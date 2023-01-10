ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA firefighters remind residents to burn safely after busy afternoon

Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Local fire officials are reminding residents to use caution with outdoor burning after an active afternoon for firefighters. Officials with Ward 6 Fire Protection District 1 in the DeQuincy area said residents should have an adequate water supply and always keep an eye on the fire when burning grass or leaves.
DEQUINCY, LA
KPLC TV

Chamber choir performs at Immaculate Conception Cathedral

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A choir director from Lake Charles visited her hometown with her students to perform at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral Friday evening. The Nimitz High School Chamber Choir, led by Erin Scalisi, traveled five hours from Irving, Texas for the performance. Scalisi said she has big...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Fur and Wildlife Festival parade rolls through Cameron Parish

Cameron, La. (KPLC) - Saturday was a great day to be in Cameron as the Fur and Wildlife Festival highlighted the parish’s love for hunting and wildlife. The community enjoyed activities and competitions all day, from a 5K run at 8 a.m. to live music into the night. People...
CAMERON, LA
KPLC TV

Men’s Health Symposium held in Lake Charles in honor of MLK Day

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - According to medical experts, many African American men are often at higher risk of certain health issues. Several Southwest Louisiana health groups and agencies joined forces to host the first annual MLK Men’s Health Symposium at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Leash, aggressive dog laws in Calcasieu Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A tragic case in Baton Rouge has raised questions about leash laws in our area. Seven-year-old Sadie Davila was killed when a dog attacked her last Friday. The dog’s owner faces a count of negligent homicide because his dog was roaming free. “There is...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 12, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 12, 2023. George Joseph March, 46, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; criminal trespass. Jermaine Oneil Crespobatista, 19, Sulphur: Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Ron Cory Deville, 46, Lake Charles: CDS II possession. Harris Anthony Lee, 38, Sarasota,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up Sunday with showers expected Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a chilly couple days, we are about to begin a sharp warm-up to start our week. An area of high pressure will slide to the East of our area Sunday, meaning we get southerly flow back in place. The result will be temperatures that warm back into the upper 60′s for highs Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. We will stay mostly dry though meaning any outdoor plans you may have should be good to go as we end the weekend.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

MLK events in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Submit events to news@kplctv.com. MLK Gospel Extravaganza: 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, at Mount Olive Baptist Baptist Church in Lake Charles. Performances by local church choirs, praise teens and praise dancers. During the program, it will be renamed the Cary Chavis Gospel Extravaganza. Beauregard Celebration...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Late Cajun music legend August Broussard honored at jam session

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Cajun music fans and loved ones of August Broussard held a jam session in Lake Charles Saturday to honor the late musician’s life. Broussard passed away on Oct. 11, 2022 at age 76. The Cajun French Music Association Hall was filled with upbeat music...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings officials propose first economic development district

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first-ever economic development district for the City of Jennings is moving forward after being proposed this week at city council. “We’ve been working on this for two years to really understand how it works,” Mayor Henry Guinn said. Doing this will entice...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Barbe High student in custody for allegedly making threat

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A 15-year-old Barbe High School student is in custody after allegedly making a threat during class, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The school board has notified parents. The Sheriff’s Office received a report around 5:30 p.m. Thursday of a student making threats...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Obituary released for Barbe, Air Force Academy football player

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The family of a 21-year-old Barbe High School graduate who died unexpectedly earlier this month has released his obituary. Hunter Brown was raised in Lake Charles, attending Trinity Baptist Church and playing football for Barbe. He went on to play for the Air Force Academy Prep School, where he was pursuing a degree in business management.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Barbe takes on Merryville at the Burton Complex

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thursday night the Barbe Buccaneers faced off against the Merryville Panthers, and it was a very impressive night from Barbe Forward Ethan Marque as he scored a team high 18 points in the game. Early in the 1st quarter the Panthers kept the game close...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

