Jefferson Parish, LA

JPSO still seeking 2nd chase suspect who escaped via carjacking

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has identified one of the two suspects who led deputies on a chase across the West Bank in a stolen car before crashing in Terrytown on Thursday afternoon. But authorities are still searching for his accomplice, who managed to get away by carjacking a second...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Record crystal meth bust - 52¼ pounds - made in Slidell; one arrested

Slidell police said Saturday they made the biggest crystal methamphetamine bust in their history, a 52¼-pound seizure after serving a search warrant at a residence. Police put the drug's street value at more than $500,000, and said they also confiscated three guns, fentanyl, the party drug MDMA, marijuana and crack cocaine. They arrested one person and are seeking another but did not identify either suspect.
SLIDELL, LA
Mother booked with murder after Kenner toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

A Kenner mother is facing a murder charge, accused of causing the fentanyl overdose death of her toddler son. Alexis Callero, 34, was arrested Thursday and booked with second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug possession, according to arrest records. Kenner police allege Callero...
KENNER, LA
Man arrested in non-fatal shooting near Abita Springs

A Covington area man was arrested late Wednesday in connection with a shooting that happened earlier in the day that left one man injured, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. Jacolby Howard, 20, who was a passenger in another vehicle, got out and shot at the victim's car...
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
Mistrial ruling reversed for men charged in deadly 2018 Mardi Gras Day shooting

A mistrial declared late Thursday in the case against two men charged in a deadly 2018 Mardi Gras Day mass shooting was reversed on Friday by the Louisiana Supreme Court, which sent the case back to Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Judge Kimya Holmes had declared a mistrial in the...
Driver killed in I-12 wreck near Covington, Louisiana State Police say

A motorist was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Covington, Louisiana State Police said Saturday. The driver, whose name has not been released, was westbound in a 2015 Chrysler 200 on Friday at about 9 p.m. when the sedan ran off the right side of the highway near Louisiana 1077 and hit a tree. The driver died at a hospital, despite being property restrained during the wreck, State Police said.
COVINGTON, LA
Barbecue event to benefit survivors of fatal ambulance crash

A benefit supporting the families affected by the tragic New Year’s Day accident in Slidell that killed one EMT and injured another will be held in Covington on Jan. 21. Less than an hour after midnight on Jan. 1, EMT John Mitchell Crow, 36, and his partner, Drew Lovett, were transporting a patient to the hospital in dense fog when their ambulance crashed into the rear of an eighteen-wheeler on Interstate 10 in Slidell. Crow, who was driving, died in the crash, while Lovett and the patient sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
SLIDELL, LA
Lacombe man identified as pedestrian killed in Mandeville accident

The 38-year-old pedestrian who was killed Tuesday after being struck by a car on U.S. 190 in Mandeville has been identified as Enovan Romero Godoy of Lacombe, according the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office. Godoy died from multiple blunt-force trauma, according to Coroner Charles Preston, who ruled the death accidental....
MANDEVILLE, LA
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Firefighters battle fire near scrap metal yard in Lower 9th Ward, authorities say

Firefighters battled a one-alarm fire near a scrap metal yard in the Lower 9th Ward Friday night, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. The department posted photos to Twitter just after 7:30 p.m. showing firefighters and trucks among billowing smoke at 4800 Florida Ave. Authorities did not say what caused the fire or whether it was under control.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
JPAS fundraiser Saturday night in Metairie is canceled

The Jefferson Performing Arts Society has canceled its fundraiser "JPAST & Present: Party For the Performing Arts," previously planned on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The event was to have included a patron party, dinner, show tunes, an after-party and an auction. Visit jpas.org...
METAIRIE, LA

