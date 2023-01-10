Read full article on original website
gradickcommunications.com
Carrollton City Schools Announces Leadership Changes
CARROLLTON, GA — Tuesday night, Carrollton City Schools Board of Education approved leadership changes for the upcoming school year. Eric Simmons will serve as principal at Carrollton Junior High School, Tabitha Walker will serve as the principal at Carrollton Upper Elementary School, Travis Thomaston will serve as director of Student Engagement for the district, and Ashleigh Paulk will serve in a new assistant principal role at Carrollton High School.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach
ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
Douglas County opens innovation center for youth
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County now has a Youth Innovation Center. County leaders hosted a ribbon-cutting Friday, repurposing what was once a bank into a "one-stop shop facility where technology, aesthetics, youth and supportive services will be provided," according to a news release. The 5,000-square-foot building was repurposed...
gradickcommunications.com
NAACP Appoints Dominique Conteh As New Branch President
The First Woman To Lead The NAACP Carroll County Branch Is Determined To Lead With Transparency, Compassion and Pride. On January 7th, 2023 the NAACP Carroll County Branch installed it’s first woman President to chair this nation’s oldest civil rights organization. Dominique Conteh stepped into the historical light as a beacon of experience succeeding long term former branch president, Mr. James Stocks.
City of Rockmart unearths the past during council session Tuesday evening
You need to be logged in to view this content. Please Log In. Not a Member? Join Us The post City of Rockmart unearths the past during council session Tuesday evening appeared first on Polk Today.
atlantatribune.com
CDBG Rental And Mortgage Assistance Program Launched Today
The City of South Fulton, in conjunction with Fulton County CDBG, is accepting applications for its Rental and Mortgage Assistance program. This program provides rental and mortgage assistance to eligible families, seniors, and persons with disabilities. Interested persons may apply by completing an online application at www.cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
Chick-Fil-A names Douglasville organization as $125,000 grant recipient
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Chick-Fil-A has named a Douglasville organization as a 2023 True Inspiration Award grant recipient that will receive $125,000 to support their work in the community. S.H.A.R.E. House is one of 46 winners, which are collectively receiving $5 million in grants. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Customers face delays with water bills in Cobb County | What to know
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Water System announced Tuesday some customers might experience delays in their bills. The company said staff shortages were brought on by the contractor they use to read residents' meters. Officials said that the holidays and extreme weather also impacted staffing– delaying the billing cycle.
Gov. Kemp announces over 2-thousand jobs coming to Northwest Georgia
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor, Brain Kemp, announced Wednesday that Q cells, one of the largest and most-recognized renewable energy solutions providers, will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia. Q cells will build a new facility in Cartersville and add a third facility to its Dalton location, […]
Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money
ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County special grand jury hands over its findings in Georgia’s 2020 election probe
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - After months of gathering evidence and hearing testimony from some of Washington’s biggest players, a special grand jury has completed its report on the investigation into potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election by former president Donald Trump. This comes about eight months...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Carroll County Sheriff: Victim located in lake after possible drowning
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager has reportedly died after drowning in a lake in Carroll County. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, “the victim has been located in 15 feet of water and recovery is underway.”. Carroll County deputies received a call about...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County: line of severe storms headed our way; wind advisory issued; possible isolated tornados
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Thursday, January 12 due to a line of severe storms headed our way. There is also a wind advisory in effect. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:
SUBSCRIBER VIDEO: Jack’s asks for conditional use request at Cedartown City Commission
You need to be logged in to view this content. Please Log In. Not a Member? Join Us The post SUBSCRIBER VIDEO: Jack’s asks for conditional use request at Cedartown City Commission appeared first on Polk Today.
Gwinnett County teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Gwinnett County teacher will appear on 'Jeopardy!' Monday night. Kelly Mraz, or as her students know her, “Mrs. Mraz,” will represent Gwinnett County Public Schools with her appearance on the show, according to a Facebook post from R.D. Head Elementary.
Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair
Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
At-home ketamine treatment a concern for Georgia doctor
ATLANTA — Ketamine, known as a “club drug” for its hallucinogenic effects, has also been shown to be effective in treating serious depression. Rollbacks on pandemic rules for telehealth mean companies have been selling it online for home therapy. While mental health advocates agree Georgians need better...
Jack’s coming to Cedartown with thumbs up for Conditional Use request
You need to be logged in to view this content. Please Log In. Not a Member? Join Us The post Jack’s coming to Cedartown with thumbs up for Conditional Use request appeared first on Polk Today.
wrganews.com
Photos: Demolition of the former Relax Inn underway
Demolition of the former Relax Inn between Martha Berry Boulevard, North Fifth Avenue, and West 11th Street began on Monday. The demolition will make way for a new development known as The Point by Atlanta-based 33 Holdings. During the rezoning hearing before the Rome City Commission on Oct. 25, 2021,...
WEATHER ALERT: Chances for severe storms, Polk under wind advisory
Update: The National Weather Service has now placed Polk and surrounding counties under a tornado watch as of 11 a.m. The watch will end at 5 p.m. Please take precautions as a severe weather system pushes into the area from northeast Alabama. Check back for more updates as they become available. Previously posted: The National […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Chances for severe storms, Polk under wind advisory appeared first on Polk Today.
