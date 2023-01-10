Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Big Ten Assistant: "Michigan Is The Team In This League Now"
After beating Ohio State two years in a row and winning back to back Big Ten titles, the roads to Indianapolis and the College Football Playoff now run through Ann Arbor.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Illinois
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo thought fatigue hurt the Spartans down the stretch of Friday's 75-66 loss at Illinois. It was MSU's second Big Ten road game in a four-day stretch, having picked up a win at Wisconsin on Tuesday. MSU was in control until a devastating 18-4 run...
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Harbor, Jadyn Davis, Junior visits
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich break down...
Maize n Brew
Five reasons why Michigan can turn their season around, make NCAA tournament
It’s been a roller-coaster ride of a season for the Michigan men’s basketball team, as they are 9-7 on the year with 6 single-digit losses after losing in overtime in Iowa City Thursday night. We’re at about the halfway point of the 2022-23 season, and with 7 losses...
Way-Too-Early Look At Michigan State Football's 2023 Schedule
The Spartans face one of the toughest schedules in the country next season...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo compliments Illinois, notes 'addition by subtraction' regarding recent success
Illinois basketball has looked like a different team as of late. The Fighting Illini downed Michigan State Friday night at home and have now won 3 straight games over the Spartans, Wisconsin and Nebraska. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo noted why he thinks the Illini have been able to turn a corner as of late.
Maize n Brew
Michigan hockey set for top 10 clash vs. Buckeyes
The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (12-7-1; 4-6) will welcome the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes (14-7-1; 7-5) to Yost Arena this weekend for a pair of games and a celebration of 100 years of Michigan hockey. Michigan played its first official collegiate hockey game against Wisconsin on January 12, 1923....
Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Recent Trip
Jim Harbaugh was present for the annual Michigan high school football coaches clinic in Lansing on Friday, per team insider Aaron McMann. Harbaugh made this appearance despite a swirling rumor mill regarding his future with the Michigan football program. The Wolverines head coach was rocking a ...
msuspartans.com
Capacity Crowd Sees No. 21 Spartans Log Two Top-10 Individual Wins Against No. 3 Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Eleventh-ranked 133-pounder Rayvon Foley and 23rd-ranked 157-pounder Chase Saldate each published individual wins against opponents ranked inside the top-10, but the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines secured a 25-10 dual victory over No. 21 Michigan State wrestling on Friday night. MSU welcomed a crowd of 4,900 fans inside Jenison Field House, matching the facility's capacity for wrestling while setting the highest attendance mark at Michigan State in at least seven years.
Maize n Brew
Takeaways for Michigan’s overtime loss to Iowa
We’ve seen this performance before. After looking good offensively all game long, Michigan couldn’t answer a late-game run and crumbled, losing in overtime in Iowa City, 93-84. Michigan had a 7-point lead after a Hunter Dickinson tip-in (77-70) with 2:18 left, but it went all downhill from there....
Maize n Brew
Michigan at Iowa Preview: A new opportunity every night
It was (unfortunately) an entirely predictable loss as the Michigan Wolverines once again fell short in East Lansing, and in some ways is not the end of the world — Michigan was not going to stay undefeated in Big Ten play forever, and losing on the road to a rival is not going to kill the resume, though it is a morale blow for sure.
Everyone Said The Same Thing After Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Announcement
The Jim Harbaugh saga continues to change by the minute. Harbaugh, who's currently the head coach at Michigan, has been flirting with a return to the NFL for the last two offseasons. He interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings last season before signing an extension to remain at Michigan and ...
Michigan Lottery Winner Didn’t Want to Cause a Scene – So He Screamed in His Car
An Oakland County man managed to contain his excitement and waited until he got into his car to let out a scream after he found out he'd just won a huge lottery jackpot. The 54-year-old lottery player won $557,137 on a Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket. Oakland County Man Thought...
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this week
A local restaurant serving up some "unconventional" menu combinations recently opened a new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. If you ever dreamed of putting Cool Ranch Dorritos on a cheeseburger, you must give Taystee's Burgers a try.
Detroit News
WDIV meteorologist Paul Gross to retire after 40-year career
Longtime weather expert Paul Gross will soon wrap up his 40-year career at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4). The station announced Gross’ retirement Friday, and also noted that he would become WDIV’s first “Meteorologist Emeritus,” meaning he will be a part of the staff forever. It’s a way to recognize his contribution over the years and his commitment to keeping viewers informed so they can stay safe.
Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pushes Air Force to invest in fighter mission at Selfridge Air National Guard Base
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is once again urging the U.S. Air Force to consider a new fighter mission at Macomb County’s Selfridge Air National Guard Base to set Michigan, the Air Force and the nation on the “right path forward.”
Michigan Daily
Peter Chen returns to teach at UMich following not guilty verdict
Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual misconduct. Peter Chen, professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Michigan, has returned to teach at the University after a Washtenaw County jury found him not guilty of criminal sexual conduct. University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen wrote in an...
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this week
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the U.S. is opening another new spot in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Michigan restaurant location in Livonia, according to the company's website.
Ann Arbor clothing store announces upcoming closure
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Sidewalk construction and the coronavirus pandemic have prompted an Ann Arbor clothing store to close, its owners said. Verbena, 309 S. State St., will close by the end of February, father-daughter duo Kate Ryan and Bob Duerksen announced in January. The clothing store, focused on junior women’s clothing, was first opened in 2014.
