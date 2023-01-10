ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

wjhl.com

Elizabethton sweeps Science Hill on Saturday

Elizabethton sweeps Science Hill on Saturday
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady Wolves, Patriots score upsets

Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady Wolves, Patriots score upsets
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Snow falls in Unicoi County

Snow falls in Unicoi County

Snowfall hit the Tri-Cities Friday, with higher altitudes seeing more accumulation.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Fire causes significant damage to Bristol, Virginia home

Fire causes significant damage to Bristol, Virginia home

No injuries were reported after a house fire in Bristol, Virginia on Friday afternoon.
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Preparing the roads for snow

Preparing the roads for snow
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Buffaloes bounced by Truett-McConnell, 84-75

Buffaloes bounced by Truett-McConnell, 84-75
BOULDER, CO
wjhl.com

Man injured after being struck by train in Greeneville

Man injured after being struck by train in Greeneville
GREENEVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

2022 monster year for Kingsport new home construction

2022 monster year for Kingsport new home construction

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — As contractors hustled to beat Thursday's rain at an "infill" subdivision on a Kingsport hilltop, the city's top building official said she sees no sign of slowing demand after a record 2022.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Pins and Friends opens in downtown Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Visitors to downtown Bristol have a new entertainment option. Pins and Friends, which offers several activities from duck-pin bowling to arcade games, held its grand opening on Friday.  Besides bowling and games, it also features a full bar and menu along with space for parties and meetings. There is also a quiet […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

JCPD: Man arrested after pursuit in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson city man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on Saturday evening. Gauge Layne was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and causing property damage in the process, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department. The release states officers were in the area of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Escape room opens at new Elizabethton location

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton business full of challenges and games opened at its new location Wednesday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Elizabethton Escape at 429 East Elk Ave. As the name suggests, the business offers escape room challenges. Visitors can also enjoy vintage arcade games, pinball and more. Scott and Christy Bowers, […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
supertalk929.com

East Tennessee man facing 13 charges connected to December incident

A Newport, Tennessee man has been indicted on 13 charges related to a police pursuit last month where he reportedly shot at several officers and threatened a female passenger with a gun. Gary Ball, 36, has been served with warrants for aggravated kidnapping, nine counts of aggravated assault, and evading...
NEWPORT, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. abortion clinic sued, plaintiff seeking lease termination

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The sole abortion clinic in the Tri-Cities is now in a legal battle with its landlord. Kilo Delta, LLC, the owner of the property on the 2600 block of Osborne Street in Bristol, is suing the current tenant, Bristol Women’s Health, claiming fraud, concealment and misrepresentation by the abortion provider. Court […]
BRISTOL, VA

