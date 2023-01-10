Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of VenueThe Veracity Report - New York EditionBrooklyn, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Dear Van Jones, the Black Community Does NOT Owe Jewish People Apology.My Lovely SuqueNew York City, NY
The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in AmericaWild Orchid MediaManhattan, NY
Related
This giant glowing lantern will illuminate the Garment District next week
A new kinetic installation is scheduled to go up on the Broadway plazas in the Garment District between 39th and 40th Streets next week and stay open to the public through February 24. Dubbed "Living Lantern," the piece will actually be fueled by the wind and viewers will get to...
Want to carve your own ice sculpture? Now’s your chance at this cool Governors Island event
There's a super cool (literally) ice sculpture show coming to Governors Island in February, and you can get in on the fun. NYC artists and artist teams are invited to submit ideas for an ice sculpture, and those who are picked will get supplies, expert guidance and $2,000 to participate. If sitting back and watching is more of your thing, you can see the sculptors create their icy masterpieces at the Governors Island Arts’ Winter Ice Sculpture Show on Saturday, February 18.
Find some inner peace in midtown with Aman’s new mindfulness retreat
With car horns beeping, buses blowing by and packed sidewalks, midtown Manhattan may not seem like a peaceful place. But Buddhist monk and mindfulness coach Master Geshe YongDong (Geshe La) is going to change that this month. The mindfulness expert will lead Journey to Peace at Aman New York hotel...
This NYC museum is revealed to be America’s most loved landmark
Every city has its must-see landmarks. When people come to New York City, for example, the Empire State Building and Central Park are often on the to-do list. According to Travelbag, there are two places in NYC that are the most loved and are some of the highest-rated attractions in the entire U.S.
A super-cool new ice skating rink is now open in Brooklyn
StudioSkate is a new 2,500-square-foot ice skating rink that sits right next to 99 Scott, the beloved cultural events venue in East Williamsburg at (you guessed it!) 99 Scott Avenue. Billing itself as a "forward thinking alternative to traditional holiday skating rinks," the space seeks to be an all-in-one destination:...
Is the ‘virtual bathroom attendant’ at Rockefeller Center a sign of things to come?
This might put a smile on your face: a “bathroom attendant of the future” called “SOS” just took up residence inside all public restrooms at Rockefeller Center. More of a vending machine than a robot, SOS dispenses wellness products developed by on-trend brands, including always-free menstrual care products. You’ll also be able to purchase sunscreen, pimple patches, deodorants and more from the no-contact and no-cash “attendant.” Who even needs Duane Reade these days?
A ping-pong bar co-founded by Susan Sarandon is taking over the former Carolines space on Broadway
News about the official closing of iconic comedy club Carolines on Broadway really saddened New Yorkers but we're pretty excited about recent developments regarding the space: According to the New York Post, the destination will now be the home of Spin NYC Times Square, the ping-pong social club that was co-founded by actress Susan Sarandon and already operates a 14,000-square-foot outpost in the Flatiron.
Man struck by train at Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station in Brooklyn
A man was struck by a train at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station in Brooklyn Saturday morning, according to police. The man was on the tracks around 10:13 a.m. when he was hit by a southbound Q train, officials said.
You can score a sweet hotel deal right now for an NYC winter staycation
Citywide, NYC has more than 124,000 hotel rooms, and right now you can book one at a deep discount thanks to NYC Hotel Week. NYC Hotel Week is currently underway with more than 140 hotels across the five boroughs offering a 23% discount on standard retail rates through February 12.
Hamlet is coming to Shakespeare in the Park this summer
New York City's beloved institution Shakespeare in the Park will return this summer with a new production of Hamlet, the Public Theater announced today. The series has offered free outdoor stagings of Shakespeare plays at Central Park's open-air Delacorte Theater since 1962. Usually, Shakespeare in the Park presents two productions...
Let me tell you—sample sales in NYC are the ‘concrete jungle’ everyone talks about
When attending the many weekly sample sales that New York has to offer, one scene from the 2004 cult movie Mean Girls readily comes to mind. In the film, while waging a silent girl war hoping to eventually land the hottest guy in school, Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), Lindsay Lohan's character Cady Heron imagines "settling" the situation with frenemy Regina George (Rachel McAdams) as they would "in the animal world."
Cute dogs are taking over NYC's Javits Center this month
Dogs of all shapes and sizes are coming to the Javits Center this month, and you can hang out with the cute canines while admiring their skills. From Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers, more than 120 dogs are expected to attend American Kennel Club's Meet the Breeds on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29. The event—America's largest in-person dog breed educational showcase—is intended to teach about responsible pet ownership.
Four things to know about the brand new Whole Foods on Wall Street
It's always a big deal when a new Whole Foods opens. With its legions of fans, the upscale grocery store sells the sorts of organic and pesticide-free products that New Yorkers have come to rely on to stock their tiny kitchens. If the amount of people who attended the opening...
These are the latest Michelin restaurants to watch in 2023
A few times each year, in advance of its main event Bib Gourmand and star announcements, the Michelin Guide incorporates additions to its New York guide. Its first notables of 2033 were revealed January 11. Highlights among the new spots to watch include Le Rock, one of Time Out New...
NBC New York
When Will It Snow in NYC? Extended Weather Outlook Says …
It feels like we're missing something -- something white that we usually see this time of year. Right, it's called snow. We almost forgot. In a winter that has seen parts of the country walloped by historic snowstorms, including other areas of the Empire State, New York City has been notably bereft of the white stuff. Bereft might be too light a term, considering we haven't seen any measurable snow at all thus far -- and we're about three weeks into the season already.
New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers
There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
No, New York is not ‘Little Los Angeles’
Last week, New York Times media correspondent Michael M. Grynbaum caused quite a stir around town when he penned an essay dissecting the Los Ang-ularity of New York’s current cultural scene—blasphemy to locals’ ears given the perennial battle between all things East and West. All it took...
NBC New York
Why Hasn't NYC Seen Any Real Snowfall This Winter? There Are 2 Main Reasons
While we haven’t been completely snow-free in the tri-state area this winter, the flakes have been very few and far between. And that trend doesn’t look to end any time soon. Why such a disappointing season for winter weather lovers, then? There are two main factors: Climate change...
A verdant, outdoor tribute to Lenape heritage is coming to The Morgan this year
Indigenous plants will fill The Morgan Library & Museum's garden this summer, complementing an exhibit on Lenape teacher and herbalist Nora Thompson Dean. Officials from The Morgan announced the upcoming exhibit today, along with a dozen other thought-provoking shows coming to the Murray Hill museum this year. Mark your calendar for these upcoming exhibitions.
The highest skating rink in NYC is opening at Hudson Yards
Seeing the New York City skyline from up high is a priceless experience, but doing so while skating alongside friends is even more special. Hudson Yards just announced the January 10 opening of Sky Skate, the highest skating rink in the city found in the indoor portion of the sky deck at Edge, the tallest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere.
Time Out New York
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.https://www.timeout.com
Comments / 0