San Diego, CA

Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
I-80 reopens in the Sierra

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — Update as of 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 11:. I-80 has reopened to passenger vehicles with chain controls eastbound at Colfax and westbound at the Nevada state line. The highway was closed Tuesday morning because of whiteout driving conditions. Original story:. Interstate 80 is closed in...
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada

Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
10 San Diego Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

San Diego, CA. - The economy of San Diego is comprised of a number of sectors like military/defense, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, research, and international trade. Furthermore, the area is one of the top places in the country to launch a small business or startup.
Parts of San Diego County to see heavy rainfall

SAN DIEGO – Another powerful Pacific storm is knocking on the door of Southern California as the next in a series of atmospheric rivers. As of 3:30 p.m., satellite radar indicated showers creeping into Orange and San Bernadino Counties while partly cloudy skies and cool weather dominate in San Diego.
IRS extends tax deadline for California storm victims

Due to the storms and a resulting federal emergency declaration, Southern California residents and business owners will have until May 15 to file federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday. The one-month filing grace period is being offered to residents in...
Heavy Snow Closes U.S. 395

U.S. 6 to Highway 95 is open as a detour for those traveling from Bishop to Carson City. State Route 168 E and U.S. 6 have reopened following overnight closures.
Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California

Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
Friends Killed in San Marcos Shooting Identified, Deputies Still Searching for Suspects

Two friends killed in an afternoon shooting in San Marcos last week have been identified, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department investigators. Jesus Garcia, 19, and Nicholas Tiefer, 20, were shot last Wednesday along West Borden Road. Deputies found Garcia on the ground near the entrance of a nearby park with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to deputies. Tiefer was found in the passenger seat of an SUV that had come to a stop partially on the curb, perpendicular to traffic. He had an apparent gunshot wound to his neck, deputies said.
