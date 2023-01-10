ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
gradickcommunications.com

Carrollton City Schools Announces Leadership Changes

CARROLLTON, GA — Tuesday night, Carrollton City Schools Board of Education approved leadership changes for the upcoming school year. Eric Simmons will serve as principal at Carrollton Junior High School, Tabitha Walker will serve as the principal at Carrollton Upper Elementary School, Travis Thomaston will serve as director of Student Engagement for the district, and Ashleigh Paulk will serve in a new assistant principal role at Carrollton High School.
CARROLLTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach

ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Douglas County opens innovation center for youth

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County now has a Youth Innovation Center. County leaders hosted a ribbon-cutting Friday, repurposing what was once a bank into a "one-stop shop facility where technology, aesthetics, youth and supportive services will be provided," according to a news release. The 5,000-square-foot building was repurposed...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
gradickcommunications.com

NAACP Appoints Dominique Conteh As New Branch President

The First Woman To Lead The NAACP Carroll County Branch Is Determined To Lead With Transparency, Compassion and Pride. On January 7th, 2023 the NAACP Carroll County Branch installed it’s first woman President to chair this nation’s oldest civil rights organization. Dominique Conteh stepped into the historical light as a beacon of experience succeeding long term former branch president, Mr. James Stocks.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
atlantatribune.com

CDBG Rental And Mortgage Assistance Program Launched Today

The City of South Fulton, in conjunction with Fulton County CDBG, is accepting applications for its Rental and Mortgage Assistance program. This program provides rental and mortgage assistance to eligible families, seniors, and persons with disabilities. Interested persons may apply by completing an online application at www.cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Gov. Kemp announces over 2-thousand jobs coming to Northwest Georgia

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor, Brain Kemp, announced Wednesday that Q cells, one of the largest and most-recognized renewable energy solutions providers, will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia. Q cells will build a new facility in Cartersville and add a third facility to its Dalton location, […]
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money

ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Gwinnett County teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Gwinnett County teacher will appear on 'Jeopardy!' Monday night. Kelly Mraz, or as her students know her, “Mrs. Mraz,” will represent Gwinnett County Public Schools with her appearance on the show, according to a Facebook post from R.D. Head Elementary.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair

Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
MILTON, GA
wrganews.com

Photos: Demolition of the former Relax Inn underway

Demolition of the former Relax Inn between Martha Berry Boulevard, North Fifth Avenue, and West 11th Street began on Monday. The demolition will make way for a new development known as The Point by Atlanta-based 33 Holdings. During the rezoning hearing before the Rome City Commission on Oct. 25, 2021,...
ROME, GA
Polk Today

WEATHER ALERT: Chances for severe storms, Polk under wind advisory

Update: The National Weather Service has now placed Polk and surrounding counties under a tornado watch as of 11 a.m. The watch will end at 5 p.m. Please take precautions as a severe weather system pushes into the area from northeast Alabama. Check back for more updates as they become available. Previously posted: The National […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Chances for severe storms, Polk under wind advisory appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy