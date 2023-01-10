Read full article on original website
NY1
Deaf, mute Brooklyn woman missing for weeks after release from Queens hospital
Juliana Primus says her worst nightmare has become a reality. Her sister went missing three weeks ago after being discharged from a Queens hospital. “It has been turmoil,” Primus said. “It is the most painful thing that you can put a family through just because of your neglect. That is the hospital. You’re supposed to take care of people like that.”
Harlem Teen Gets Beaten Unconscious And Then Robbed Of His Air Jordans
“We know we have more to do. New Yorkers must be safe based on the stats, and they must feel safe based on what they’re seeing. That is my obligation: to ensure that safety is felt.” NYC Mayor Eric Adams at a January 5, 2023 conference, two days before the Harlem attack
Brooklyn Author William DeJesus in Negotiations to write Luis "Blue Boy" Rosado Biography.
Author & Rapper William Young from Brooklyn East New York is in negotiations to write Blue Boy's Biography. After meeting Black Ink Mega Star (Puma) at summer Jam he landed his first big break. Nov 18, 2016, Puma released his book Titled "Please Underrstand My atmosphere" which represents the acronym for his name. Also Co-Writing the book for Brooklyn's Notorious A-Team Mr. DeJesus has been pushing forward ever since.
Man with bags on feet uses anti-Gay slur, punches woman in mouth in the Bronx: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A woman, 25, was punched in the face in a homophobic attack in the Bronx on Friday, according to authorities. The victim was inside a building on Huge Grant Circle when police said an unknown man approached her. The man wearing bags on his feet used a homophobic slur before punching […]
brooklynvegan.com
Knifeplay announce Northeast shows with Babehoven, Strange Mangers, and more
Knifeplay have announced a trio of Northeast shows in late February. They'll play on February 23 in Kingston, NY, with Babehoven, February 24 in Boston with Strange Mangers and Vinegar (members of Horse Jumper Of Love), and an early show on February 25 at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn with special guests TBA. Tickets go on sale Friday (1/13) at 10am.
Family of NYC mom killed by stray bullet call on Dominican cops to act
The family of a Manhattan mom who was killed by a stray bullet last month is calling on police in the Dominican Republic to quickly arrest the teen suspect, who is believed to have fled there. “The authority over there, they have to apprehend him because this was done to a Dominica Republic citizen so he could pay for what he did because this was an innocent person,” said Rosa Ortega, a 59-year-old cousin of the shooting victim, Valeria Ortega. Ortega, a 64-year-old mother of three, was fatally struck by a stray bullet on Dec. 26 while walking to the food...
Girl, 9, dies in Brooklyn house fire: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 9-year-old girl died in a house fire in Brooklyn early Friday, police said. The FDNY was called to the scene of a multi-alarm fire on Howard Avenue, near Dumont Avenue, in Brownsville just before 5:25 a.m. An entire family was sleeping inside the home at the time, including 9-year-old Payton, […]
14-year-old boy stabbed in back on basketball court in the Bronx
A teenager was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in the back on a basketball court in the Bronx Friday.
Woman found shot in the head inside Queens apartment after her father called for wellness check
A 23-year-old Queens woman was discovered fatally shot in her home after her father hadn't heard from her for days.
‘He is an animal’: Mother of NYC domestic violence victim speaks out
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A mother is speaking out after her daughter was brutally attacked in Brooklyn allegedly by her ex-boyfriend who is now on the run. Police are searching for Raikem Figueroa who allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s workplace and assaulted her with a knife. “We grew up together. I would never have expected […]
Teen boy beaten unconscious, robbed of Jordans in Manhattan: NYPD
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was beaten unconscious by a group of assailants who then robbed him of his Jordan sneakers on a Hamilton Heights street corner Saturday night, police said. The victim was jumped outside of a McDonald’s at the corner of Broadway and West 145th Street around 9:15 p.m., police […]
Group beats boy unconscious for his sneakers outside Manhattan McDonald's
A boy was beaten unconscious outside an Upper Manhattan McDonald’s by a group of people who stole his Air Jordan sneakers, police said.
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Shante Washington, 33, Arrested
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 33-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shante Washington. NYCHA. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are...
Teen stabbed at basketball court in the Bronx: NYPD
MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) – A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the back at a basketball court in the Bronx Friday, police said. The stabbing happened near 890 Cauldwell Avenue in the Morrisania section just before 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. The teen was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said. The suspect is another […]
fox5ny.com
14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
brooklynvegan.com
Silent Majority add all ages matinee at a Long Island VFW hall with Stand Still & more
The massively influential Long Island melodic hardcore band Silent Majority recently announced their first show in seven years, a gig at Brooklyn Monarch that sold out very quickly, but they can't reunite without playing Long Island, right? Right! They've just added a Long Island date, and they're doing it right, with an all ages matinee at a VFW hall in Massapequa on April 16 (191 Veterans Blvd). Advance tickets will only be sold in person; location and time info TBA next week. Limited to 1 per person, cash only.
NBC New York
Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky
Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
NYC dad suffers facial fractures after being slugged by stranger in random Manhattan attack
A Manhattan father suffered facial fractures after he was slugged by a stranger while walking in Greenwich Village Saturday afternoon in what investigators believe may be a disturbing assault pattern. The 58-year-old father of two told The Post that he passed his attacker on East 9th Street before the “lunatic” grabbed him from behind and clobbered him square in the face around 4 p.m. as he was heading to a nearby grocery store. “I glanced at him momentarily because it seemed weird that he was just standing” in a driveway, the victim, who only identified himself as Ron, said. Ron,...
pix11.com
Suspect arrested in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was arrested for allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, and burning a victim’s face inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was arrested on Friday and charged with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack, that left a 21-year-old victim with chemical burns to her face.
