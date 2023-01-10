ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry Wants Archie & Lilibet To Have 'Relationships' With Royal Family Members: 'I Would Love Nothing More'

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
While Prince Harry 's relationships with his family members may be fractured, he is making sure that of his children's with the royals remains in tact.

"I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution — so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy ," Harry said in a new cover story, despite the current dynamic of his and Meghan Markle 's relationships with the Duke of Sussex's relatives.

Harry and the American actress — they share children Archie , 3, and Lilibet , 19 months — have been at odds with the prestigious family long before they decided to step back from their senior royal duties in 2020 to start new lives in California.

PRINCE WILLIAM 'CANNOT FORGIVE' PRINCE HARRY 'FOR THINGS HE'S WRITTEN' IN MEMOIR, CLAIMS JOURNALIST: 'A LINE HAS BEEN CROSSED'

Ever since embarking on this next chapter of their life, the controversial couple has been dragging royal members' names through the mud, including King Charles III , Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton — with Harry dropping his latest slew of bombshells in his memoir, Spare , out Tuesday, January 10.

As for what he wants the royal family's takeaway to be from his jaw-dropping tell-all, the author explained in his new interview, "I want people to read my memoir and come to their own conclusions."

"I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family . This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey," the father-of-two continued. "It's a raw account of my life — the good, the bad and everything in between."

From recounting a physical altercation with the heir to accusing him and his wife of taking part in his 2005 Nazi costume controversy and spilling family drama out onto his Spare pages, Harry didn't mince words when disclosing what life was really like behind palace walls.

Nevertheless, since walking away from his royal life, Harry has wanted his children to know his family and homeland.

After Harry and Meghan were stripped of their taxpayer-funded protection in light of Megxit, he pleaded for police protection when returning to the U.K. so his kids could safely visit the country he called home.

PRINCE HARRY'S CLAIMS THAT HIS FAMILY WON'T RECONCILE ARE 'COMPLETE AND UNADULTERATED NONSENSE,' PALACE SOURCES SAY

Harry was so determined for protection — given he had "inherited a security risk at birth, for life," as his lawyer previously argued — that he offered to pay for police protection himself, but the British government shut his request down.

Though Archie lived in the U.K. for the early months of his life , Lilibet, who was born in June 2022, has yet to meet her royal relatives in England.

The red-headed prince sought a judicial review in September 2022, according to NBC News , to challenge the decision-making behind the security procedures.

Harry spoke to People about his hopes for his children.

Deadline

Prince Harry Says He Has “Spent The Last Six Years Trying To Get Through To My Family Privately” Before Going Public With Story In ITV Interview

In the first of a number of interviews promoting new memoir Spare, Prince Harry has said he’s “spent the last six years trying to get through to my family privately” before reaching the point of “fleeing my home country fearing for our lives.” Harry delivered an extraordinary broadside against the “briefings, leakings and plantings” to the press that have come from members of his own Royal Family about him and wife Meghan Markle as a reason for his now going public with first Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan and then the book plus a set of interviews including three in the...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

