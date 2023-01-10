Read full article on original website
Related
Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event
Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
What to Watch Sunday: CNN’s Giuliani documentary series concludes
The first two installments aired last Sunday and the final two air tonight.
Former Pussycat Dolls star reveals abortion trauma women endure. Here’s my story
Former Pussycat Dolls star reveals abortion trauma women endure. I thought of my first abortion, but the second was ‘easier’ and that path leads to a precipice.
Vacations across America: Travel to Mount Rushmore National Memorial
Located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, Mount Rushmore National Memorial honors four presidents representing important moments in the history of the United States.
Dick Savitt obituary
Dick Savitt, who has died aged 95, was one of the most controversial tennis players of his era. Not for the manner in which he won Wimbledon in 1951 nor, indeed, the Australian Championships the same year, but for his fractious relationship with the US Lawn Tennis Association and the Davis Cup captain of the time, Frank Shields.
Comments / 0