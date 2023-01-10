Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion
Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Deion Sanders' Daughter Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision
Just a few weeks ago, Deion Sanders announced his plans to leave Jackson State to become the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. His decision had a major impact on the rosters of both football programs. His son, star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, followed him to Boulder while plenty of players ...
Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicting Major Wild Card Upset
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski expects a significant upset to take place in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Gronkowski is predicting the Giants to upset the Vikings this weekend in Minnesota. The Vikings narrowly defeated the Giants on a game-winning field goal during the ...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Kyle Larson Announcement
Kyle Larson plans to make his first bid at racing in the Indianapolis 500 in 2024. The deal was announced on Thursday, outlining a plan for Larson to make his first attempt to qualify for the Memorial Day classic with the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team. “I’m super excited,” Larson told ...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Sean Payton 'Appears To Be The Front-Runner' For 1 Head Coaching Job
Thus far, three teams have scheduled interviews with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancies. One of them is the Denver Broncos, who will reportedly interview Payton on Tuesday. NFL writer Mark Maske of the Washington Post thinks the one-time Super ...
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Look: NFL World Furious With 'Dirty Play' In 49ers-Seahawks
The NFL world is not happy with a dirty move from Seahawks safety Johnathan Abrams during Saturday's Wild Card game against San Francisco. Abram appeared to twist the recently-injured ankle of 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel after the play had already been blown dead. The play caused a scrum ...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Prediction For Buccaneers-Cowboys Game
On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card showdown. Despite being the No. 5 seed, the Cowboys are actually favored over the No. 4 seed Buccaneers - who are playing at home. Dallas has been the better team for most of the season and the oddsmakers agree. ...
NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Football Announcement
Amazon's first season as the official provider of Thursday Night Football didn't go nearly as well as the network hoped it would. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon told advertisers before the season that it wanted to average 12.5 million viewers per game. The ...
What Tom Brady Said About Cowboys Before Monday's Game
On Monday night, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will face the Cowboys in the first round of the NFC playoffs. The Buccaneers and Cowboys met in Week 1 of the regular season. Brady had 212 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 19-3 victory. Speaking to the media Friday ...
49ers Player Getting Roasted For Dumb Hit On Geno Smith
San Francisco cornerback Charvarius Ward is getting crushed for a bone-headed hit during the first half of today's playoff game. Ward blasted Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith as he slid with less than 10 seconds remaining in the first half. Not only was the hit dirty, it also put Seattle in field ...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Announcement
Ever since longtime offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson left to become head coach at Tulsa, the Ohio State Buckeyes have been looking for a new offensive playcaller. It appears they've finally found their man. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the Buckeyes are promoting wide receivers coach Brian ...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of 49ers Star Christian McCaffrey
In just under an hour, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West foes. After facing each other twice during the regular season, they meet again - but this time there's more on the line. Both teams hope to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive with a win today. ...
Troy Aikman Names 'Most Unathletic' Quarterback In NFL
Troy Aikman has a ton of respect for Tom Brady as an all-time great quarterback in the NFL. That being said, he acknowledges that the 45-year-old signal caller is far from physically dominant. In fact, Aikman recently named Brady as the "most unathletic" player in the league. “He’s the most ...
Everyone Said The Same Thing After Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Announcement
The Jim Harbaugh saga continues to change by the minute. Harbaugh, who's currently the head coach at Michigan, has been flirting with a return to the NFL for the last two offseasons. He interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings last season before signing an extension to remain at Michigan and ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure
Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
712K+
Followers
90K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 1