Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenGahanna, OH
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Events in central Ohio honor Martin Luther King Jr.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Communities across the country typically honor the life and legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. through tributes and commemorations like community service, volunteering and readings. Listed below are several events scheduled for Columbus and the surrounding area. City...
2 new exhibitions coming to Franklin Park Conservatory this month
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the new year rolls in, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is rolling in two exhibitions. Thousands of orchid blooms will be shown in the annual orchid exhibition. The display includes four themed-vignettes: Summer Breeze, Sweet Treats, Bumblebee Picnic and Day at the Beach. Visitors...
Lineup announced for Sonic Temple in Columbus; Foo Fighters, Tool, KISS among headliners
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After a three-year hiatus, the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival is coming back to Columbus. This year, the festival will be held over four days at Historic Crew Stadium on Memorial Day weekend, May 25 through May 28. The lineup includes headliners Foo Fighters, Tool,...
Jurassic Quest dinosaur exhibit coming to Ohio Expo Center this month
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jurassic Quest, billed as the nation’s biggest dinosaur experience, is coming to the Ohio Expo Center this month. Central Ohio families will be able to walk among the dinosaurs when the exhibit opens for a limited run Jan. 20-22. The event allows families to explore...
Recovering gambling addict: ‘It is deadly serious’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some of Jess Stewart’s earliest memories of his father are of tagging along with him to place illegal sports bets. He says he was exposed to the world of gambling from a very young age, and that planted a seed that would only grow. The real trigger came when his mother died at the age of 55 when he was just 17 years old. He recalls going to the greyhound racetrack to escape.
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
$1 million Mega Millions tickets sold in Upper Sandusky, Marysville
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two lucky winners are $1 million richer after they won a Mega Millions prize from tickets purchased in Ohio Tuesday night. The winning tickets were purchased at The Party Pak, located in Upper Sandusky, and the Corner Carry Out in Marysville. Both ticket holders are the first to win the million-dollar Mega Millions this year.
3 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This restaurant in central Ohio serves some of the most delicious burgers in the area. In addition to their great taste, their burgers are known for their big size (their burger patty weighs 12 ounces). You can't go wrong with the Thurman burger, which comes with ham, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, mozzarella, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, and mayo. You should also check out the A-1 burger (which comes with a beef patty cooked in A-1 sauce plus Swiss, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and onion straws) and bleu cheese burger (which comes with bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pickle, raw onion, and mayo). If you're really hungry, go for the Thurmanator, which comes with two juicy 12-ounce patties, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, bacon, cheddar, sautéed onions, sauteed mushrooms, ham, mozzarella, and American cheese.
Marysville corner store sells $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Julia Eickhoff sure knows how to sweeten the pot for her customers. The manager at Marysville’s Corner Carry Out offers up candy or fruit to her lottery customers at checkout. “Come on down, we’ll take care of you,” she joked. Eickhoff and the...
Ohio State researchers developing app for pedestrian safety
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio has a lot of walkable communities with a lot of intersections. That’s where our more vulnerable road users, pedestrians, are at all times of the day. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, between 2017 and 2021, there were almost 14,500 pedestrian-related traffic...
lara-mom.com
The best steak in Columbus is NOT the most expensive one
This post is an ode to our family’s all-time favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse. We have been regulars at the Polaris Texas Roadhouse for more than 12 years. The owner knows us on sight and always comes over to say hi. For a long time, it was the only restaurant little Zoe would go to so we were there almost weekly!
'It was so hard to watch': Mother of man killed in Short North beating speaks out
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sept. 5th, 2022, is a date that will never leave Geraldine Coleman. "It's very hard…very, very hard,” she said. For the first time 10TV spoke with her after the death of her son Gregory Coleman Jr. On Sept. 5 of last year, Gregory was...
10TV
2 teens arrested following fight involving at least 40 juveniles at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two 17-year-old boys with fully-loaded handguns were arrested after a fight involving 40-50 juveniles on the first floor of Easton Town Center Saturday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The suspects were charged with aggravated riot and carrying concealed weapons. They were taken to...
CPH identifies 42 Columbus neighborhoods with a food imbalance
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Community gardens, mobile fresh produce trucks, farmers markets, more full-service grocery stores. These are just some of the options communities are turning to as a way to combat food imbalance where they live. Columbus Public Health identified 42 neighborhoods where a food imbalance exists. Places like...
Police: 1 injured in shooting outside a south Columbus McDonalds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said one person was injured in a shooting outside of a McDonald's in south Columbus Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of South High Street just before 9:20 a.m. following reports of a shooting. One victim was found at the scene...
NBC4 Columbus
Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus
Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ID8day. Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus. Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ID8day. NBC Today FAA delays. NBC Today FAA grounds all flights nationwide. NBC Today FAA...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New park coming to the east side of Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two donated parcels of land will soon become the newest park within the City of Chillicothe. Former city council member Pat Patrick donated the two pieces of property along Wade Street on the city’s east side to become the 6th ward’s first public park.
Students at Big Walnut HS walk out over proposed book ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 100 students at Big Walnut High School walked out in unison on Thursday in protest over a proposed book ban. Supporters of the book's removal say author John Green's book, "Looking for Alaska" is not appropriate reading for students. “We are telling the board...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe hotel shooter fired from second floor, killing Columbus man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In the shadow of a sign that reads “Ohio’s Best Hometown,” police in Chillicothe were called to the scene of a shooting at the Christopher Inn on North Bridge Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say that one person was killed...
10TV
Comments / 0