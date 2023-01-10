Read full article on original website
The Truth About Driving Barefoot in Minnesota: Is it Legal or Not?
I gotta say we have all done it before, and it feels wrong, but so right, ya know? I’m talking about driving barefoot! I mean no one would dare do that in a Minnesota winter, but during those hot summers, or when we are in desperate need to run a fast errand, we have at least considered going without shoes.
[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge
A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
St. Cloud mayor to lobby for ‘Red Light’ cameras
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis plans to be back at the Minnesota legislature this session, asking lawmakers to allow “red light cameras” at intersections. “No city could have a police officer at every single intersection where there’s a red light, even if they [used] an unmarked car,” Kleis said.
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
The Most Annoying Thing That Minnesota Truck Owners Do
Minnesotans love their trucks. Every year a study is done on the best-selling cars in every state. 2022’s report hasn’t been published yet, but in 2021 a pick-up truck was the top selling car here in Minnesota. Pick-ups actually made up 3 of the top 5 most popular cars for that year. The Chevrolet Silverado was most popular in our state with the F-150 taking second place.
NEXT Drive Alert: 230+ crashes and spinouts overnight amid icy road conditions
MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert after freezing rain overnight led to widespread slick conditions. Multiple schools are reporting delays. Metro Transit suspended its bus service Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions, but shortly before 8:30 a.m., started releasing buses from garages to restore service. The light rail and Northstar service is operating as usual.The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is also suspending service due to compromised roads. RELATED: School closings & delaysThe Minnesota State Patrol says, between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were 120 crashes and 116 spinouts, along with 19 jackknifed semis. Ten of the crashes included injuries, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says aircraft continue to be de-iced, which will likely impact departure times. The airfield is operational and runways are open. Icy conditions extend to Wisconsin as well; authorities say that the northwestern part of the state is covered in slippery stretches. Officials are asking drivers to increase their follow distance to give cars extra time to stop.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
Rainy Monday in Twin Cities; where will Thursday winter storm track?
How does a mid-January rainstorm sound for the Twin Cities and the southern half of Minnesota? It's going to happen on Monday, and it looks to be a good amount of rain as the National Weather Service is forecasting upwards of a half inch of rain. Typically, a storm like...
Truckdriver Killed on Snow Covered Minnesota Highway
McGrath, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says slippery conditions were present when a truck driver was fatally injured in a crash this morning in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol's report on the crash indicates 58-year-old Edward Casterlow was driving a semi-truck north on Highway 65 in Aitkin County when it left the road and rolled into the ditch just before 9 AM. The tractor ended up coming to a rest on its passenger side.
Icy roads cause issues Wednesday morning
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Slick ice on the roads from overnight freezing rain caused drivers plenty of headaches on Wednesday morning. Traffic accidents popped up across the metro as drivers tried to make their icy way to their morning destinations. According to Minnesota State Patrol, there have been 120 crashes, 116 vehicle spinouts and 19 jackknifes since late Tuesday night.
Service dog who went missing after truck theft in St. Paul found safe
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say a missing service dog was found safe Thursday evening after the pickup truck he was in was stolen Wednesday morning in St. Paul.Greg Flanagan says his dog Duke came into his life about five years ago after having a conversation with his daughter. "When she was 12, she came up to me and said, 'What are we gonna do when I'm not here if something happens? Smoke alarm, phone calls, if there's an emergency? You need to have a service dog,'" he said.Flanagan, who is Deaf, says the difference in the quality of his life was...
MN law enforcement makes strong stand against recreational cannabis legalization
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Statewide law enforcement made a firm stand against the legalization of recreational cannabis from a public safety perspective. The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and the Minnesota Sheriffs Association says the bill blatantly ignores the realities of the illegal drug trade and will make driving on our roads more dangerous.
4 Very Minnesota Things, Minnesotans Admit to Being Scared Of
We all have our own fears. Some a little more odd than others, but while we find one fear weird, someone else might think our fear is also different. For instance I have always had a fear of birds since I was little. I blame the fear from two things, the 1963 Alfred Hitchcock film, 'The Birds',
Minnesota takes action against price gouging during emergencies, setting 25% limit on retailers
ST PAUL, MN. - In the wake of a global pandemic, reports of price gouging have become increasingly common. This phenomenon involves retailers taking advantage of an emergency to set higher prices for essential goods and services.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Five vehicles off the road on Hwy. 52 in Inver Grove Heights
Among the dozens of collisions and spinouts in the Twin Cities in incredibly icy conditions Wednesday morning is an incident that has left five vehicles off the road in Inver Grove Heights. MnDOT traffic cameras showed the situation on Hwy. 52 south between Hwy. 55 and 80th Street East shortly...
Is the snow impacting Minnesota's drought?
There is zero shortage of moisture on the ground right now, right as it's most needed below the surface. Liquid or not, relief is now just a waiting game. To read the full story, visit the CBS Minnesota News site here.
California braces for final burst of heavy snow and rain
(Reuters) – Storm-lashed California is bracing for what may be a final battering of rain and snow starting late Sunday, adding to the damage unleashed by a weather system that has caused severe flooding and killed at least 19 people across the state. Residents across a swath of central...
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
