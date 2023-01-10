ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

The Weeknd Reveals He’s Working on New Music: ‘I’ve Definitely Been Inspired’

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

Who’s ready for The Weeknd ? In a recent interview, the 32-year-old hitmaker revealed that he has new music in the works.

“I’ve definitely been inspired,” he said when asked if he was working on new material, right at the very end of an interview with Hollywood Reporter posted Monday (Jan. 9). “I’ve been in the studio.”

Related

The Weeknd Feels 'Honored' to Be Shortlisted in Oscars Best Original Song Race

01/10/2023

The star, born Abel Tesfaye, just celebrated the one-year anniversary of his most recent album, 2022’s Dawn FM . To mark the occasion, he dropped a new music video for one of the album’s tracks, “Is There Someone Else?” Saturday (Jan. 7).

Tesfaye didn’t share any further details about his next project, and instead spent most of the interview talking about “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” the Oscar-shortlisted theme song that he wrote for James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water . The Idol creator opened up about how the Avatar franchise has served as an inspiration for him ever since he saw the first film in 2009 when he was “homeless,” a period he calls “the darkest time of my life.”

“The best part about writing the song was getting notes from James and making sure that all the lyrics and the tones fit the themes of the film,” he told the publication. “I think I rewrote the song maybe six times to make sure it was perfect.”

The “Blinding Lights” singer also briefly spoke about the song’s potential Academy Award nomination, saying he feels “honored” by the recognition. Tesfaye has previously spoken out about another prominent awards show, the Grammys, which he’s boycotted since his blockbuster 2020 album After Hours was snubbed.

But, according to the musician, the Oscars “definitely feel different” from the Recording Academy. “I’m just grateful,” he continued after it was pointed out that he did win a Grammy for his assistance on Kanye West’s “Hurricane” in 2022, post boycott. “Any kind of recognition, I’m grateful for it. I’m just happy to be in the conversation.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

‘What a Queen’: Artists React to Shakira’s Hard-Hitting Bizarrap Music Session

If you went to sleep with Shakira on your mind and woke up with Shakira on your mind, you’re not alone. The Colombian star’s Music Session with Argentine hitmaker Bizarrap is all the buzz. The striking new song, in which she slams ex Gerard Piqué for leaving her for another woman, is stirring up strong emotions among other artists, who are celebrating Shak for her new girl-power anthem. “My God, what a queen Shakira,” Argentine artist Emilia posted on Twitter. Related Shakira Slams Pique in New Bizarrap Session: Here Are the Lyrics Translated to English 01/12/2023 “BZRP: Music Sessions #53” dropped on Wednesday (Jan....
Billboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (January 14)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. Myke Towers Takes Over New York Myke Towers’ 2023 is off to a great start, with the star making big moves in New York City. This week, the Puerto Rican rapper stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to perform his Daddy Yankee-assisted track “Ulala,” which entered the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart last week. “Jimmy Fallon, thanks for having me see yall soon,” he wrote on Instagram. The following day,...
Billboard

Blessing Offor Talks Christian Music Success & Debut Album ‘My Tribe’: ‘I Didn’t Give Myself Permission to Quit’

“That was a wild 36 hours in Santa Barbara,” singer-songwriter and Contemporary Christian Music hitmaker Blessing Offor tells Billboard, recalling how a meeting with five-time Grammy winner Jon Batiste in November 2022 at the Google Zeitgeist Conference led to an impromptu writing session.  “It felt like meeting an old friend kind of thing, just immediately cool,” Offor says. “He asked what we were doing that afternoon, and if we wanted to do a session in L.A. My flight was supposed to leave that afternoon, but I was like, ‘Absolutely.’ I immediately called my travel guy and was like, ‘Do whatever you...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Billboard

What Shakira Is Really Saying in Her New Song With Bizarrap

Shakira’s new “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53” alongside Argentine DJ and producer Bizarrap, is the equivalent of a sonic bomb. The 45-year-old Colombian star went to town, pulling no punches in a track that aims squarely at her ex, soccer player Gerard Piqué, who split with her for a far younger woman. This isn’t the first time an artist lets it all out next to Bizarrap. Last year, Puerto Rican rapper Residente made major waves with his “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 49,” on which he lambasted the industry as a whole and J Balvin in particular. And this isn’t the first time...
Billboard

Guess Who’s Back? Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram After Four Years: ‘Can You Tell I’m Back?’

