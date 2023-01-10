ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials say argument possibly led to apparent murder-suicide in Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An argument possibly led to an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, Florida. In a news release, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that on Friday around 2 p.m., deputies were called out to 1825 Stancel Drive in an unincorporated part of Clearwater about a shooting involving a man and a woman. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 70, dead. Both had apparent gunshot wounds.
CLEARWATER, FL
suncoastnews.com

Spring Hill doctor charged with indecent exposure

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Spring Hill doctor for exposing himself to a juvenile. Keivan Tavakoli, 52, was arrested at the University of South Florida campus on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Surveillance video showed Tavakoli on the USF campus several times. At the time of Tavakoli’s arrest, he...
SPRING HILL, FL
fox13news.com

Two men died after shooting each other in Brooksville, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County deputies say a second person has since passed away following a shooting that occurred last week. According to the sheriff's office, two men, who are relatives, started arguing at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. At one point, both men shot each other.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police search for missing 33-year-old woman

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a missing 33-year-old woman out of Tampa. Reah Brown was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday at 3713 E. Hamilton Avenue in Tampa. She was last seen wearing a black jogging suit and red jacket. Brown...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Police Safety Tips For Gasparilla Weekend

Tampa’s favorite holiday is quickly approaching! In response to the estimated 300,000 attending this years parade, the first responders of Tampa have been undergoing safety training. Gasparilla will be the first major event for Interim Tampa Police Chief, Lee Bercaw, since he took over in December. News Channel 8...
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Union gripes force out Seminole fire chief

SEMINOLE — Heather Burford has stepped down as the city’s fire chief in a surprise turnover atop Seminole Fire Rescue. More than nine years into the job, Burford said Jan. 14 that she “was permitted to resign” the previous day. She declined comment on the reason for her resignation, but a well-placed source suggested the local firefighters’ union had forced her out over long-running operational complaints.
SEMINOLE, FL

