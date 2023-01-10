Read full article on original website
Japanese prime minister's visit highlights cornerstone of Biden foreign policy
As President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met privately in Tokyo last year, Biden delivered a message that was as strategic as it was genuine. US support for a more assertive defense and security posture from Japan was understood, but Biden made clear that if there was anything he could offer to bolster -- or provide cover for -- that effort, it should be considered on the table.
Russia's war in Ukraine sparked a historic food crisis. It's not over
Grain is once again leaving Ukrainian ports. The price of fertilizer is falling sharply. Billions of dollars in aid has been mobilized. Yet the world is still in the grips of the worst food crisis in modern history, as Russia's war in Ukraine shakes global agricultural systems already grappling with the effects of extreme weather and the pandemic. Market conditions may have improved in recent months, but experts do not expect imminent relief.
Americans are spending an extra $371 a month because of inflation
From rent and groceries to utilities, families are paying a lot more every month as they try to keep up with inflation. And while inflation has cooled in recent months, the typical household spent $371 more on good and services in December than a year ago, according to Moody's Analytics.
China's exports plunge as global demand weakens, but trade with Russia hits record high
China reported a record trade surplus for 2022, as its key export sector delivered robust growth for most of last year, providing much-needed support for the world's second largest economy that's hammered by its zero-Covid policy. But plunging shipments in December suggest exports are likely to struggle in early 2023...
Bosch to invest $1 billion in EV parts factory in China
Bosch, the German engineering and technology company, is planning to invest $1 billion to make components for new energy vehicles in China, the world's largest car market. The company plans to build a research, development and manufacturing facility for parts for new energy vehicles and automated-driving technology in Suzhou, a city in the country's east, Bosch said in a statement on Thursday.
Biden admin preparing to ask Congress to approve sale of F-16 jets to Turkey
The Biden administration is preparing to ask Congress to approve the sale of 40 F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, after weighing a Turkish request for the planes for more than a year, congressional sources familiar with the deliberations told CNN. If approved, the sale would be among the largest arms...
US deficit widens by $85 billion in December
The US government recorded a deficit of $85 billion in December, bringing the total deficit to nearly $1.42 trillion for the 2022 calendar year, the Treasury Department reported Thursday. The government, which runs on a fiscal year that starts in October, is running a deficit of $421.41 billion for its...
