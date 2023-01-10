Wear Blue Day raises awareness about human trafficking

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County and the Domestic Violence Program of Fulton County are joining others in wearing blue on Wear Blue Day, January 11. Wear Blue Day is an effort to raise awareness of human trafficking along with providing options for survivors.

The center explains National Human Trafficking Month is themed Partner to Prevent, highlighting the impact partnerships amongst organizations, survivors, and others have in preventing human trafficking. The awareness campaign is meant to help build knowledge and skills in order to support survivors of human trafficking and interrelated forms of violence. The Family Counseling Center is asking the community to join them and wear blue on Wednesday, January 11 in order to help raise the profile and awareness of this important cause. For more information about the Family Counseling Center, its services, or how you can become a volunteer, visit the centers website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.