NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Lake Charles American Press
Jim Gazzolo column: FCS game gets lost in shuffle
In case you missed it — and unless you are from the Badlands, I’m guessing you did — there was a college football game played Sunday. It was a fairly big one in fact. North Dakota State and South Dakota State played for the Football Championship Subdivision national title.
Spurs Shatter NBA Single-Game Attendance Record vs. Warriors
San Antonio packed the Alamodome to break Atlanta’s 25-year-old record.
Jonas Valanciunas guides Pelicans over Pistons
Jonas Valanciunas powered for 33 points and 16 rebounds and the visiting New Orleans Pelicans held off the Detroit Pistons
