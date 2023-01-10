Charges are pending against a Morgan County man, accused of leading officers in Miller County on a vehicle pursuit. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Eldon police officers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday that ended on Burkle Lane. The driver and two passengers eventually bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver and passengers have not been found, but deputies say they are not believed to be in the area.

