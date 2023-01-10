Foo Fighters, Paramore, The Lumineers to perform at Boston Calling Music Festival 2023

BOSTON (WWLP) – The three day music festival, Boston Calling, will once again be taking place on Memorial Day weekend in Allston with more than three dozen band and artists.

The music festival takes place Friday, May 26 with the Foo Fighters as the headliners, Saturday, May 27 with The Lumineers as the headliners, and Paramore will end the festival on Sunday, May 28. In total, more than 50 performers will be performing over the weekend which includes Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette, who hasn’t played a show in Boston since 2012.

Boston Calling will also feature several local New England bands, including Neemz, Q-Tip Bandits, GA-20, Juice, Mint Green and more.

Tickets for 1-day, 3-day and VIP passes go on sale this Thursday at 10:00 a.m. on the Boston Calling website .

Here is the full list of performances:

Friday, May 26

Foo Fighters

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The National

Niall Horan

Chelsea Cutler

Teddy Swims

LÉON

TALK

Celisse

The Beaches

Zolita

GA-20

Alisa Amador

Little Fuss

Blue Light Bandits

Summer Cult

Brandie Blaze

Saturday, May 27

The Lumineers

Alanis Morissette

Noah Kahan

The Flaming Lips

Mt. Joy

Fletcher

Declan McKenna

Joy Oladokun

The Aces

Loveless

Welshly Arms

Neemz

Q-Tip Bandits

Najee Janey

Actor Observer

Coral Moons

Chrysalis

Sunday, May 28

Paramore

Queens of the Stone Age

Bleachers

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Maren Morris

070 Shake

The Walkmen

The Linda Lindas

Wunderhorse

Genesis Owusu

Brutus

Juice

Mint Green

Couch

Ali McGuirk

Sorry Mom

Workman Song