Selena Gomez is back. The singer and Only Murders in the Building star who was the second-most-followed woman on Instagram when she quit the social network more than four years ago quietly returned on Wednesday (Jan. 11) with a low-key series of bathroom selfies and the message, “Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram?” A year ago, Gomez opened up to InStyle about her troubled relationship with the app, on which she now has 369 million followers. “I became aware that my little world is complicated, but the picture is much bigger than the stuff I deal with. I have...
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’

Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Billboard

TINI, Los Dos Carnales, Yandel & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors each week — is powered by new music from TINI, Los Dos Carnales and a collaboration between J Quiles and Myke Towers, to name a few. The list includes Yandel‘s seventh solo studio album R3SISTENCIA (resistance), which is home to 17 tracks. It includes his latest single “Yandel 150” with Colombian artist Feid. “This project defines what I am living at this very moment, because no matter the hustle, the pressure, the time, years, or transitions; I’m still here… stronger than ever,...
Billboard

The National Tease New Album With Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers & Sufjan Stevens

The National are teasing their next project, and it’s shaping up to be a high-profile one. On Friday (Jan. 13), the group uploaded a video of lead singer Matt Berninger in a sepia-toned clip sitting at a piano bench and reading a copy of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein as a sparse, piano instrumental softly plays in the background. The short video clip also included a link to a password-protected page on their website, americanmary.com/lp9. Fans were quick find out how to access the page (spoiler alert: “EVIL FOREBODINGS” unlocks the mysterious link). When opened, the page features a video with the same piano melody,...
Billboard

Queer Jams of the Week: New Music From Sam Smith, Vagabon, May-A & More

As you continue to work on those New Year’s resolutions, why not soundtrack them with some fabulous new tunes from your favorite queer artists? Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Sam Smith’s sexed-up new single to Vagabon’s infectious new track, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below: Sam Smith feat. Koffee & Jessie Reyez, “Gimme” Innuendo is cool and all, but Sam Smith is ready to be a bit more overt with their latest track. “Gimme,” the latest offering...
Billboard

The Kid LAROI Unveils ‘The First Time’ Album Trailer

The Kid LAROI introduced fans to his new musical era on Thursday (Jan. 12) with a trailer teasing his sophomore album, The First Time. In the 30-second teaser, the 19-year-old star’s voice is heard over a series of vintage looking clips of everyday life, saying, “You never forget the first time. The first time you fall in love, the first time you get caught, the first time you feel shame, the first real kiss.” Over the video, an upbeat new song is heard, presumably “The First Song,” which will be dropping on Thursday (Jan. 19). The album, meanwhile, doesn’t have an official release date but is “coming soon.” The upcoming release is a follow-up to LAROI’s 2020 debut, F*ck Love. LAROI has released a series of solo singles in 2022, following his breakthrough 2021 with smash collaborations “Stay” with Justin Bieber and “Without You” with Miley Cyrus. He dropped “Thousand Miles” in April 2022, and “Paris to Tokyo” with Fivio Foreign in July. Watch The Kid LAROI’s The First Time trailer below More from BillboardKelsea Ballerini Reveals New Heartfirst Tour DatesLisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Suffering Cardiac Arrest: ReportsKelly Clarkson Brings the House Down With a Kellyoke Classic: Watch
Billboard

Paramore Drop ‘Dance Punk’ New Single ‘C’est Comme Ça’: Stream It Now

There’s still about a month left to go before Paramore‘s highly anticipated sixth studio album, This Is Why, arrives, but it is finally beginning to take shape with the release of new single “C’est Comme Ça.” Related Here’s 'The News': Paramore Drops New Song & Horror-Themed Music Video 01/12/2023 Described by frontwoman Hayley Williams as a dance punk return to form, the brand new track arrived Thursday (Jan. 12). It’s the third single to be unveiled off This Is Why, due out Feb. 10, and follows lead single and title track “This Is Why” along with “The News.” “C’est Comme Ça” largely features the...
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Miley Cyrus, Bizarrap & Shakira, Sam Smith and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, Miley Cyrus grows with “Flowers,” Shakira doesn’t hold anything back alongside Bizarrap, and Sam Smith recruits two pals to keep evolving. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”  Throughout her career, Miley Cyrus has remade her image and sound at the start of a new album era, from the grown-up synth-pop of Can’t Be Tamed to the audacious hip-hop influence...
Billboard

