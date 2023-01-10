Read full article on original website
Shirley A. Hitchcock
Shirley A. Hitchcock, 88, St. Peters, Missouri; passed away on January 9, 2023. Shirley was born on July 10, 1934 in Easton, Missouri to the late Henry Edward and Alice Irene (Wiedmaier) Kessler. She was the third born of seven children. She was a 1952 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy....
Esther (Weber) Engemann
TROY, KANSAS Esther (Weber) Engemann, 92, of Troy, Kansas passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at The Willow in Wathena, Kansas. Esther was born March 16, 1930 to Walter and Nora Weber. She worked at the Beaty Grocery Store in Troy for 15 years. Esther later joined the Family Business, Engemann Construction Company as bookkeeper.
Perry Andrew Chilcoat
Perry Andrew Chilcoat 46, of Wathena, KS passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at his home. He was born June 1, 1976 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Barbara and James Chilcoat. He graduated from DeKalb High School, and worked at Tyson Foods, Bracken - Atchison, and Ameri Mills. Perry enjoyed fishing, scrapping, gaming, playing mini golf and spending time with his kids and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by father, James Perry Chilcoat. Survivors include wife, Julia May Chilcoat of the home, mother, Barbara Chilcoat, St. Joseph, MO, four daughters; Katie (Nicolas) O'Donnell, Amy (Zakari) Geary, Cheyanne (Kenton) Rohrer, and Abigail Chilcoat, 9 grandchildren, a brother, Tony (Antonette) Chilcoat, Kansas City, MO, a sister, Lisa (Mark) Jenkins, Faucett, MO, two brother in laws, Richard Weyer, and Billy Kerns III, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann Kerns
Mary Ann Kerns, 92, Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was born November 11, 1930 to Heiko and Minnie (Gronewald) Cooper in Rockport, Missouri. Mary married Eldon D. Kerns on February 10, 1951. She was a member of Freeman Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. She was preceded in...
Patricia Jean “Patti” Eiman
Patricia Jean “Patti” Eiman passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the age of 62 with loved ones at her side. She was diagnosed with melanoma in 2021 which took over her physical body, but it never took her optimistic spirit. Patti was born...
Sara A. Kerby
Sara A. Kerby, 86, of Helena, MO passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at a Stanberry, MO health care facility. She was born September 16, 1936 in Lone Star, MO, daughter of Lola and Marion Bozarth. She graduated from Martinsville High School, class of 1953. On December 22, 1972, she married Charles Kerby. Sara worked at HD Lee, Big Smith & Quaker Oats, from where she retired. She was an Avon Salesperson for years and made many friendships doing so. She enjoyed spending time on the lake and going to garage sales. Sara was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles Kerby in 2020, son, Jimmy Goble, siblings, Idalee Chestmore, Marion Jr., Edward and Sheldon Bozarth. Survivors include children, Bobby Goble of Albany, MO, Billy (Sandra) Goble of McFall, MO, Cheryl (Randy) Wiedmaier of Vilonia, AR, Jeanette (Ronnie) Wooden of Bosworth, MO and Kenny (Renee) Kerby of Norborne, MO, 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Open house set for new terminal
(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Kansas City residents will have the chance to take a sneak peak at the brand new terminal at the Kansas City International Airport. The Kansas City Aviation Department is inviting the Kansas City community to take a first look at the terminal during a community open house on Saturday, February 18 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Plattsburg's Thiessen signs NLI with William Jewell
(PLATTSBURG, Mo) Hannah Thiessen is now the most recent athlete in the area to sign a National Letter of Intent. Thiessen officially signed with William Jewell on Friday in front of family and friends. "I always hoped I'd get that chance," said Thiessen. "William Jewell, It was a close tight...
Central outlasts Pirates in non-conference showdown
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With just nine seconds to go and the game tied at 56, Central freshman Haley Athen knocked down the biggest shot of the night and propelled Central to a 58-57 win. Platte County went to the free-throw line with .6 seconds to. The Pirates made the first...
Strong fourth quarter leads Panthers past Albany
(STANBERRY, Mo.) In the final eight minutes of the Stanberry Tournament third place game, the Mound City Panthers held Albany to just three points and defeated the Warriors, 65-46. Mound City was led in scoring by Chanse Summers with 19 points. Gavyn Salsbury added in 17 and Trevor Tubbs put...
North Platte Boys and Girls Basketball Teams both win Wildcard Invitational
(OSBORN, Mo) North Platte Panthers Girls and Boys looking to both win the same regular season tournament for the first time in more than 15 years. North Platte Girls took on the Polo Panthers in the 1st ever Wildcard Invitational Championship Game on Friday. North Platte jumped out to an...
