KFDM-TV
Newton PD chief shot while assisting on eviction: "It's a very dangerous job"
NEWTON COUNTY — Newton County Sheriff's Office has released the names of a Newton County man and woman accused of firing shots at officers who were serving an eviction notice on the couple. L.C. Gosey, Jr. and Betty Richards are in jail and awaiting formal charges. Police say one...
KFDM-TV
KFDM-TV
Woman and man arrested after heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines found in home
ORANGE COUNTY — A man and woman are free on bond after investigators say they discovered heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamines inside their camper. Glen Earl Horton Jr. and Paula Yvette Wilcox posted a total bond of $20,000 each and were released from the Orange County Jail on Friday. The...
KFDM-TV
JCSO: Investigation shows 'no credible threat' at Buna High School
JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 it investigated a 'possible threat' involving Buna High School and determined it was not credible. Karli Cherry with the Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Thursday morning to assist the Buna ISD Police Department to investigate the possible threat.
bluebonnetnews.com
Man awaiting murder trial in Liberty County killed in prison
A man facing a murder charge in Liberty County reportedly was bludgeoned to death by his cellmate at the Gib Lewis Unit in Woodville, Texas. According to a statement from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Daniel Luken, 56, was found by TDCJ staff in the early morning hours of Jan. 6 in his cell with “injuries consistent with a physical assault.”
KFDM-TV
Three men in Beaumont accused of breaking into cars facing charges
BEAUMONT — Three young men in accused of breaking into cars in a Beaumont neighborhood are facing charges. Police say 18-year-old Jaden Horde, 20-year-old Jakorey Grant, and 19-year-old Victor Stotts are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. On Wednesday around 2:30 a.m., police got a call about a...
12newsnow.com
East Texas man sentenced to federal prison for firearms violation
BEAUMONT, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, a Lufkin man was sentenced to federal prison for a firearms violation in East Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. After being busted for a drug trafficking crime, Fabian Fernando Hernandez was found to be in possession of a firearm and pleaded guilty to the charges in July 2022. […]
KFDM-TV
Intruder shoots two Newton residents including a teenage girl
NEWTON — Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
KLTV
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
Police investigating train-pedestrian accident in Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) — The Livingston Police Department is investigating a train-pedestrian accident Thursday evening, the department announced. All downtown Livingston railroad crossings are blocked as of this writing. Residents are encouraged to make arrangements for a different route around the Highway 59 bypass. LPD said they are waiting for railroad officials to complete their […]
KFDM-TV
TDCJ says prisoner beat cellmate to death in Gib Lewis Unit
TYLER COUNTY — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed to our media partner, KJAS Radio, that an inmate at the Gib Lewis Prison Unit in Woodville beat his cellmate to death. According to information TDCJ spokesman Robert C. Hurst provided to Steve W Stewart with KJAS, shortly...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: First responders prevent brush fire from spreading to nearby church
JEFFERSON COUNTY — First responders contained a brush fire and prevented it from spreading to a nearby church off Highway 105 near Tolivar Canal Road, just west of Beaumont. The fire broke out Friday afternoon, sparked by someone doing outdoor burning, according to Chief Chris Gonzales with Jefferson County ESD#1.
KFDM-TV
New Beaumont PD officer comes from family with legacy of serving and protecting the public
BEAUMONT — One of the new Beaumont police officers who was sworn in Wednesday comes from a family with a legacy of serving and protecting the public. Heath Holmes is a graduate of Port Neches Groves High School. After graduation, Heath joined the United States Marines, where he served four years.
KFDM-TV
Aerial view of raging house fire in Kirbyville
KIRBYVILLE — Firemen from Kirbyville and three other departments battled a large house fire that broke out shortly before noon at the intersection of South Elizabeth and Doel Bean Street, just south of the downtown area, according to Mike Lout with our media partner, KJAS. Investigators are working to...
KFDM-TV
The Giving Field working to recover from driver crashing into garden on New Year's Day
BEAUMONT — A non-profit organization that operates a garden to provide produce for the needy is cancelling an event this month after a driver crashed into The Giving Field early New Year's Day. At about 1 a.m. January 1, a driver lost control on the Maury Meyers Bridge and...
KFDM-TV
Women's organization provides blankets for women and children's shelter in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — An organization that provides shelter to woman and children fleeing domestic danger is on the receiving end of an important community outreach. The women's organization from Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church delivered blankets today to the Women & Children’s Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Shelter, which is operated by Family Services of Southeast Texas.
KFDM-TV
Popular Beaumont business offering sweet treats bounces back after break-in
BEAUMONT — A break-in sidelined the mobile aspect of a popular family business. However, the business Mabel's Treats is back on track. The business will take one of its food trailers to an event for the first time in three weeks. Vania Castelan says she and her family always...
KFDM-TV
Pastor running for Ward 3 council seat and challenging incumbent Audwin Samuel
BEAUMONT — A pastor in Beaumont is running for the Ward 3 council seat held by longtime incumbent Audwin Samuel, who tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's running for re-election and looking forward to winning another term. Dr. Carlton Sharp has been the pastor at Faith Christian Center Church in Beaumont...
KFDM-TV
A parade and a bench to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin L. King, Jr.
BEAUMONT — Southeast Texans gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Annual MLK Parade started near Alice Keith Park on the corner of east Virginia and east Lavaca Street and ended at Martin Luther King Middle School. A large crowd turned out...
