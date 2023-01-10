Big Freedia brought out big vocals on Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana, to help open the 2023 Miss Universe pageant. The rapper, who served as a judge, performed as the Miss Universe contestants danced onstage. Hosts Olivia Culpo and Jennie Mai Jenkins also joined in by dancing alongside members of the audience. The time is now, we are LIVE! #MISSUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/V8kmoHYaum — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023 As a New Orleans native, the “queen of twerk” was an apt choice for the vibrant introduction, which featured a jazz band, dancers dressed in Mardi Gras-style costumes and delegates twirling their pastel parasols. The bounce-music artist...

