck-pin bowling to arcade games, held its grand opening on Friday. Besides bowling and games, it also features a full bar and menu along with space for parties and meetings. There is also a quiet […]
JCPD: Man arrested after pursuit in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson city man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on Saturday evening. Gauge Layne was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and causing property damage in the process, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department. The release states officers were in the area of […]
TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
Escape room opens at new Elizabethton location
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton business full of challenges and games opened at its new location Wednesday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Elizabethton Escape at 429 East Elk Ave. As the name suggests, the business offers escape room challenges. Visitors can also enjoy vintage arcade games, pinball and more. Scott and Christy Bowers, […]
supertalk929.com
East Tennessee man facing 13 charges connected to December incident
A Newport, Tennessee man has been indicted on 13 charges related to a police pursuit last month where he reportedly shot at several officers and threatened a female passenger with a gun. Gary Ball, 36, has been served with warrants for aggravated kidnapping, nine counts of aggravated assault, and evading...
3 tornadoes touched down in Meigs, Jefferson counties, survey crews report
WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the damaging storm that swept through the region Thursday.
Bristol, Va. abortion clinic sued, plaintiff seeking lease termination
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The sole abortion clinic in the Tri-Cities is now in a legal battle with its landlord. Kilo Delta, LLC, the owner of the property on the 2600 block of Osborne Street in Bristol, is suing the current tenant, Bristol Women’s Health, claiming fraud, concealment and misrepresentation by the abortion provider. Court […]
Remains found in golf bag at Douglas Lake identified through DNA Doe Project
Remains of Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato of Knoxville were found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019.
wjhl.com
These animals just want a forever home, Tails and Paws for Friday
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can pay the shelter a visit. You can also contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information.
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
Comments / 0