San Antonio, TX

Houston-based Mambo Seafood casts wider net with first San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
 5 days ago
Mambo Seafood offers grilled, fried or sautéed seafood platters and fresh oysters.

This spring, San Antonio seafood lovers will gain a new port of call.

Houston-based Mambo Seafood is taking over a defunct Joe's Crab Shack at 4711 N.W. Loop 410, according to a Jan. 9 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation . Renovation on the Northwest San Antonio eatery is expected to start Jan. 31 and wrap up in May.


The chain, which specializes in Latin American seafood, popped up in the mid '90s and has since grown to 11 Houston-area stores. Its menu includes seafood platters, fresh oysters and seafood cocktails along with micheladas, aguas frescas and margaritas.

Management at Mambo Seafood was unavailable for additional comment on its San Antonio expansion plans.

San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

