Oklahoma City, OK

Madoc

New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In Edmond

The company provides on-demand groceries. They offer the ability to order anytime, and anywhere during store hours. How do you like to get your groceries? Going to the store, walking around until you choose all the items you want, make payment, and return to your home? That’s how most of us have been going about our grocery shopping over the years. But a lot has changed recently and many individuals would prefer a different way of getting their grocery shopping done.
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

What's Going On In The Metro and Beyond

Don't guess what you're going to do this weekend, plan your fun. From Rodeos to jewelry shows, here's what's going on in the metro and beyond. You can find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information on how to book your...
SHAWNEE, OK
Kristen Walters

Unique new grocery store just opened in Oklahoma

A unique new type of grocery store recently opened its first location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. Photo byBaranozdemir/Getty Images/Canva Pro license. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a new grocery store concept called Jackbe celebrated the grand opening of its first Oklahoma location in Edmond.
EDMOND, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At

Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Man dead, another injured after fatal car crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man is dead and another is injured after a fatal car crash in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officials responded to the scene of a crash near Northeast 13th Street and Lottie Avenue. Officials told KOCO the vehicle was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when it departed the roadway and rolled several times.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle That Fled Scene In NW OKC

One person was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Melrose Lane and North Rockwell Avenue. Police said a female adult victim was pronounced dead on the scene. A black sedan with an unknown make and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Purcell Register

I-35/SH 39 lane closures

Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials have confirmed to The Purcell Register that I-35 will be constricted to one lane northbound and one lane southbound over SH 39 for at least the next week. The bridge was damaged around 4 p.m. Thursday, January 12, when a large earth mover vehicle...
PURCELL, OK
405magazine.com

10 Chicken Strip Spots in OKC

People love chicken strips (tenders, boneless wings, tendies, etc.). Perhaps it’s palate-formation from a childhood built around chicken nuggets in bright red boxes, or perhaps chicken strips done right are crunchy, savory and delicious. Add gravy, ranch or ketchup, and things just get better. Yes, they’re a staple, and yes, there are not-great versions that come in big bags of frozen chicken bits, but staples can be delicious, and some places do it right, and we have suggestions. Here are 10 Chicken Strips You Need to Try Now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

