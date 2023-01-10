ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

Michigan Recruiting Insider: Harbor, Jadyn Davis, Junior visits

The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich break down...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan hockey set for top 10 clash vs. Buckeyes

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (12-7-1; 4-6) will welcome the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes (14-7-1; 7-5) to Yost Arena this weekend for a pair of games and a celebration of 100 years of Michigan hockey. Michigan played its first official collegiate hockey game against Wisconsin on January 12, 1923....
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Recent Trip

Jim Harbaugh was present for the annual Michigan high school football coaches clinic in Lansing on Friday, per team insider Aaron McMann. Harbaugh made this appearance despite a swirling rumor mill regarding his future with the Michigan football program. The Wolverines head coach was rocking a ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
msuspartans.com

Capacity Crowd Sees No. 21 Spartans Log Two Top-10 Individual Wins Against No. 3 Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Eleventh-ranked 133-pounder Rayvon Foley and 23rd-ranked 157-pounder Chase Saldate each published individual wins against opponents ranked inside the top-10, but the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines secured a 25-10 dual victory over No. 21 Michigan State wrestling on Friday night. MSU welcomed a crowd of 4,900 fans inside Jenison Field House, matching the facility's capacity for wrestling while setting the highest attendance mark at Michigan State in at least seven years.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Takeaways for Michigan’s overtime loss to Iowa

We’ve seen this performance before. After looking good offensively all game long, Michigan couldn’t answer a late-game run and crumbled, losing in overtime in Iowa City, 93-84. Michigan had a 7-point lead after a Hunter Dickinson tip-in (77-70) with 2:18 left, but it went all downhill from there....
IOWA CITY, IA
Maize n Brew

Michigan at Iowa Preview: A new opportunity every night

It was (unfortunately) an entirely predictable loss as the Michigan Wolverines once again fell short in East Lansing, and in some ways is not the end of the world — Michigan was not going to stay undefeated in Big Ten play forever, and losing on the road to a rival is not going to kill the resume, though it is a morale blow for sure.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

WDIV meteorologist Paul Gross to retire after 40-year career

Longtime weather expert Paul Gross will soon wrap up his 40-year career at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4). The station announced Gross’ retirement Friday, and also noted that he would become WDIV’s first “Meteorologist Emeritus,” meaning he will be a part of the staff forever. It’s a way to recognize his contribution over the years and his commitment to keeping viewers informed so they can stay safe.
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
TROY, MI
Michigan Daily

Peter Chen returns to teach at UMich following not guilty verdict

Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual misconduct. Peter Chen, professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Michigan, has returned to teach at the University after a Washtenaw County jury found him not guilty of criminal sexual conduct. University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen wrote in an...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor clothing store announces upcoming closure

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Sidewalk construction and the coronavirus pandemic have prompted an Ann Arbor clothing store to close, its owners said. Verbena, 309 S. State St., will close by the end of February, father-daughter duo Kate Ryan and Bob Duerksen announced in January. The clothing store, focused on junior women’s clothing, was first opened in 2014.
ANN ARBOR, MI

