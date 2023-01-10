Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
New League of Legends action game leaks from Riot Forge
An unannounced new League of Legends game from Riot Games’ Riot Forge publishing label appears to have leaked via South Korea’s game ratings committee. The game, Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, is reportedly an action game for PC and consoles that stars one of League’s most controversial characters: Sylas, the Unshackled, a rogue mage who leads an uprising of oppressed mages in the isolationist state of Demacia.
Polygon
The Last of Us creators had to make Pedro Pascal’s Joel softer than in the games
The Last of Us looks a lot like the video game that inspired it, but don’t mistake that for damning it with faint praise. The HBO series’ weathered apocalyptic look is often lifted straight from a game known for looking cinematic and full even at its most ruthless and brutal. Everything is captured with excruciating detail, including Joel, played now by Pedro Pascal. But in The Last of Us TV show, Joel isn’t quite the man he was — and that’s by design.
This Week in Pokémon Go: January 16-22, 2023
Lunar New Year, Community Day Classic, and more coming up.
Polygon
What’s free on the Epic Games Store this week?
Players can pick up First Class Trouble, Gamedec — Definitive Edition, and Divine Knockout, which are free to download, play, and keep from the Epic Games Store, beginning Thursday, Jan. 12. First Class Trouble, from developer Invisible Walls, is a survival and social deduction game (presented in third-person perspective)....
Polygon
Exercising during cutscenes will improve your focus, according to an OT
We stand before the mist, door, ladder, or whatever else initiates the boss fight in a game like, say, God of War Ragnarök, and steel ourselves for the unknown — or at least for the saltwater education we’re about to get. Surging with giddiness and fear, we might even utter some verbal self-encouragement as we mentally prepare for what’s ahead.
Polygon
8 things you should know before starting One Piece Odyssey
One Piece Odyssey is a love letter to the series with moves, references, characters, and locations from across its 25 year history. It is, frankly, not a very complex or confusing game, though. There are still a few things we’ve learned from our seven (or so) hours with the game that will help you get started faster and have a better time playing.
Polygon
Strong Bad’s back with a video tribute to Homestar Runner’s Trogdor
Homestar Runner was a series of Flash animations created by brothers Mike Chapman and Matt Chapman. Homestar Runner was the site’s namesake, but it was his frenemy, Strong Bad, that stole the show. Strong Bad wore boxing gloves and a luchador mask as he answered emails and hung out with his best friend, a weird little guy named The Cheat. One of Strong Bad’s most endearing inventions was Trogdor the Burninator, an S-shaped dragon with one very strong muscular arm.
Polygon
Fortnite’s new skin has JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans feeling so much
Epic Games has released a new skin named Hana on Fortnite on Thursday. Usually the release of another Fortnite girly isn’t all that notable — the in-game shop rotates out several skins daily. But this time is a little different because as fans of the popular anime and manga series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure have pointed out, this “Hana” bears a striking resemblance to Jolyne Cujoh, one the protagonist of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. Now, the skin has people in their feels and wishing for a real JoJo’s collab.
Polygon
Dragonflight could soar if it wasn’t saddled with World of Warcraft’s messy storylines
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has been out in the wild since the end of November 2022, and the expansion was well received by fans. It’s fun and wholesome to have a new dragon friend who carries you across the epic expanses of the mysterious and vibrant Dragon Isles. The changes to crafting professions and player hubs make everything feel more alive, the current antagonist is leagues ahead of Shadowlands’ surly, enigmatic Jailer, and fans are excited for the next updates.
Polygon
One Piece Odyssey is way more fun on autopilot
One Piece Odyssey doesn’t exactly have the most robust combat system to begin with, so cycling through characters and attacks in every battle can get a little tedious. The first few fights, it’s exciting to watch the animations for the Straw Hats’ iconic attacks. After a bit, though, the fights lose their momentum.
Polygon
Paizo commits to legal battle against Wizards over the future of Pathfinder and D&D
Paizo, creators of the Pathfinder and Starfinder role-playing games, has committed itself to a legal battle against Wizards of the Coast, the publisher of Dungeons & Dragons. In a statement issued late Thursday, the Redmond, Washington-based company announced that it would move its products off the Open Gaming License (OGL), which is expected to be either altered or withdrawn by Wizards in the near future.
Polygon
Dungeons & Dragons-themed workouts put fantasy twist on fitness
Dungeons & Dragons may not seem like an obvious place to get inspiration for fitness, but tabletop RPG writer and fitness aficionado Steve Huynh has found a way to combine two of his favorite hobbies into a new workout guide. The Manual of Gainful Exercise is a new fitness guide...
Polygon
Spiritfarer turned death into a management sim that still hits hard
There’s so much death in video games. It’s always fleeting, a You Died screen or numbers racked up on a scoreboard. These deaths have meaning, of course: reflections of perseverance, skill, progress. Spiritfarer takes a different approach, looking closely at the finite reality of death — of people and things dying and moving on. It’s equal parts grief and optimism, a playful and sad portrayal of caring for someone who’s leaving this world. It’s among the best games of 2020, and you shouldn’t miss it.
Comments / 0