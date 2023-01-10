Read full article on original website
Analyst: State of the State address lacked upstate focus
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly: Governor Hochul laid out her goals for this session in her first state of the state address since being elected. The proposals include significant investments in public safety and mental health resources. Grant Reeher, a professor of political science...
GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s restrictive new election law significantly shortens the window for mailed ballots to be received — despite no evidence that the extended timeline has led to fraud or any other problems — and that change is angering active-duty members of the military and their families because of its potential to disenfranchise them.
EXPLAINER: Tackling threat of mudslides in soaked California
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Relentless storms from a series of atmospheric rivers have saturated the steep mountains and bald hillsides scarred from wildfires along much of California’s long coastline, causing hundreds of landslides this month. So far the debris has mostly blocked roads and highways and has not...
Pardon ends Meek Mill’s legal odyssey on drug, gun charges
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Rapper Meek Mill, who spent most of his adult life on probation following a teenage arrest, celebrated the latest twist in his legal case Friday after he was pardoned by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. “I got pardoned today,” the 35-year-old rapper born Robert Williams tweeted,...
