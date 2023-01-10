The OA-BCIG boys kept their perfect season going with a 70-53 win over Ridge View Friday night in Holstein. Ridge View had the upperhand for most of the 1st quarter, and led by as many as seven, including 18-11 after the 1st quarter. The Raptors were also up as many as seven early in the 2nd quarter, but OA-BCIG fought back and took a 23-22 lead and never trailed after that. Ridge View tied the game twice later in the 2nd quarter, but the Falcons scored the last five points in the 2nd quarter, including a Kane Ladwig three at the buzzer to take a 35-30 lead at the half.

HOLSTEIN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO