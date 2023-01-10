Sara A. Kerby, 86, of Helena, MO passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at a Stanberry, MO health care facility. She was born September 16, 1936 in Lone Star, MO, daughter of Lola and Marion Bozarth. She graduated from Martinsville High School, class of 1953. On December 22, 1972, she married Charles Kerby. Sara worked at HD Lee, Big Smith & Quaker Oats, from where she retired. She was an Avon Salesperson for years and made many friendships doing so. She enjoyed spending time on the lake and going to garage sales. Sara was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles Kerby in 2020, son, Jimmy Goble, siblings, Idalee Chestmore, Marion Jr., Edward and Sheldon Bozarth. Survivors include children, Bobby Goble of Albany, MO, Billy (Sandra) Goble of McFall, MO, Cheryl (Randy) Wiedmaier of Vilonia, AR, Jeanette (Ronnie) Wooden of Bosworth, MO and Kenny (Renee) Kerby of Norborne, MO, 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

HELENA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO