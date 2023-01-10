ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY1

Deaf, mute Brooklyn woman missing for weeks after release from Queens hospital

Juliana Primus says her worst nightmare has become a reality. Her sister went missing three weeks ago after being discharged from a Queens hospital. “It has been turmoil,” Primus said. “It is the most painful thing that you can put a family through just because of your neglect. That is the hospital. You’re supposed to take care of people like that.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Source Money

Brooklyn Author William DeJesus in Negotiations to write Luis "Blue Boy" Rosado Biography.

Author & Rapper William Young from Brooklyn East New York is in negotiations to write Blue Boy's Biography. After meeting Black Ink Mega Star (Puma) at summer Jam he landed his first big break. Nov 18, 2016, Puma released his book Titled "Please Underrstand My atmosphere" which represents the acronym for his name. Also Co-Writing the book for Brooklyn's Notorious A-Team Mr. DeJesus has been pushing forward ever since.
BROOKLYN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Knifeplay announce Northeast shows with Babehoven, Strange Mangers, and more

Knifeplay have announced a trio of Northeast shows in late February. They'll play on February 23 in Kingston, NY, with Babehoven, February 24 in Boston with Strange Mangers and Vinegar (members of Horse Jumper Of Love), and an early show on February 25 at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn with special guests TBA. Tickets go on sale Friday (1/13) at 10am.
KINGSTON, NY
New York Post

Family of NYC mom killed by stray bullet call on Dominican cops to act

The family of a Manhattan mom who was killed by a stray bullet last month is calling on police in the Dominican Republic to quickly arrest the teen suspect, who is believed to have fled there. “The authority over there, they have to apprehend him because this was done to a Dominica Republic citizen so he could pay for what he did because this was an innocent person,” said Rosa Ortega, a 59-year-old cousin of the shooting victim, Valeria Ortega. Ortega, a 64-year-old mother of three, was fatally struck by a stray bullet on Dec. 26 while walking to the food...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Girl, 9, dies in Brooklyn house fire: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 9-year-old girl died in a house fire in Brooklyn early Friday, police said. The FDNY was called to the scene of a multi-alarm fire on Howard Avenue, near Dumont Avenue, in Brownsville just before 5:25 a.m. An entire family was sleeping inside the home at the time, including 9-year-old Payton, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen boy beaten unconscious, robbed of Jordans in Manhattan: NYPD

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was beaten unconscious by a group of assailants who then robbed him of his Jordan sneakers on a Hamilton Heights street corner Saturday night, police said. The victim was jumped outside of a McDonald’s at the corner of Broadway and West 145th Street around 9:15 p.m., police […]
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Shante Washington, 33, Arrested

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 33-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shante Washington. NYCHA. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teen stabbed at basketball court in the Bronx: NYPD

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) – A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the back at a basketball court in the Bronx Friday, police said. The stabbing happened near 890 Cauldwell Avenue in the Morrisania section just before 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. The teen was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.  The suspect is another […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
BROOKLYN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Silent Majority add all ages matinee at a Long Island VFW hall with Stand Still & more

The massively influential Long Island melodic hardcore band Silent Majority recently announced their first show in seven years, a gig at Brooklyn Monarch that sold out very quickly, but they can't reunite without playing Long Island, right? Right! They've just added a Long Island date, and they're doing it right, with an all ages matinee at a VFW hall in Massapequa on April 16 (191 Veterans Blvd). Advance tickets will only be sold in person; location and time info TBA next week. Limited to 1 per person, cash only.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
NBC New York

Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky

Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC dad suffers facial fractures after being slugged by stranger in random Manhattan attack

A Manhattan father suffered facial fractures after he was slugged by a stranger while walking in Greenwich Village Saturday afternoon in what investigators believe may be a disturbing assault pattern. The 58-year-old father of two told The Post that he passed his attacker on East 9th Street before the “lunatic” grabbed him from behind and clobbered him square in the face around 4 p.m. as he was heading to a nearby grocery store. “I glanced at him momentarily because it seemed weird that he was just standing” in a driveway, the victim, who only identified himself as Ron, said. Ron,...
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Suspect arrested in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was arrested for allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, and burning a victim’s face inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was arrested on Friday and charged with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack, that left a 21-year-old victim with chemical burns to her face.
BROOKLYN, NY

