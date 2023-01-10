Read full article on original website
Person rescued from grain bin in Plymouth County
A person was rescued from a grain bin out of Plymouth County Wednesday.
stormlakeradio.com
Local Projects Among MidAmerican Energy Foundation Grant Recipients
A couple local projects are included in the MidAmerican Energy Foundation's list of 3rd and 4th quarter grants for 2022. The City of Fonda is receiving five-thousand dollars to go toward baseball and softball field bleachers. The City of Odebolt is getting ten-thousand dollars for a pool liner project. A...
dakotanewsnow.com
Two dead after northwestern Iowa house fire
SPIRIT LAKE, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Spirit Lake Community Fire Department responded to a call around 10:52 p.m. on Thursday about a house fire in the Lakeville Township with two occupants still inside. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire and were able to locate and rescue...
siouxlandnews.com
Remsen man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Remsen, Iowa man is facing multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder, following a stabbing in Sioux City early Saturday morning. Sioux City Police were called to the 2700 block of Floyd Blvd. just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning where they discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. That man, who is not being identified by police, is currently being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Basketball Teams Split At Spencer
Jaidyn Coon scored five of his eleven points in the final three minutes and made 3-of-4 free throws in the final few seconds of the game helping Storm Lake beat Spencer 50-47 Friday night at Spencer. The Tornadoes built a 13 point lead in the 3rd quarter only to have the Tigers claw back within one point late in the game but the Tornadoes never did relinquish the lead picking up their second win in as many nights. Cam Boyd scored 13 and Justin Guynn added 12 as Storm Lake improves to 3-6 overall and 1-2 in the Lakes Conference.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Receives Prison Sentence for Driving While Barred
A Storm Lake man was recently sentenced in Buena Vista County District Court to serve a two-year prison term with the Iowa Department of Corrections. According to the BV County Attorney's Office, 26-year-old Garhoth Dak pleaded guilty in late November to Driving While Barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. Dak had been...
1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Sioux County
A Tuesday night crash in Sioux County has left one person dead.
Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa
(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
Woodbury County supervisor’s wife federally indicted for alleged voter fraud scheme
The wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor has been arrested Thursday for her involvement in an alleged voter fraud scheme during the 2020 elections.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City woman jailed for store theft
ORANGE CITY—A 27-year-old Orange City woman was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Devyn Mae Benack stemmed from her taking $22.84 worth of items from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them about 2:15 p.m. that day, according to the Orange City Police Department.
more1049.com
One Person Injured in Clay County Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Road conditions are believed to have played a role in a single vehicle crash along Lost Island Lake on Friday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3300 mile of 340th Avenue around 1:15 where a...
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man charged for scrap iron theft
SHELDON—A 37-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense trespassing and fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Maurice McCallum stemmed from being found on Ziegler CAT property in Sheldon about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man arrested for second OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Orange City man was arrested 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Thomas Michael Jones stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica on Seventh Street Northeast, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
stormlakeradio.com
Clay County Man Wins Mega Millions Prize
A Clay County man recently won a ten-thousand dollar Mega Millions prize. Robert Gabhart matched four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the December 30th Mega Millions drawing. He was one number away from winning that night's $685 million jackpot. Gabhart purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Sentenced to up to 20 Years in Prison for Delivery of Meth
A Storm Lake man was sentenced on Monday of this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve a total of up to 20 years in prison on drug-related charges. Back in November, 39-year-old Chak Takeo pleaded guilty to two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a class C felony. He was sentenced to serve up to ten years on each count with the Iowa Department of Corrections. The terms will run consecutively. The remaining charges were dismissed per terms of the plea agreement with the BV County Attorney's Office.
stormlakeradio.com
Ridge View at OA-BCIG Basketball Recap
The OA-BCIG boys kept their perfect season going with a 70-53 win over Ridge View Friday night in Holstein. Ridge View had the upperhand for most of the 1st quarter, and led by as many as seven, including 18-11 after the 1st quarter. The Raptors were also up as many as seven early in the 2nd quarter, but OA-BCIG fought back and took a 23-22 lead and never trailed after that. Ridge View tied the game twice later in the 2nd quarter, but the Falcons scored the last five points in the 2nd quarter, including a Kane Ladwig three at the buzzer to take a 35-30 lead at the half.
