Taylor County, WV

Two West Virginia Highway plow drivers injured in separate crashes

By Alexandra Weaver
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

PRUNTYTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The driver in a rollover accident that closed U.S. Route 250 on Monday morning in Taylor County did sustain an injury, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) confirmed Tuesday.

According to a press release from the WVDOH, the accident happened on U.S. Route 250 South near U.S. Route 50 at mile marker 9.3 while the plow driver was spot-treating the road amid the icy weather.

The WVDOH said that the driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment of an injury. The release did not specify what that injury was or its severity.

White Hall discuss police service and public works fee for non-residents

That wasn’t the only accident to happen Monday either. The WVDOH said that two vehicles slid into a WVDOH plow truck on Interstate 77 in Wood County. The driver sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The WVDOH said that accident happened at mile marker 158 near Beatysville while the plow truck was treating the northbound side of the interstate for icy conditions.

After the two accidents, the WVDOH is offering drivers the tips below:

  • Slow down when following a snowplow.
  • Don’t follow too closely. If you can’t see the snowplow’s mirrors, the driver can’t see you.
  • If a snowplow is spreading material, keep well back. Bouncing salt or other ice control material can damage your vehicle.
  • If you have to pass a snowplow, make sure the driver can see you. If a plow is approaching from the other direction, move as far to the right as is safe.
  • In snow and ice, stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. If you have to drive, leave early, drive slowly, and keep your headlights on at all times.
