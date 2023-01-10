ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion

Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement.  According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
The Spun

Deion Sanders' Daughter Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Just a few weeks ago, Deion Sanders announced his plans to leave Jackson State to become the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. His decision had a major impact on the rosters of both football programs. His son, star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, followed him to Boulder while plenty of players ...
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicting Major Wild Card Upset

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski expects a significant upset to take place in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.  Gronkowski is predicting the Giants to upset the Vikings this weekend in Minnesota.  The Vikings narrowly defeated the Giants on a game-winning field goal during the ...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Kyle Larson Announcement

Kyle Larson plans to make his first bid at racing in the Indianapolis 500 in 2024. The deal was announced on Thursday, outlining a plan for Larson to make his first attempt to qualify for the Memorial Day classic with the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team. “I’m super excited,” Larson told ...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reveals Prediction For Buccaneers-Cowboys Game

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card showdown. Despite being the No. 5 seed, the Cowboys are actually favored over the No. 4 seed Buccaneers - who are playing at home. Dallas has been the better team for most of the season and the oddsmakers agree. ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Football Announcement

Amazon's first season as the official provider of Thursday Night Football didn't go nearly as well as the network hoped it would.  According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon told advertisers before the season that it wanted to average 12.5 million viewers per game. The ...
The Spun

What Tom Brady Said About Cowboys Before Monday's Game

On Monday night, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will face the Cowboys in the first round of the NFC playoffs.  The Buccaneers and Cowboys met in Week 1 of the regular season. Brady had 212 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 19-3 victory.  Speaking to the media Friday ...
The Spun

49ers Player Getting Roasted For Dumb Hit On Geno Smith

San Francisco cornerback Charvarius Ward is getting crushed for a bone-headed hit during the first half of today's playoff game. Ward blasted Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith as he slid with less than 10 seconds remaining in the first half. Not only was the hit dirty, it also put Seattle in field ...
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names 'Most Unathletic' Quarterback In NFL

Troy Aikman has a ton of respect for Tom Brady as an all-time great quarterback in the NFL. That being said, he acknowledges that the 45-year-old signal caller is far from physically dominant. In fact, Aikman recently named Brady as the "most unathletic" player in the league. “He’s the most ...
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure

Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
