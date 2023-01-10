Read full article on original website
Real-Time Payments Top Grocery and Convenience Stores’ Planned in-Store Innovations
Grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacy retailers seeking to modernize their in-store payments systems to give consumers more options are prioritizing real-time payments. Real-time payments are being explored as an eCommerce option, but some merchants are also exploring the possibility of bringing the method into physical stores. The study “Instant...
The Best Reading on Consumer Spending and Sentiment Will Come out Tomorrow
Starting tomorrow, Wall Street will focus on how banks view inflation, the stock market and bond trading. But as earnings kick off on Friday (Jan. 13), the marquee names in financial services — J.P. Morgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo among them — also will offer insight, and a roadmap into credit performance on Main Street, and ongoing efforts to digitally transform financial services itself.
Grocers Step up Personalization in Bid for Inflation-Impacted Shoppers’ Loyalty
This week in grocery, retailers ramp up personalization efforts as rising prices boost supermarket sales. Michigan-based supermarket chain Meijer, which has nearly 500 stores across the Midwest and Kentucky, on Thursday (Jan. 12) announced the launch of an update to its mPerks loyalty program to improve its rewards personalization capabilities.
Grocers Invest in Scan-and-Go Despite Mixed Track Record
Scan-and-go checkout may have an imperfect track record, but grocers are still optimistic about it. Research from “The Instant Payments Transformation Guide: Grocery, Pharmacy and Convenience Retailers,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, which drew from a survey of 300 United States and United Kingdom retailers, found that 28% of U.S. merchants, including grocers, are investing in in-app scan-and-go capabilities. Specifically, 21% of merchants plan to add the technology, and 7% intend to improve their existing offerings.
Walmart has incredible deals on Keurig, Samsung and Eufy—shop the best daily discounts now
You can get the new year started with amazing home essentials at great prices with these Walmart deals on tech, furniture and more.
Carvana Cuts More Jobs After Eliminating 4K in 2022
Carvana is reportedly cutting more staff as the used car market continues to downshift. The online used car retailer is both cutting jobs and reducing hours as it slashes costs in the face of sales that are slower and prices that are lower after surging during the pandemic, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday (Jan. 13).
Grocery Growth Means More Home Cooks Using Digital Channels
New data shows that 51% of U.S. adults are now ordering groceries online each month for delivery or pickup. Let that sink in as we consider how remote work and convenience-seeking are driving a digital transformation in how we buy groceries, even though many of the same consumers still like going to the grocery store themselves.
Showroom B2B Raises $1.35M to Grow Apparel Supply Chain Platform
Supply chain platform Showroom B2B has reportedly raised $1.35 million in a seed round. Showroom B2B, which is focused on the fashion and apparel industry, combines both physical and digital features, The Economic Times reported Wednesday (Jan. 11). These features include physical “experience stores” in which retailers can touch and...
Amazon and Walmart Take Different Paths to Same Small Businesses
Whether it’s Amazon’s Buy With Prime or Walmart Go Local, big retail is thinking small. As in, thinking about ways to get more small and medium-sized brands to do business with — and through — their respective platforms via a coincidentally launched pair of new initiatives.
Digital Shoppers Say They Want ‘Stored Credentials Vaults’ to Remove Friction at Checkout
Shoppers want a frictionless checkout experience and are increasingly interested in stored credentials solutions. That’s according to the latest research in PYMNTS’ “Payments and Credentials Vaults: Gauging Consumer Interest” report, done in collaboration with FIS, which found that four in 10 consumers would be “very” or “extremely” interested in using a payment and credentials vault — as long as it can properly and safely store and update their payments information.
Building The House of LR&C Apparel Brand Takes More Than Celebrity Backing
Experienced leadership is always valuable and having a few crises under your belt never hurts. That’s the message from Christine Day, CEO of fashion brand The House of LR&C, the apparel company she co-founded in late 2020 with singer Ciara and NFL quarterback Russell Wilson. Having run the Asia-Pacific Group for Starbucks and then as CEO of Lululemon, Day has navigated a few market downturns and believes she’s got the right mix of strategies in place for a tough 2023.
Butter Raises $22M to Help Subscription Merchants Combat Accidental Churn
FinTech Butter Payments has raised $22 million in Series A funding to fight accidental churn. Accidental churn — in which payments are falsely declined in an effort to stem fraud — is the leading cause of subscription churn. It accounts for $500 billion in lost revenue each year, Butter Founder and CEO Vijay Menon said in a Wednesday (Jan. 11) blog post announcing the fundraise.
Rent the Runway Is Open for Business on Amazon
Rent the Runway is opening shop on Amazon in a move that’s a fit for both brands. In a Thursday (Jan. 12) press release, the “Pre-Loved” used designer apparel marketplace announced that it has opened a digital storefront to bring its offering to a wider audience, namely, that of the largest eCommerce platform.
To Compete With eCommerce, Physical Stores Need to Act More Like Online Retailers
For retailers facing stiff competition from online foes, innovation has become mandatory. Fresher standards for online shopping that emphasize efficiency, convenience and payment choice have emerged, raising consumers’ expectations at in-store checkouts. These features hardly serve as a one-size-fits-all solution, though. PYMNTS’ research reveals that retailers in the grocery...
Morphe Parent Files for Bankruptcy and Seeks Sale to Lenders
Morphe’s parent company has filed for bankruptcy and is to be acquired by secured lenders. Beauty brands builder Forma Brands said in a Thursday (Jan. 12) press release that by initiating bankruptcy proceedings for itself and its domestic subsidiaries, FB Debt Financing Guarantor will facilitate the sale to secured lenders Jefferies Finance, Cerberus Capital Management and FB Intermediate Holdings.
