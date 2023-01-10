ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healey’s climate approach resembles Biden’s

By Chris Lisinski
BOSTON (SHNS) – It was her first press conference and Gov. Maura Healey on Friday declared that Massachusetts was the first state in the nation to bring a climate chief on board. But if the idea had a familiar ring, you are not wrong.

President Joe Biden in January 2021 issued an executive order launching the White House Office of Domestic Climate Policy, which worked to centralize his administration’s climate work, and the National Climate Task Force, which convened “leaders from across 21 federal agencies and departments to enable a whole-of-government approach,” according to a fact sheet .

Biden’s first-ever national climate advisor, Gina McCarthy, previously worked in Massachusetts environmental affairs. Healey’s executive order tasks Cabinet-level climate chief Melissa Hoffer with working to “centralize policy-making on climate issues to support a whole-of-government response.”

And while Biden stood up his climate apparatus, Healey also plans to create an Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience and secretariat-level climate officers across the executive branch. Hoffer, who will earn a $160,000 salary in her new Massachusetts role, is herself a Biden administration alum.

She joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in January 2021 as principal deputy general counsel. Biden’s administration has numerous ties to Massachusetts. Former Boston Mayor Martin Walsh is Biden’s labor secretary and several former state lawmakers, including former House Majority Leader Claire Cronin and Reps. Maria Robinson and Lori Ehrlich, departed their posts after being tapped by Biden for federal posts.

Healey made climate the focus of her only public event on Tuesday, visiting the campus of the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth to highlight efforts to green that campus and lift the clean energy sector.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 20

Brian Donovan
5d ago

why not one democrat to another dum asses there. are at least 25 u.s and Canadian scientist that no longer will be bought out for lies about climate change and the effects on earth. it's like us we clean our selves and every 50 to 100 years the earth cleans it self. so is all the money going to mother nature for a make over or is the money going into there pockets that is it in a nutshell we got hade

Reply(1)
12
Robert Murphy
5d ago

Elections have consequences! So glad I'm moving. Crazy both my parents moved. Grandparents moved. A few of my neighbors moved and every one of them said they should've done it years ago. My buddy just bought a house for a quarter of the price of mine with an in ground pool and private dock.

Reply(1)
6
Sting
5d ago

Massachusetts as a zero carbon state will happen because every one will be forced to move out of the state

Reply
5
