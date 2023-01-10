Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
Save the Dates: 14 big events coming to San Diego in 2023
From flowers and baseball to superheroes and craft beer, 2023 is shaping up to be mighty eventful in America's Finest City.
NBC San Diego
Stoned California Seniors Headed to ERs By the Thousands, UCSD Study Says
Stoned seniors — and we're not talking high-school kids — are visiting emergency rooms for cannabis-related issues in unprecedented numbers, according to a new study by UC San Diego researchers. According to the study conducted by the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, just 366 Californians...
FOX Reno
I-80 reopens in the Sierra
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — Update as of 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 11:. I-80 has reopened to passenger vehicles with chain controls eastbound at Colfax and westbound at the Nevada state line. The highway was closed Tuesday morning because of whiteout driving conditions. Original story:. Interstate 80 is closed in...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
KOLO TV Reno
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
10 San Diego Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
San Diego, CA. - The economy of San Diego is comprised of a number of sectors like military/defense, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, research, and international trade. Furthermore, the area is one of the top places in the country to launch a small business or startup.
fox5sandiego.com
Parts of San Diego County to see heavy rainfall
SAN DIEGO – Another powerful Pacific storm is knocking on the door of Southern California as the next in a series of atmospheric rivers. As of 3:30 p.m., satellite radar indicated showers creeping into Orange and San Bernadino Counties while partly cloudy skies and cool weather dominate in San Diego.
Parents of an 18-year-old who drowned off Mission Beach said San Diego lifeguards failed to prevent his death
SAN DIEGO — The parents of an 18-year-old Crawford High School graduate who drowned in Mission Beach in June of last year and whose body was never found say the city of San Diego failed to prevent their son's death. In a newly filed legal claim obtained by CBS...
FOX 5 asks SDG&E why our electricity is among most expensive in US
The utility company SDGE is reporting its highest price natural gas prices on record with rates jumping from $2.55 to $5.11 a unit in just one month.
IRS extends tax deadline for California storm victims
Due to the storms and a resulting federal emergency declaration, Southern California residents and business owners will have until May 15 to file federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday. The one-month filing grace period is being offered to residents in...
NBC San Diego
Former San Diego Deputy Convicted of Assaulting 16 Women Sent Back to Jail
A former San Diego County sheriff's deputy who was previously sentenced for fondling and inappropriately touching more than a dozen women while on duty was booked again into custody Monday after an appellate court ruled he was released before properly completing his jail sentence. Richard Fischer, 36, was originally sentenced...
2news.com
Heavy Snow Closes U.S. 395
U.S. 6 to Highway 95 is open as a detour for those traveling from Bishop to Carson City. State Route 168 E and U.S. 6 have reopened following overnight closures.
iheart.com
Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California
Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
NBC San Diego
Friends Killed in San Marcos Shooting Identified, Deputies Still Searching for Suspects
Two friends killed in an afternoon shooting in San Marcos last week have been identified, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department investigators. Jesus Garcia, 19, and Nicholas Tiefer, 20, were shot last Wednesday along West Borden Road. Deputies found Garcia on the ground near the entrance of a nearby park with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to deputies. Tiefer was found in the passenger seat of an SUV that had come to a stop partially on the curb, perpendicular to traffic. He had an apparent gunshot wound to his neck, deputies said.
Reno officer critical, 1 suspect dead, 1 wounded in shootout
A Reno police officer shot during an exchange of gunfire that killed one suspect and wounded another remains in critical condition.
Drivers stranded after US 101 was shut down due to heavy rainfall
That big storm system is now traveling southeast down to you in San Diego where you're likely seeing most of the rain system that we saw up here in Ventura County last night.
Car cut in half in violent crash off SR-94; driver arrested
A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after authorities said the car he was driving veered off a state Route 94 off-ramp and crashed into a tree Monday morning.
Imperial County Church Leaders Sentenced for Stealing Benefits from Homeless
The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that stemmed from allegations they forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle for the organization. Victor Gonzalez,...
Man killed in shooting near trolley station
A man was found dead Tuesday after reports of gunshots in the Encanto neighborhood, authorities said.