Keith Richards Promises ‘New Music’ On the Way: ‘Hopefully We’ll Get to See You’

Keith Richards is promising some big things in 2023. In a video posted on his socials on Wednesday (Jan. 11) the Rolling Stones guitarist and solo bandleader gave fans something to get excited about when he gave an update on the plans for this year. “Hi guys, here we are again. Wishing you all a belated Happy New Year,” said Richards in the 15-second clip in which he looks super-chill hanging in a tropical-looking locale in round shades, a green t-shirt and matching headband. “There is some new music on the way and hopefully we’ll get to see you. Anyway, let’s...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Billboard

‘A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys’ to Tape 3 Days After 2023 Grammys

A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys, the latest in a series of “Grammy Salute” specials, will tape Wednesday, Feb. 8, three days after the 65th annual Grammy Awards are held in Los Angeles. The live concert special will feature a star-studded lineup paying tribute to the classic pop/rock group. It will tape at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will air on CBS later this year. Related 9 Can't Miss Moments from 'Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon' 01/12/2023 The show will tape six weeks after the airing of the previous “Grammy Salute” special; Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Fall Out Boy Tease Apocalyptic New Single, ‘Love From the Other Side’

Fall Out Boy are storming into 2023 with a vengeance. The first taste of new music from the follow-up to 2018’s MANIA album was revealed in a 13-second clip featuring the Chicago-bred group’s signature urgent emo-tinged rock. “Sending my love from the other side/ The apocalypse/ And I just about snapped/ Don’t look back/ Every lover’s got a little dagger in their hand,” singer Patrick Stump rages over a rush of pop-punk energy. In the tease posted on Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 11), the band also revealed that the song is due out on Jan. 18 and that there is “lots more...
Billboard

Alec Su on Making His Return to Music After Decades Away: ‘Today, I Am a Singer’

“Today, I am a singer,” Alec Su You-peng says shortly after he sits down. After nearly three decades, Su, formerly a member of one of the earliest Chinese boy bands, is ready to make a comeback as a singer in another band this year with new music. Related Li Ronghao on New Music, Mentoring Young Artists on 'Sing! China' & How It’s Easier to Be 'Seen'… 01/12/2023 Such is its power — music always has a way of making enthusiasts return to it no matter how long they have been away. Music is as vital as water Su learned to play the keyboard at a very young...
Billboard

Nick Carter to Perform at Benefit Concert Inspired by Aaron Carter

Nick Carter will be performing his new tribute song to his late brother Aaron Carter, “Hurts to Love You,” for the first time at a special benefit concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Jan. 18). The Songs for Tomorrow benefit concert, hosted by Angel Conrad and Lance Bass, will raise awareness for mental health and was inspired by the life of Aaron, who died in November at age 34. All money from ticket sales will go toward On Our Sleeves, the national movement supporting children’s mental health.  In addition to Nick, the concert will also feature performances from various early 2000’s superstars including O-Town, LFO,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

It’s Her, Hi: Taylor Swift Crashes The 1975 Concert & Live-Debuts ‘Anti-Hero’

Looks like Taylor Swift is getting ready for her The Eras Tour with a little stage time. Unsuspecting fans at The 1975‘s concert in London on Thursday (Jan. 12) were beyond surprised when Swift took the stage at the O2 arena to not only perform one of the rock band’s classic tracks, but also to live-debut her latest hit single. In fan-captured video, Swift is seen emerging onstage in a sparkling silver dress, taking in the screaming crowd of fans. In other moments, the singer takes a shot covering The 1975’s “The City” — a fan-favorite track from the band’s self-titled...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy