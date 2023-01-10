Experienced leadership is always valuable and having a few crises under your belt never hurts. That’s the message from Christine Day, CEO of fashion brand The House of LR&C, the apparel company she co-founded in late 2020 with singer Ciara and NFL quarterback Russell Wilson. Having run the Asia-Pacific Group for Starbucks and then as CEO of Lululemon, Day has navigated a few market downturns and believes she’s got the right mix of strategies in place for a tough 2023.

3 DAYS AGO