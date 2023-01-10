Read full article on original website
UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTokThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionUniversity, FL
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
University of Florida Advises Entire Campus to Stop Using TikTok Citing Security ConcernsThe Veracity ReportUniversity, FL
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Deputies: Argument over living arrangements leads to murder-suicide in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 71, dead inside a home located at 1825 Stancel Drive in unincorporated Clearwater after receiving a call that both were shot.
Officials say argument possibly led to apparent murder-suicide in Florida
CLEARWATER, Fla. — An argument possibly led to an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, Florida. In a news release, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that on Friday around 2 p.m., deputies were called out to 1825 Stancel Drive in an unincorporated part of Clearwater about a shooting involving a man and a woman. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 70, dead. Both had apparent gunshot wounds.
Two people dead from gunshot wounds in unincorporated Clearwater
Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies said two people have been found dead from gunshot wounds in unincorporated Clearwater.
Deputies investigating 2 deaths at Pinellas County home
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Pinellas County Friday afternoon.
Missing teen found dead in Clearwater wooded area
An 18-year-old boy who was last seen riding his bike on Jan. 5 was found dead in a wooded area Friday, according to public safety officials.
Spring Hill doctor charged with indecent exposure
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Spring Hill doctor for exposing himself to a juvenile. Keivan Tavakoli, 52, was arrested at the University of South Florida campus on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Surveillance video showed Tavakoli on the USF campus several times. At the time of Tavakoli’s arrest, he...
Elderly man dies in Manatee County crash
An elderly man died in a crash on Thursday afternoon.
Two men died after shooting each other in Brooksville, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County deputies say a second person has since passed away following a shooting that occurred last week. According to the sheriff's office, two men, who are relatives, started arguing at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. At one point, both men shot each other.
Clearwater officer recounts deadly crash for Move Over Awareness Month
January is Move Over Awareness Month. The 'Move Over Law' was passed in 2002 and upgraded over the last two decades. It says drivers must move over for any flashing lights. If you can't move over, you have to slow down to 20 miles per hour under the posted limit.
Teacher in Pasco County pushed student’s head into desk, hurting him, police say
The Zephyrhills Police Department arrested a teacher who they said allegedly pushed a student's head into a desk.
Woman injured in crash claims hit-and-run driver pushed her into oncoming traffic
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman and her family are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say pushed her car into oncoming traffic with his SUV in an apparent road rage incident. "Every time I see that picture it almost makes me break down," said...
Hillsborough County doctor arrested after exposing self to minor, deputies say
A 52-year-old Hillsborough County doctor was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he exposed himself while asking for directions from a 15-year-old girl.
Lithia warehouse catches fire after roof blows onto power lines
High winds caused a small warehouse in Lithia to catch fire on Friday night.
Family concerned for safety of Clearwater teen missing for over a week
The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an 18-year-old man who was reported missing last week.
East Bay High School searched for firearms 3 times in 1 week
Hillsborough County School officials say three guns were found in, or near East Bay High School this week.
Tampa police search for missing 33-year-old woman
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a missing 33-year-old woman out of Tampa. Reah Brown was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday at 3713 E. Hamilton Avenue in Tampa. She was last seen wearing a black jogging suit and red jacket. Brown...
Tampa Police Safety Tips For Gasparilla Weekend
Tampa’s favorite holiday is quickly approaching! In response to the estimated 300,000 attending this years parade, the first responders of Tampa have been undergoing safety training. Gasparilla will be the first major event for Interim Tampa Police Chief, Lee Bercaw, since he took over in December. News Channel 8...
Driver dies after suffering medical episode while leaving St. Pete Publix, hitting vehicle, police say
A woman died after apparently suffering a medical episode while driving out of the parking lot of a Publix store in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.
Union gripes force out Seminole fire chief
SEMINOLE — Heather Burford has stepped down as the city’s fire chief in a surprise turnover atop Seminole Fire Rescue. More than nine years into the job, Burford said Jan. 14 that she “was permitted to resign” the previous day. She declined comment on the reason for her resignation, but a well-placed source suggested the local firefighters’ union had forced her out over long-running operational complaints.
23-year-old man accused of shooting person found at St. Pete park
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of shooting the person that was found at a basketball court Sunday evening in St. Petersburg. Marquiel Anderson was charged with attempted murder in the second degree. Authorities arrived at Fossil Park on Dr. MLK Street...
