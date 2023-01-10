ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

10TV

Events in central Ohio honor Martin Luther King Jr.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Communities across the country typically honor the life and legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. through tributes and commemorations like community service, volunteering and readings. Listed below are several events scheduled for Columbus and the surrounding area. City...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 new exhibitions coming to Franklin Park Conservatory this month

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the new year rolls in, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is rolling in two exhibitions. Thousands of orchid blooms will be shown in the annual orchid exhibition. The display includes four themed-vignettes: Summer Breeze, Sweet Treats, Bumblebee Picnic and Day at the Beach. Visitors...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Recovering gambling addict: ‘It is deadly serious’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some of Jess Stewart’s earliest memories of his father are of tagging along with him to place illegal sports bets. He says he was exposed to the world of gambling from a very young age, and that planted a seed that would only grow. The real trigger came when his mother died at the age of 55 when he was just 17 years old. He recalls going to the greyhound racetrack to escape.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

$1 million Mega Millions tickets sold in Upper Sandusky, Marysville

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two lucky winners are $1 million richer after they won a Mega Millions prize from tickets purchased in Ohio Tuesday night. The winning tickets were purchased at The Party Pak, located in Upper Sandusky, and the Corner Carry Out in Marysville. Both ticket holders are the first to win the million-dollar Mega Millions this year.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This restaurant in central Ohio serves some of the most delicious burgers in the area. In addition to their great taste, their burgers are known for their big size (their burger patty weighs 12 ounces). You can't go wrong with the Thurman burger, which comes with ham, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, mozzarella, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, and mayo. You should also check out the A-1 burger (which comes with a beef patty cooked in A-1 sauce plus Swiss, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and onion straws) and bleu cheese burger (which comes with bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pickle, raw onion, and mayo). If you're really hungry, go for the Thurmanator, which comes with two juicy 12-ounce patties, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, bacon, cheddar, sautéed onions, sauteed mushrooms, ham, mozzarella, and American cheese.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Ohio State researchers developing app for pedestrian safety

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio has a lot of walkable communities with a lot of intersections. That’s where our more vulnerable road users, pedestrians, are at all times of the day. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, between 2017 and 2021, there were almost 14,500 pedestrian-related traffic...
COLUMBUS, OH
lara-mom.com

The best steak in Columbus is NOT the most expensive one

This post is an ode to our family’s all-time favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse. We have been regulars at the Polaris Texas Roadhouse for more than 12 years. The owner knows us on sight and always comes over to say hi. For a long time, it was the only restaurant little Zoe would go to so we were there almost weekly!
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

CPH identifies 42 Columbus neighborhoods with a food imbalance

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Community gardens, mobile fresh produce trucks, farmers markets, more full-service grocery stores. These are just some of the options communities are turning to as a way to combat food imbalance where they live. Columbus Public Health identified 42 neighborhoods where a food imbalance exists. Places like...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus

Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ID8day. Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus. Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ID8day. NBC Today FAA delays. NBC Today FAA grounds all flights nationwide. NBC Today FAA...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New park coming to the east side of Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two donated parcels of land will soon become the newest park within the City of Chillicothe. Former city council member Pat Patrick donated the two pieces of property along Wade Street on the city’s east side to become the 6th ward’s first public park.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

Students at Big Walnut HS walk out over proposed book ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 100 students at Big Walnut High School walked out in unison on Thursday in protest over a proposed book ban. Supporters of the book's removal say author John Green's book, "Looking for Alaska" is not appropriate reading for students. “We are telling the board...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

