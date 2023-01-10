ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Morning” game were:

4-2-7, FIREBALL:

(four, two, seven; FIREBALL: zero)

