krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Police investigating disturbance resulting in death
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating a disturbance that resulted in a death. Early Saturday afternoon at 12:01 p.m., the Jefferson City Communications center began receiving calls reporting a disturbance with shots being fired near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets. Responding officers found...
krcgtv.com
Man arrested in St. Louis in connection to December shots fired incident
ST. LOUIS — A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a shots fired incident with injury that happened December 19, 2022 in Columbia. According to a release from the Columbia Police Department, at 8:45 a.m., officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Terrance Andra Johnson Jr, 27, of Columbia.
Gas odor detected near Phillips 66 storage terminal in Jefferson City
JEFFEFSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A rave alert was issued Monday evening for Jefferson City and part of Cole County. “JeffCity/ColeCounty: PHILLIPS PIPELINE RT C/IDLEWOOD RD HAS SPILLED A LARGE AMT OF GAS ODORANT CREATING A LOT OF CONCERN. THIS IS NOT A GAS LEAK, JUST THE ODOR,” an email stated. A Phillips 66 spokesman confirmed The post Gas odor detected near Phillips 66 storage terminal in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two crashes reported in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Joint Communications announced a pair of crashes Wednesday night. The first was at the 1600 block of East Broadway Street at 7:33 p.m. The second is on Interstate 70 near mile marker 129. This story is developing. The post Two crashes reported in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City woman charged following police chase
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman faces several charges after allegedly leading police on a vehicle chase throughout the city on Tuesday. Larhonda Bruce, 35, was charged with resisting arrest/traffic stop by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of injury, leaving the scene of an accident, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 The post Jefferson City woman charged following police chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
CoMo police name man shot by officers
The Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was shot and killed in a standoff with Columbia police. Officers say 28-year old Jordan Pruyn was allegedly assaulting others before officers responded to Clark Lane, just west of Ballenger Lane around 1:15 p.m. yesterday Wednesday. Police chief Geoff Jones says Pruyn charged toward officers with a knife after barricading himself inside a mobile home for several hours. That’s when officers opened fire.
krcgtv.com
Slide-off caught on camera as officials report responding to hundreds of calls Thursday
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The snow caused travel headaches Thursday during rush hour including a side-off caught on camera and sent to us by viewer Wayne Johnson. Johnson said it happened just after 6 a.m. The video shows a truck sliding on the pavement into the sidewalk and then colliding...
Police looking for wanted suspect, ask for public’s help
Deputies in Franklin County searched for a known felon on Friday and asked the public to help them find Timothy Kalter.
Macon County man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge, receives probation
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Atlanta, Missouri, man pleaded guilty to second-degree involuntary manslaughter Friday at the Moniteau County Courthouse. Joseph Harrington, 34, was given a suspended sentence of four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, with five years of supervised probation. Harrington was initially charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in relation to a fatal The post Macon County man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge, receives probation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Man taken into custody after woman assaulted in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY — A man was taken into custody after a woman was assaulted Friday. According to a release from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, Dalton Click was arrested on charges of First Degree Assault, First Degree Kidnapping-Facilitating a Felony-Inflicting Injury and Terrorizing and First Degree Burglary. The department...
Columbia police say suspect from standoff dies; police say they shot man
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department told ABC 17 News that a man who was the suspect of a standoff has died. Police said they had shot the man. The name of the man has not been released. The department initially announced on Twitter that a suspect in a standoff sustained gunshot wounds and The post Columbia police say suspect from standoff dies; police say they shot man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City man pleads guilty to second-degree murder of two on Thanksgiving 2019
A Jefferson City man pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of second-degree murder. Prosecutors had charged Torry Andre Upchurch with two counts of First-Degree Murder, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm for the November 2019 shooting deaths of Earle Key, Jr., 17, of Jefferson City, and Shantae Hill-Cook, 33, of Columbia.
Woman dies after west Columbia crash
A 22-year-old woman has died after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning, police said Tuesday. The post Woman dies after west Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Charges pending against Morgan County man following Miller County pursuit
Charges are pending against a Morgan County man, accused of leading officers in Miller County on a vehicle pursuit. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Eldon police officers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday that ended on Burkle Lane. The driver and two passengers eventually bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver and passengers have not been found, but deputies say they are not believed to be in the area.
krcgtv.com
Accused murderer Emma Adams refused to appear in Boone County court
COLUMBIA — A Columbia woman accused of murder refused to appear in court Thursday. Prosecutors charged 20-year-old Emma Adams with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, and abandoning a corpse. A video link from the Boone County Jail showed Adams refusing to appear before a judge. Adams...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Leah Kae Weaver is wanted for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Weaver is five-feet-nine and 143 pounds.
krcgtv.com
Juvenile in custody, accused of social media threat against North Callaway High School
A juvenile was taken into custody, accused of making a threat against North Callaway High School. In a Facebook post, Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism said the school district learned of the social media threat at 10:46 pm Thursday. District officials immediately contacted the sheriff's department. At 12:03 Friday morning,...
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman dies following single-vehicle crash near Cosmo Park
One person dies following a single-vehicle crash in Columbia, near Cosmo Park. The Columbia Police Department reports the vehicle was driving on West Boulevard on Monday morning when the driver lost control and began to slide near the on-ramp to I-70. The SUV left the road and overturned. The passenger,...
Washington Missourian
St. Louis County man sentenced for crimes in Villa Ridge, St. Clair
A St. Louis County man will spend the next 14 years in a Missouri prison after pleading guilty last month in Franklin County to charges of child endangerment, burglary, forgery, resisting arrest and drug possession. Appearing before Circuit Court Judge Ryan Helfrich, Keith R. Macon Jr., 31, of Jennings, was...
Mountain lion sighting reported in northern Boone County
A Missouri Department of Conservation team was expected to be in Boone County sometime Tuesday to investigate a mountain lion sighting. The post Mountain lion sighting reported in northern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
