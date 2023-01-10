ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace Thompson
4d ago

He just seems so unhappy and pissed off all of the time...He is not somebody who gets me excited about Green Bay Packers. He is unhappy and should retire before he brings the spirit of the whole team down.

The Natural
4d ago

All I know is that the last 12 seasons have ended the same way. With Rodgers walking off the field with his head down. He's is not a big game quarterback.

BillTiger
3d ago

Say what you will about Aaron Rodgers. Even in a "diminished" state as the writer alludes to, he's still a lot better than 75% of the starting QBs in the NFL right now. I think a move to California, or elsewhere, might be the thing he needs. And since Las Vegas needs a good QB...

